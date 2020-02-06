Good Day Feb. 6-8, 2020

Paula West, Wynonna & The Big Noise, Diane Ravitch, The 39 Steps, SF Symphony SoundBox, SF Beer Week Opening, Later Days: A Goodbye Show, Tom Papa, Aeron Flutes, Siroko Duo, Chinese New Year Parade, Talisman, Bay Area American Indian Two-Spirits Powwow

THURSDAY, FEB. 6

Paula West: The great San Francisco jazz vocalist with the distinctive contralto opens a nine-performance run of a new cabaret show — her set lists are always delightfully quirky — accompanied by a four-piece band. [8 p.m., Feinstein’s at the Nikko, 222 Mason St., S.F.]

Wynonna & The Big Noise: The singer — half of the legendary mother-daughter duo The Judds — appears with her band, led by her husband-drummer-producer Cactus Moser. [8 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Diane Ravitch: The author of “Slaying Goliath: The Passionate Resistance to Privatization and the Fight to Save America’s Public Schools,” who served under presidents George H. W. Bush and Bill Clinton, speaks about how some schools have been turned into profit machines less concerned with student success than the bottom line. [7:30 p.m., Kepler’s, 1010 El Camino Real, Menlo Park]

Elaine Kahn: The Los Angeles poet reads from her new book “Romance or The End: poems” published by Soft Skull Press. [7 p.m., City Lights, 261 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

FRIDAY, FEB. 7

The 39 Steps: Tabard Theatre Company opens a four-weekend run of the Tony-winning, fast-paced comedy that mixes a Hitchcock whodunit with Monty Python-style zaniness. [8 p.m., Theatre on San Pedro Square, 29 N. San Pedro St., San Jose]

Alonzo King Lines Ballet: The troupe premieres “Grace” at Grace Cathedral, a dance inspired by diverse sacred music that investigates the relationship between spiritual and physical selves. [7:30 p.m., 1110 California St., S.F.]

T-Mobile Lunar New Year Event 2020: At its signature San Francisco store, the telecommunications company hosts the celebration of China’s Spring Festival, including entertainment from Lily Cai Dancers, music from local DJ Ghost Dragon and food from some of The City’s best eateries. [6 to 8 p.m., 1 Stockton St., S.F.]

Actress: The U.K. electronic artist (aka Darren J. Cunningham) appears on a bill with 8ULENTINA, an East Bay DJ, producer and interdisciplinary artist who uses traditional Middle Eastern instruments in creating “dance, ambient, noise and sound design projects.” [9:30 p.m., Lab, 2948 16th St., S.F.]

San Francisco Symphony SoundBox: “Modern Sanctuary” curated by Missy Mazzoli includes contributions from conductor Edwin Outwater, soprano Marnie Breckenridge, lighting designer Seth Reiser and video designer Adam Larsen. [9 p.m., 300 Franklin St., S.F.]

Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra: “The Well-Caffeinated Clavier” features conductor Richard Egarr on harpsichord, soprano Nola Richardson,tenor James Reese and bass-baritone Cody Quattlebaum in four works by Bach. [8 p.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Mortified Doomed Valentines: The annual holiday event — billed as the project’s biggest show of the year — compiles the “best, worst, most awkward and odd” love-related pieces from storytellers who willingly share memories from their most embarrassing childhood journals. [7:30 p.m., DNA Lounge, 11th St., S.F.]

Later Days-A Goodbye Show: Embark Gallery hosts an opening reception for the final exhibition in its brick-and-mortar space; the group show features work by students in eight master’s programs as well as reflects on the 44 contemporary art shows it has presented in the past five years. [5 to 9 p.m., Fort Mason, Building B, 2 Marina Blvd., S.F.]

Science of Cocktails: The Exploratorium’s 10th annual fundraiser offers experimental libations from about 20 open bars, “boozy” science demonstrations, snacks, live music and the opportunity to explore the center’s hundreds of cool hands-on exhibits. [9 p.m., Pier 15, Embarcadero at Green Street, S.F.]

SF Beer Week Opening Gala: The “destination event” kicks off 10 days of festivities including dinners, tastings, tap takeovers and educational events focusing on the region’s extensive craft beer scene. [6 to 10 p.m., Pier 35, 1454 The Embarcadero, S.F.]

Tom Papa: The veteran standup comic with the popular “Come to Papa” podcast is known for his uniquely optimistic obversational humor. [7:30 p.m., Montalvo Arts Center, 15400 Montalvo Road, Saratoga]

Trixie Mattel: The singer, actor, drag queen, recognized “Skinny Legend” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestant appears in an evening of “music, comedy and unnecessary costume changes. [8 p.m., Regency Ballroom, 1300 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

SATURDAY, FEB. 8

Chinese New Year Parade: The annual procession features thousands of participants and a huge golden dragon carried by dozens of people along the 1.3 mile route down Market Streets to Geary, Powell, Post and Kearny streets, ending at Columbus Avenue.[5:15 to 9 p.m., begins at Second and Market streets, S.F.]

Aeron Flutes, Siroko Duo: The flute ensemble — Jill Heinke Moen, Kassey Plaha and Meerenai Shim – joins the flute duo of Victoria Hauk and Jessie Nuch in a concert of new music. [8 p.m., Center for New Music, 55 Taylor St., S.F.]

Dashon Burton: The bass-baritone accompanied by pianist Daniel Cromeenes performs Beethoven’s vocal music in a concert with commmentary by lecturer Robert Greenberg. [10 a.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Talisman: The Stanford a cappella group, noted for music carrying “compelling cultural narratives,” appears in a 30th anniversary concert featuring alumni and current singers. [7:30 p.m., Bing Hall, 327 Lasuen St., Stanford University]

Wax Motif: The Australian producer-DJ (with R&B, disco and UK bass influences) headlines a bill with Born Dirty. [10 p.m., August Hall, 420 Mason St., S.F.]

Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts Open House: The annual event offers free live performances, art and dance classes and the opportunity to take in “#MyHomiesAreMyHeroes: For The People,” an art installation of “works and process techniques by 40 local heroes and sheroes.” [10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., 2868 Mission St., S.F.]

Bay Area American Indian Two-Spirits Powwow: At the ninth annual free gathering, Two-Spirit people — the Native American term for those with both female and male energies who may (or may not) identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer — and their guests celebrate their culture with ceremonial honor dances, contest dances and drumming. [10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Festival Pavilion, Fort Mason, 2 Marina Boulevard, S.F.]

SF Beer Week-Opening Day Urban Picnic: Festivities at the food truck park include free general admission and a $43 all you can-drink craft beer ticket. [Noon to 4 p.m., SPARK Social SF., 601 Mission Bay Blvd. North, S.F.]

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/