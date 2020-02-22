Good Day Feb. 23-25, 2020

“Salón Buenos Aires,” a piece by Miguel del Aguila (pictured) is on the Feb. 23 program presented by Avedis Chamber Music Series, which is celebrating its 35th year. (Courtesy Donna Granata)

SUNDAY, FEB. 23

Avedis Chamber Music Series: Pianist Robin Sutherland, flutist Alexandra Hawley, clarinetist Mark Brandenburg, violinist Roy Malan, violist Paul Hersh and cellist Stephen Harrison play works by Beethoven, Ibert, Damase, Duruflé and Miguel del Aguila. [2 p.m., Legion of Honor, Lincoln Park, 100 34th Ave., S.F.]

Phora: Born Marco Archer, the rapper from Anaheim — a former tattoo artist and apparel entrepreneur who survived a shooting and stabbing — is on his “Love Yourself” tour. [8 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Lunar New Year Festival: Hakone Estate and Gardens, one of the oldest Japanese gardens the U.S., celebrates the Chinese Year of the Rat with dance and music performances, refreshments, calligraphy, tai chi and vendor booths.[11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 21000 Big Basin Way, Saratoga]

San Francisco Symphony Chamber Series: “Violins of Hope” includes music by Malcolm Arnold, Gideon Klein, Hans Krasa and Johannes Brahms performed with instruments played by European Jews during the Holocaust. [2 p.m., Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Sonya Rapoport-Biorhythm: The San Jose Museum of Art exhibition offers an in-depth look at the conceptual artist’s output from 1974–83, in which her work moved from abstract painting to emerging computer technologies. [11 a.m. to 8 p.m., 110 S. Market St., San Jose]

Paul Robeson-A Tribute: Gray Panthers join the Unitarian Universalist Sunday Forum in presenting Harriet and Alex Bagwell singing songs from Robeson’s repertoire featured in the film “Paul Robeson: A Tribute to an Artist.” [9:30 a.m., 1187 Franklin St., S.F.]

Blindspotting: Actors Rafael Casal and and his costar Daveed Diggs appear at a screening of their Oakland-set social justice film to benefit advocacy groups supporting Moms 4 Housing, which is calling attention to the affordability crisis in the Bay Area. [2:30 p.m., Roxie, 3117 16th St., S.F.]

Behind the Curtain: San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus new program in which performers share behind-the-scenes stories opens with cast members of the San Francisco company of “Hamilton.” [5 p.m., 170 Valencia St., S.F.]

Wendy Burch Steel & Redwood: The band incorporates “all the good and sweet aspects of bluegrass, old-time, country, folk, and blues.” [5 p.m., Back Room, 1984 Bonita Ave. Berkeley]

Alter Bridge: The “alt-metal” band, promoting its most recent, sixth studio album “Walk the Sky,” headlines a bill with Clint Lowery and Deepfall. [7 p.m., Regency Ballroom, 1300 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Michelle Malone: The bluesy Atlanta singer-songwriter, whose sound has been described: “If Keith Richards and Lucinda Williams had a baby,” plays a house concert; [7 p.m., FogHouse, S.F; location provided with purchase at browpapertickets.com]

Fresh Play Sunday Reading Series: “Field, Nest, Stage” by Ayelet Schrek follows the relationship between Maa and Terrance in three contexts: a rural home, a warped 1950s-esque suburbia and a stage. [2 p.m., Main Library, Learning Studio, fifth floor, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

The Color Purple: On its 35th anniversary, Steven Spielberg’s acclaimed drama based on Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel comes to the big screen. [1 and 5 p.m., Century at Tanforan, 1188 El Camino Real, San Bruno]

Hellman Winter Stomp: Members of the Hellman family and special guests play American roots music at an event with a “deliciously prepared buffet from the Sweetwater café and lots of merriment.” [5 to 8 p.m., Sweetwater Music Hall, 19 Corte Madera Ave., Mill Valley]

MONDAY, FEB. 24

John Sayles: The actor, director, screenwriter and fiction writer reads from his new novel “Yellow Earth,” about how “all hell breaks loose” after oil is discovered on the site of a Three Nations Indian reservation in North Dakota. [7 p.m., City Lights, 261 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

Joshua Radin and Friends: The sensitive singer-songwriter shares the stage with William Fitzsimmons and Ben Kweller in the Noise Pop concert. [8 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

Sarah McLachlan: The multi-award winning Canadian balladeer and Lilith Fair founder plays a sold-out show. [8 p.m., Fox Theater, 1607 Telegraph Ave., Oakland]

CatVideoFest: Due to demand, dates have been added to the annual program, a “compilation reel of the latest, best cat videos culled from countless hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos and classic internet powerhouses.” [7 p.m., Roxie, 3117 16th St., S.F.]

TUESDAY, FEB. 25

ZZ Ward: The “powerhouse” vocalist who blends pop, rock, blues and hip-hop (and plays harmonica!) appears on her “Stardust” tour. [8 p.m., August Hall, 420 Mason St., S.F.]

Fat Tuesday Party: Carnaval San Francisco, the multicultural festival and grand parade on Memorial Day weekend, hosts a “massive free Mardi Gras celebration.” [6 to 10 p.m., Kimbara, 3380 19th St., S.F.]

Coffee: Health, History & Tastes: Wellness life coach and author KJ Landis offers tastes of several varieties of coffee in the San Francisco Public Library presentation. [4 p.m., Golden Gate Valley Branch Library, 1801 Green St., S.F.]

Sheriffs and Jails of San Francisco: Carl S. Koehler, who served in the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department for 30 years, retiring at the rank of chief deputy sheriff, speaks in the San Francisco History Association event. [7 p.m., Newman Hall, Congregation Sherith Israel, 2266 California St., S.F.]

Sensorium: San Francisco Ballet’s fifth annual presentation includes interactive pop-up installations, food and drinks for purchase and an 8 p.m. performance of Edwaard Liang’s “The Infinite Ocean” and Mark Morris’ “Sandpaper Ballet.” [7 p.m., Opera House, 301 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Hollow Coves: Ryan Henderson and Matt Carins make up the Australian indie folk duo, which has been compared to Simon & Garfunkel, Ben Howard, Angus and Julia Stone, and even Coldplay. [8:30 p.m., Cafe Du Nord, 2174 Market St., S.F.]

Jungle Giants: Noise Pop presents the four-piece Australian band, whose new single “Sending Me Ur Loving” is an “ode to a feeling of self confidence and a love ditty at the same time.” [8 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]

Megan Fernandes: Sam sax, Kai Carson-Wee and Jay Desphande join the poet, who reads from her collection “Good Boys,” a “complex portrait of messy feminist rage, negotiations with race and travel, and existential dread.” [7 p.m., City Lights Books, 261 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

Calendar

