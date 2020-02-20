Good Day Feb. 20-22, 2020

The Casspir Project, artist Ralph Ziman’s decommissioned, apartheid-era ambush protection vehicle decorated in collaboration with artisans from Zimbabwe and the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, is on view in the San Francisco Tribal & Textile Art Show on Feb. 22-23 at Fort Mason. (Courtesy photo)

THURSDAY, FEB. 20

San Francisco Ferry Building Third Thursdays: Merchants’ food and drink specials, demonstrations and entertainment are part of the first installment of the new monthly series. [6 to 9 p.m., 1 Ferry Building, S.F.]

Magic City Hippies: The latest release from the indie-funk “alt-pop party starters” from Miami is “Modern Animal.” [9 p.m., August Hall, 420 Mason St., S.F.]

William T. Vollmann: The National Book Award-winning author reads from “The Lucky Star,” his new novel that, like much of his early work, deals with the lives of the dispossessed in San Francisco. [7 p.m., City Lights, 261 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

Black Comedy: Douglas Morrisson Theatre opens its production of Peter Shaffer’s farce about an unscrupulous sculptor who has embellished his apartment with furniture and art objects “borrowed” from the absent antique dealer next door. [8 p.m., 22311 N. Third St., Hayward]

FRIDAY, FEB. 21

Hillbilly Robot: The two-day country and honky tonk concert series opens with performances by The Muddy Roses, Ashleigh Flynn & the Riveters from Portland and Mike Hellman. [9:30 p.m., Plough & Stars, 116 Clement St., S.F.]

Hot Tuna Electric & David Bromberg Quintet: Opening a two-night run, the versatile blues band formed in 1969 by former Jefferson Airplane members Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady plays an electric set on a bill with the eclectic and funny bluegrass, blues, folk, jazz, country and western and rock musician and his group. [9 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

San Francisco Chamber Orchestra: In the free performance “Classical With a Twist,” maestro Ben Simon hosts the 90-minute show that’s a “cross between the podcasts Wait, Wait Don’t Tell Me and From the Top” with prizes and variations on familiar themes by Mozart, Haydn, Schubert and others. [7:30 p.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

You Betta Work Comedy ¡Fiesta!: The predominately LGBTQ+ lineup of stand up comics and allies includes Maria Diploudis, Marcus Williams and Yvette Fernandez from the Bay Area, and Casey Ley from Los Angeles. [7:30 p.m., Pride Center, 1021 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo]

Poetry Center Common Writers Series: Jennifer Bartlett and Denise Leto — poets and activists for people with disabilities — share their work in the free program. [7 p.m., Green Arcade, 1680 Market St., S.F.]

The Black Press: Soldiers Without Swords: Unitarian Universalist San Francisco’s Social Justice Council presents a free screening of the film by Stanley Nelson which chronicles the legacy of the black newspaper. [6:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Center, 1187 Franklin St., S.F.]

Marmalade: The exhibition by Robert Ortbal, a mid-career sculptor known for his innovation, imagination and use of common and nontraditional art materials, opens with a reception. [7 p.m., Sanchez Art Center, 1220 Linda Mar Blvd., Pacifica]

Daughter of a Garbageman: In her solo show, radio host/comedian Maureen Langan considers whether her family values 1970s upbringing in New Jersey, raised by an Irish Catholic mother and sanitation worker father, helps or hurts in today’s celebrity-oriented, shallow culture. [8 p.m., Marsh, 1062 Valencia St., S.F.]

Tuck and Patti: The genre-crossing jazz couple — vocalist Patti Cathcart and guitarist Tuck Andress — have been amazing audiences with their unique and enticing sound for four decades. [8 p.m., Feinstein’s at the Nikko, 222 Mason St., S.F.]

Lisa Hilton & Friends: The pianist, along with JD Allen on tenor saxophone, Rudy Royston on drums and Luques Curtis on bass, peforms music from the album “Chalkboard Destiny.” [8 p.m., SFJAZZ, 201 Franklin St., S.F.]

Comedy Returns to El Rio: Mickey Joseph, Chad Opitz, Geneva Rust-Orta, Jeanette Marin and Lisa Geduldig do standup. [7 p.m., El Rio, 3158 Mission St., S.F.]

Andy Shauf: One critic called the songwriter’s recording “The Neon Skyline” a “remarkably evolved variety of break-up album, one whose match of melodicism and bruised romanticism makes it somehow suggestive of Lou Reed’s Berlin as rewritten by Paul Simon.” [9 p.m., August Hall, 420 Mason St., S.F.]

Trade (SF): DJ Scooter McCreight from Toronto hosts the party, with the theme “Twins” and open to all genders and sexual orientations [10 p.m., Stud, 399 Ninth St.l, S.F.]

Machine Head: The Bay Area metal titans’ “An Evening With” tour offers two sets, with classics in the first half, and the band’s debut album “Burn My Eyes” in full in the second. [8 p.m., Fox Theater, 1807 Telegraph Ave., Oakland]

Matt Wilson: The acclaimed New York drummer and his “Honey & Salt” Quintet appear in the Black Cab series of intimate jazz shows in downtown San Jose. [7 p.m., Hammer Theatre Center, 101 Paseo de San Antonio, San Jose]

Idiocracy: Robert Dubac brings his irreverent off-Broadway hit, a political satire he calls “standup on steroids,” to The City for three performances. [8 p.m., Marines’ Memorial Theatre, Sutter St., S.F.]

