Good Day Feb. 27-29, 2020

From left, Smuin dancers Tessa Barbour, Zachary Artice, João Sampaio and Mengjun Chen appear in James Kudelka’s “The Man in Black” (with music by Johnny Cash), part of Smuin’s Dance Series 1 in Mountain View. (Courtesy Chris Hardy)

THURSDAY, FEB. 27

Smuin Dance Series 01: Opening a five-performance run on the peninsula, the contemporary ballet troupe’s program includes James Kudelka’s “The Man in Black” exploring the legacy of Johnny Cash, along with dances by Rex Wheeler and Michael Smuin. [7:30 p.m., Center for Performing Arts, 500 Castro St., Mountain View]

Chinese Culture Center Open House: “Homing,” an exhibit by Hung Tzu Ni exploring changing neighborhoods, opens with a reception and guided tour of the show in English and Cantonese. [5 p.m., 750 Kearny St., third floor, S.F.]

FRIDAY, FEB. 28

Olivia O’Brien: “The Results of My Poor Judgment” is the new mixtape by the Napa-raised pop singer-songwriter who came to fame with “i hate u, i love u,” from gnash’s 2016 EP. [8 p.m., Regency Ballroom, 1300 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Robert Moses’ Kin: Rotunda Dance Series presents the free performance by the Bay Area contemporary troupe headed by the dancemaker who focuses on the “expressiveness of the human body and his desire to speak with the voices of his African-American heritage.” [Noon, City Hall, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, S.F.]

Combo Chimbita: Noise Pop hosts the Colombian futurists playing “spacy electronics, new-wave cumbia and good old-fashioned garage rock” on a bill with Y La Bamba, headed by singer-songwriter Luz Elena Mendoza. [8 p.m., Slim’s, 333 11th St., S.F.]

Lower Dens: “The Competition” is the new recording by the Baltimore synth rockers headed by Jana Hunter, playing a Noise Pop show. [9 p.m., Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St., S.F.]

New Moon Duo: Mezzo-soprano Melinda Martinez Becker and pianist Anne Rainwater premiere of Nicolas Benavides’ “Canto Caló,” a song cycle that takes inspiration from the New Mexican heritage shared by Martinez Becker and Benavides through the lens of their grandparents’ lives. [8 p.m., Old First Church, 1751 Sacramento St., S.F.]

Precita Eyes Final Fridays Social: The new series showcasing local artists features current and former participants of the Urban Youth Arts program, going strong for three decades. [7 to 10 p.m., 2981 24th St., S.F.]

Dustbowl Revival: The eclectic Americana outfit’s new album “Is It You, Is It Me” offers a more refined sense of pop than the band’s previous recordings. [8 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Jenn Colella: Opening a two-night engagement, the Tony nominee for “Come From Away” shares songs and stories from her journey as a stand-up comedian to lead singer of a rock band and her career on Broadway. [8 p.m., Feinstein’s at the Nikko, 222 Mason St., S.F.]

Marin Arts & Crafts Show: Opening a three-day run, the sale offers jewelry, interior decor, sculpture, ceramics, textiles, clothing, objets d’art, photography, paper arts, specialty foods, antiquities, woodwork, glass art, natural-dyed silk and accessories created by independent artists using sustainable materials. [10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Marin Center, 10 Avenue of the Flags, San Rafael]

SATURDAY, FEB. 29

Dynamite Guitars, 3rd Edition: Acoustic virtuosos Frank Vignola, Vinnie Raniolo and Joe Robinson play jazz “accompanied by rapid right-hand picking.” [7:30 p.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Berkeley Ballet Theater: “Rightfully Ours,” co-presented by San Francisco Girls Chorus, includes new choreography and music inspired by women who fought for women’s right to vote and the passage of 19th Amendment. [7:30 p.m., Blue Shield of California Theater at YBCA, 700 Howard St., S.F.]

Black Choreographers Festival-Here & Now: Dances by Alexander Diaz, dana e. fitchett, Shawn Hawkins, Frankie Lee Peterson III, Dazaun Soleyn and others are featured in the 16th annual event presented by the African & African American Performing Arts Coalition and K*Star*Productions. [7:30 p.m., Dance Mission, 3316 24th St., S.F.]

