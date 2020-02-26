Good Day Feb. 26-27, 2020

Wil Baptiste, left, and Kev Marcus, the hip-hop meets classical duo Black Violin, play the Palace of Fine Arts Theatre on Feb. 27. (Courtesy Mark Clennon)

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 26

Marcia Chatelain: The Georgetown University professor and author of “The Golden Arches in Black America,” which tells the “untold history of how fast food became one of the greatest generators of black wealth in America,” appears in conversation with Stanford history professor Allyson Hobbs. [7 p.m., Jewish Community Center, 3200 California St., S.F.]

Kara Cooney: The UCLA professor of Egyptology and author of the book “When Women Ruled the World” appears in a National Geographic Live presentation exploring “the reigns of powerful ancient queens” and their connection to the relationship between women and power today. [7:30 p.m., Bing Concert Hall, 327 Lasuen St., Stanford University]

San Francisco Black History Month Cultural Experience: Malia Cohen, London Breed and Shamann Walton present the free event, which includes music, art, dance and food and beverage tasting; registration required at eventbrite.com. [5:30 to 9:30 p.m., City Hall, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, S.F.]

Lonnie G. Bunch III: Secretary of the Smithsonian and founding director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture speaks about his new book “A Fool’s Errand: Creating the National Museum of African American History and Culture in the Age of Bush, Obama, and Trump” in conversation with CNN anchor Fredricka Whitfield; registration required at www.nmaahc.si.edu/nmaahcbooktour. [7:30 p.m., SFJAZZ Center, 201 Franklin St., S.F.]

Joan: Noise Pop presents the alt-pop duo from Little Rock (Alan Thomas and Steven Rutherford, whose sound harks back to the boombox scene in “Say Anything”) headlining a concert with Canadian singer-songwriter Ralph (aka Raffaela Weyman). [8:30 p.m., Swedish American Hall, 2174 Market St., S.F.]

Heena Patel, Zai Divecha: The night of conversation between paper-folding artist Divecha, who demonstrates, and chef Patel (which includes wine, snacks, and dinner from her restaurant Besharam) benefits the Pratham Institute, a group promoting literacy and education in India. [6:30 p.m., Minnesota Street Project, 1275 Minnesota St., S.F.]

Pom Pom Squad: The New York punk-grunge band, known in the Brooklyn DIY scene for its “modern grunge sound and raucous live show,” co-headlines with Rosie Tucker, a Los Angeles alt-indie group in the Noise Pop show. [7:30 p.m., Bottom of The Hill, 1233 17th St., S.F.]

THURSDAY, FEB. 27

Black Violin: The duo (Wil Baptiste and Kevin “Kev Marcus” Sylvester) plays a unique mix of classical, hip-hop, rock, R&B and bluegrass in a show with their live band. [8 p.m., Palace of Fine Arts Theatre, 3301 Lyon St., S.F.]

Memorial Tribute to Bob Stephens: The former San Francisco Examiner staffer — a copy editor, dance critic, boxing and opera enthusiast and movie columnist who died Dec. 28 at age 81 — is the subject of an event that includes remembrances and a screening of one of his favorite films “Plan 9 From Outer Space.” [3 p.m., Roxie, 3117 16th St., S.F.]

A Tribute to Toni Morrison: Writers and academics Sarah Lapido Manyika, Michael Chabon, Natalie Baszile, Tongo Eisen-Martin and Ato Quayson discuss the influence and impact of the award-winning writer who famously documented African American experience and read her work. [6:30 p.m., Mechanics’ Institute, 57 Post St., S.F.]

The Day: San Francisco Performances presents dancer Wendy Whelan and cellist Maya Beiser in the piece by innovative choreographer Lucinda Childs set to music by David Lang. [7:30 p.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Deborah Slater Dance Theater: “A Seat at the Table” is the third, final section of the company’s “InCivility” series, which was created in response to rising racism, sexism and xenophobia associated with the 2016 election. [8 p.m., ODC Theater, 3153 17th St., S.F.]

The Mystery of Edwin Drood: Foothill Music Theatre opens a three-week run of the funny whodunit adapted from Charles Dickens’ unfinished novel of the same name that invites audiences to solve the main mystery. [7:30 p.m., Lohman Theatre, Foothill College, 12345 El Monte Road, Los Altos Hills]

Tove Lo: The Swedish singer is on tour promoting “Sunshine Kitty,” a 14-track collection of “empowered and enigmatic pop gems featuring a cast of collaborators and guests including Kylie Minogue, Jax Jones, ALMA, MC Zaac and Doja Cat.” [7:30 p.m., Masonic, 1111 California St., S.F.]

San Francisco Symphony, with Essa-Pekka Salonen: The conductor-composer leads violinist Leila Josefowicz playing Salonen’s Violin Concerto on a program with Beethoven’s Overture to “King Stephen” and Nielsen’s Symphony No. 5. [8 p.m., Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

The Paul Simon Bone Diggers: The collective — with Lebo from ALO, Reed Mathis from Billy & the Kids and Golden Gate Wingmen, Scott Rager from Tea Leaf Green, Danny Eisenberg from The Mother Hips — and special guests play alternate versions of Paul Simon songs. [8 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St. S.F.]

E.J. Dionne Jr.: The Washington Post columnist and author of “Code Red: How Progressives and Moderates Can Unite to Save Our Country” appears in a Commonwealth Club conversation with former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer addressing the upcoming presidential election. [Noon, 110 The Embarcadero, S.F.]

Ladies Sing the Blues: Vocalists Denise Perrier, Kim Nalley and Tiffany Austin pay tribute to Bessie Smith, Dinah Washington, Billie Holiday, Nina Simone and Aretha Franklin in the San Jose Jazz presentation. [8 p.m., Oshman Family Jewish Community Center, 3921 Fabian Way, Palo Alto]

All About Eve: Gillian Anderson appears in an encore showing of the National Theatre Live presentation of the play based on the movie classic, and adapted and directed for the stage by Ivo van Hove. [7 p.m., Bankhead Theater, 2400 First St., Livermore]

