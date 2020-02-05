Good Day Feb. 5-6, 2020

Nigerian-American actress-comedian Yvonne Orji brings her standup act to the Palace of Fine Arts on Feb. 6. (Courtesy photo)

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5

Ryan McMullan: Noise Pop presents the singer-songwriter from Northern Ireland who’s appeared Ed Sheeran and Snow Patrol and now is on his first North American headlining tour. [8:30 p.m., Cafe Du Nord, 2174 Market St., S.F.]

Fog City Magic Opening Gala: Jay Alexander of the Marrakech Magic Theatre and guests including David Carbonaro, Glen Micheletti, Jade, David Gerard, Sebastian Boswell III and Ryan Kane kick off a multi-day festival of magic shows. [8 p.m., Exit Theatre, 156 Eddy St., S.F.]

American Authors: The indie band of “Best Day of My Life” fame co-headlines with Magic Giant on their Band of Brothers tour. [7:30 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Tycho: The Grammy nominated electronic music project led by primary composer Scott Hansen headlines; Mild Minds, the solo project of Benjamin David, lead singer and founder of Miami Horror, also appears. [8 p.m., Fox Theater, 1807 Telegraph Ave., Oakland]

Emma: Mostly British Film Festival and the Vogue Theater present a free screening of the third film adaptation in 24 years of Jane Austen’s popular novel; for tickets,RSVP to adam@cinemasf.com with name in the subject line and whether one or two tickets are requested. [7 p.m., 3290 Sacramento St., S.F.]

Urban Manufacturing-Nostalgia or Necessity?: San Francisco Urban Film Festival sponsors a free screening of “Foundations,” a Canadian film about a blacksmith in Montreal, along with a panel dicussion about the artisan marketplace that’s grown in San Francisco in the wake of the loss of manufacturing jobs. [5:30 p.m., Koret Auditorium, Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

William S. Burroughs-Cutting Up the Century: Editors Joan Hawkins and Alex Wermer-Colan speak about the book, which addresses the Beat and post-modern writers cut-up period, which includes the Nova Trilogy (“The Soft Machine,” “Nova Express” and “The Ticket That Exploded.”) [7 p.m., City Lights, 261 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

John Carreyrou: The author appears at a ticketed event to promote the paperback edition of his best-selling “Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup,” which follows the rise and fall of the multibillion-dollar biotech startup Theranos. [7 p.m., Dominican University, 20 Olive Ave., San Rafael]

Dmitry Samarov: The artist speaks about his book “Soviet Stamps,” which details his emigration from the USSR in 1978, his attempts to fit into American society and to earn a living while continuing to create artwork. [7 p.m., Green Arcade, 1680 Market St., S.F.]

Alphaville: San Francisco Public Library presents a free screening of Jean-Luc Godard’s classic science fiction noir film in which a secret agent is on a mission to destroy a tyrannical computer that rules. [5:30 p.m. Latino/Hispanic Room , Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

San Francisco Performances Salon Series: In the second of four concerts curated by Venezuelan jazz pianist Edward Simon, the program features Simon, violinist Hrabba Atladottir and cellist Eric Gaenslen playing Astor Piazzolla’s “The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires” (“Cuatro Estaciones Porteñas”). [6:30 p.m. Education Studio, Veterans Building, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

THURSDAY, FEB. 6

Yvonne Orji: The Nigerian-American actress and writer (best known from HBO’s “Insecure”) — also a standup comic who opened for Chris Rock — brings her debut headlining standup tour to town. [8 p.m., Palace of Fine Arts, 3601 Lyon St., S.F]

Lil Tjay: The young rapper from the Bronx is on his “True 2 Myself” with The Kid LAROI. [8:30 p.m., Regency Ballroom, 1300 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Kronos Quartet: Dozens of students from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, Ruth Asawa San Francisco School of the Arts and Oakland School for the Arts join the esteemed Bay Area ensemble in “50 For the Future: The Kronos Learning Repertoire,” a concert of commssioned music. [7:30 p.m., Conservatory of Music, 50 Oak St., S.F.]

DjangoSphere: Jazzy guitarist Howard Alden and violinist Kit Eakle explore the music of Django Reinhardt and Thelonious Sphere Monk in concert; $20 donation requested. [7:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books & Records, 653 Chenery St., S.F.]

ZYZZYVA Winter 2020 Issue Celebration: Editors of the 35-year-old San Francisco literary magazine host contributors W.S. Di Piero, Gloria Frym, Michael Sears and Luiza Flynn-Goodlett in readings and festivities for the new installment, the “Bay Area Edition.” [6:30 p.m., Mechanics’ Institute, 57 Post St., S.F.]

Public Art and Ethics Today: San Francisco Musem of Modern Art and KQED host the free panel discuission, with KQED’s Chloe Veltman, Dewey Crumpler, Cristóbal Martinez and Zoé Samudzi addressing the question of what’s the repsonsibility of civic art, especially as society becomes more fragmented and ethical standards change. [7 p.m., Koret Education Center, SFMOMA, Floor 2, 151 Third St., S.F.]

Manifesto: In the solo show (opening with a preview) Rotimi Agbabiaka asks the audience, with assistance from “a cast of historical iconoclasts,” to help a young artist “fashion a manifesto for a 21st century theater of liberation.” [8 p.m., Brava, 2791 24th St., S.F.]

Berkeley Symphony: Joseph Young conducts mezzo-soprano Kelley O’Connor and the San Francisco Girls Chorus in the premiere of Bryce Dessner’a “Voy a Dormir,” Mary Kouyoumdjian’s “Become Who I Am” and Brahms’ Symphony No. 1. [8 p.m. Zellerbach Hall, near Bancroft Way and Dana Street, UC Berkeley campus]

Greenberg Among Friends-Mozart: Humanities West presents music historian Robert Greenberg, long known for his funny, enlightening lectures, and pianist Lino Rivera in a program celebrating the life, times and music of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. [7:30 p.m., Marines’ Memorial Theatre, 609 Sutter St., S.F.]

Andy Warner: The Bay Area cartoonist, author of the best-selling “Brief Histories of Everyday Objects,” launches“Spring Rain,” his graphic memoir detailing the turbulent time he spent in Beirut in 2005. [7:30 p.m., Pegasus Books, 2349 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley]