Guster: (((folkYEAH!))) presents the fun Boston alt pop band in an intimate evening of acoustic music (digging deep into their catalog) as well as improv comedy. [8 p.m., Castro Theatre, 429 Castro St. S.F.]

Dirty Habit Leap Year Party: The extra day of the month ticketed bash includes tarot card readings by drag performer Mutha Chucka and zodiac-themed cocktails by bar manager Raul Ayala. [7 to 9 p.m., Hotel Zelos, 12 Fourth St., S.F.]

James Suckling’s Great Wines of Italy USA: With a focus on vintages from 2015, the ticketed tasting event is billed as the “USA’s largest annual premium Italian wine showcase.” [3 to 6 p.m., Presidio Golden Gate Club, 135 Fisher Loop, Presidio of S.F.]

Intrusions: Artist Kira Dominguez Hultgren closes her solo exhibition with an artist’s talk, followed by family-friendly participatory weaving demonstration called “Become the Loom” Part II; registration at eventbrite.com requested. [1 p.m., Eleanor Harwood Gallery, 1275 Minnesota St., Suite 206, S.F.]

Special Olympics Northern California San Francisco 5K/10K & Polar Plunge: Individuals, the community, schools and businesses support Special Olympics fundraising by participating in a 5K or 10K run and/or jumping into San Francisco Bay. [8:30 a.m., Aquatic Park, 700-898 Beach St., S.F.]

Young People’s Symphony Orchestra Winter Concert: The program features “Fountains of Rome” by Respighi, “Kol Nidrei” by Bruch, Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto in E minor and Dvorak’s Symphony No. 8. [8 p.m., First Congregational Church, 2345 Channing Way, Berkeley]

Black On Point: The exhibit by African American Shipyard artists opens with a reception, preceded by a 2 p.m. talk by African-American choreographer and visual artist Gregory Dawson. [4 to 6 p.m., Hunters Point Shipyard, Building 101, 451 Galvez Ave., S.F.]

Schola Cantorum: The Great American West Coast is the theme of the vocal concert with Eric Whitacre’s “Goodnight Moon,” “Come to the Woods” by Jake Runestad, based on the writings of John Muir, and the premiere of a work by Eric Tuan with text by this year’s winner of Schola Cantorum’s poetry contest. [7:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 1985 Louis Road, Palo Alto]

Independent Musicians Alliance Celebration: The fundraiser promoting indie and jazz artists opens with the Tammy Hall Trio, followed by TBD Quartet at 4:30 p.m. and Mads Tolling Trio at 7:30 p.m., [2 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books & Records, 653 Chenery St., S.F.]

Play by Robert Xavier Burden: The exhibition of wildflife paintings by the artist known for giant paintings of Star Wars and Batman figures opens with a reception. [7 p.m., Heron Arts, 7 Heron St., S.F.]

Eric Silverman: The singer-songwriter debuts his solo album “Rookie” on a Noise Pop show, opening for bluesy Quinn Deveaux & The Blue Beat Review. [ 8 p.m., Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St., S.F.]

Slow Hollows: Noise Pop presents the Southern California band headed by Austin Anderson, who calls “Actors,” the group’s new album, “genre-defiant” and “expansive.” [9 p.m., Cafe Du Nord, 2174 Market St., S.F.]

Elmer Bischoff-A Survey of Paintings and Drawings, 1937-1972: The exhibit of 38 works that illustrate the artist’s journey from abstraction to figuration and back again over the course of four decades opens with a talk and reception. [4 p.m., Marin Museum of Contemporary Art, 500 Palm Drive, Novato]

Colony House: The Nashville indie rockers’ most recent album “Leave What’s Lost Behind” has been called “buoyant and anthemic.” [8 p.m., August Hall, 420 Mason St., S.F.]

Selected Shorts: David Strathairn and Jane Kaczmarek appear onstage in the hit NPR show in which they tell stories on the topic of “unexpected encounters.” [3 and 7:30 p.m., Montalvo Arts Center, 15400 Montalvo Road, Saratoga]

John Cameron Mitchell: The creator of the groundbreaking musical “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” appears in an evening of stories and songs in, or inspired by, the show, with special guest Amber Martin. [8 p.m., Zellerbach Hall, near Bancroft Way and Dana Street, UC Berkeley campus]