SATURDAY, FEB. 22

San Francisco Tribal & Textile Art Show, American Indian Art Show: Combined for the first time, the two shows, running two days, include participation of more than 70 dealers, artists, and galleries presenting museum-quality installations of art from Asia, Oceania, Africa, Indonesia, the Middle East and indigenous people of Native and Latin America, including Native American, pre-Columbian, Spanish Colonial and contemporary American Indian. [11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Festival Pavilion, Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd., S.F.]

Oprah Winfrey: “WW Presents Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus” is a day-long wellness event including interactive workshops, dance exercise and special guest Kate Hudson interviewing the famed media executive, actress, talk show host, television producer and philanthropist. [9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chase Center, 1 Warriors Way, S.F.]

CatVideoFest: The annual event “curates a compilation reel of the latest, best cat videos culled from countless hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and, of course, classic internet powerhouses.” [2, 4 and 6 p.m., 3117 16th St., S.F.]

Mardi Gras Carnival: The Redwood City Downtown Business Group sponsors the free New Orleans-influenced cultural experience, including a procession with a grand marshal, authentic beverages and cuisine and live music by Fog Swamp, Al Lazard & the World Street Players, MJ’s Brass Boppers and Grammy-nominated accordionist Andre Thierry. [4:30 to 10 p.m., Broadway and Main Street, Redwood City]

Singled [Out]: The Bay Area premiere of the documentary about single, educated women in Australia, Spain, China and Turkey screens outdoors (dress warmly!) at Mersea, the eclectic eatery on Treasure Island, with appearances by directors Mariona Guiu and Ariadna Relea, “godmother” MeeSun Boice from Mersea and moderator Ella Sogomonian, KRON4 news anchor. [6:30 p.m., 699 Avenue of the Palms, S.F.]

Women Owned Warehouse Sale: Female-owned apparel, accessories and home goods businesses including Ali Golden, Bells & Becks, Frances Austen, Gravel & Gold, Jenny Pennywood, KIN the Label, Le Point, Micaela Greg, Modern Citizen and Voyager Shop offer their wares; $10 for early admission from until noon, free entry after. [10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Assembly, 449 14th St., S.F.]

Talking with Kids about Race and Racism: When Sorry Isn’t Enough: The public library and community partners present the workshop for parents, caregivers and educators focused on informing youngsters about reparations, accountability and what indigenous, black and other families of color need in pursuit of justice. [2 to 5 p.m., Koret Auditorium, Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

Hillbilly Robot: The second show of the country and honky-tonk weekend features The Bitter Diamonds, The Famous and Mike Saliani Band. [9 p.m., Milk Bar, 1840 Haight St., S.F.]

Sammy Miller and the Congregation: The sound created by the New York theatrical jazz darlings has been described as a “mashup of the sensibilities of Ben Folds and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band.”[8 p.m., Oshman Family JCC, 3021 Fabian Way, Palo Alto]

No Time to Waste: The documentary about national park ranger Betty Reid Soskin who at 98 presents her perspective on American history to visitors at Rosie the Riveter/World War II Home Front National Historical Park, screens, with a talk by director Carl Bidleman and co-executive producer Doug McConnell. [7 p.m., Presidio Theatre, 99 Moraga Ave., S.F. Presidio]

Pedro Pastrana Latin Ensemble: The Puerto Rican band leader, playing a stringed instrument called a cuatro, and fellow band members have a unique sound that mixes folk, modern jazz and syncopated rhythms of the Caribbean. [7:30 to 10 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books & Records 653 Chenery St., S.F.]

Bay Area International Children’s Film Festival: The 12th annual event, a two-day affair, offers internationally celebrated short family-friendly films, presentations from Award-Winning Pixar filmmakers and hands-on animation workshops. [10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Chabot Space & Science Center, 10000 Skyline Blvd., Oakland]

Black Choreographers Festival: The first of three weekends of varied programs features natalya shoaf in an evening-length solo, co-choreographed with Bianca Stephanie Mendoza, Charbel Rohayem and Jane Selna. [7:30 p.m., SAFEhouse Arts, 145 Eddy St., S.F.]

The Choral Project: The Silicon Valley-based choir’s “Art of Sound: Oceans of Song” includes the Northern California premiere of “The Ocean Between Us” by Matthew Lyon Hazzard for choir, piano, strings and tuned wine glasses. [7 p.m., Mission Santa Clara de Asis, 500 El Camino Real, Santa Clara]

Imani Winds, Catalyst Quartet: The ensembles join for “(Im)migration: music of change,” which includes Jessie Montgomery’s composition inspired by the migration of African Americans across the U.S. in the 19th century. [7:30 p.m., Hammer Theater Center, 101 Paseo De San Antonio, San Jose]

Oakland Symphony: Michael Morgan leads Vivaldi’s Concerto in F Major for Three Violins and Strings, Mahler’s Symphony No. 4 and Steve Martland’s “Crossing the Border” featuring Oakland Ballet dancers. [8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 2025 Broadway, Oakland]

Destroyer: “Have We Met” is the latest album from the indie Canadian band led by Dan Bejar, called “rock’s friendliest curmudgeon.” [8:30 pm., August Hall, 420 Mason St., S.F.]

