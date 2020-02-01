Good Day Feb. 2-4, 2020

SuperM, You’ll Catch Flies, The First Angry Man, She Loves Me, Isabella Rossellini, Left Coast Chamber Ensemble, Emily Skinner, Jackie Schimmel

SUNDAY, FEB. 2

SuperM: The seven-member K-pop super group formed in 2019 includes Taemin from Shinee; Baekhyun and Kai from Exo; Taeyong and Mark from NCT 127, and Ten and Lucas from WayV. [7:30 p.m.,SAP Center, 525 W. Santa Clara St., San Jose]

You’ll Catch Flies: New Conservatory Theatre Center stages the premiere by Ryan Fogarty, a comedy about a gay guy whose life changes after his estranged “best friend/crush/whatever” re-enters his social world. [2 p.m., Walker Theatre, 25 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

The First Angry Man: Part of the San Francisco Urban Film Festival, East Bay documentary filmmaker Jason Cohn’s film examines the effects of 1978’s Proposition 13, telling the story of how Howard Jarvis led a tax revolt that reverberates to this day; a talk follows the screening. [12:30 p.m., Roxie, 3117 16th St., S.F.]

She Loves Me: South Bay Musical Theatre’s second production of the season is the Tony Award-winning romantic musical comedy based on the story “Parfumerie,” also the source for the movies “The Shop Around the Corner” and “You’ve Got Mail.” [2:30 p.m., Saratoga Civic Theater, 13777 Fruitvale Ave., Saratoga]

Blomstedt, Berwald, & Brahms: San Francisco Symphony conductor laureate Herbert Blomstedt leads the orchestra in Brahms’ Symphony No. 3 and Franz Berwald’s Symphony No. 1. [2 p.m.m Davies Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Gallery 9-Celebrating Art in Los Altos: Artists host a reception with 1970s-inspired music accompanying their exhibition paying tribute to the cooperative founded in Menlo Park by nine women in 1970. [2 to 5 p.m.. Los Altos History Museum, 51 S. San Antonio Road, Los Altos]

California Symphony: Donato Cabrera leads “Brahms Fest” with Alina Kobialka, violin, and Oliver Herbert, cello, playing Brahms’ Double Concerto; the program also includes Hungarian Dances No. 5 and No. 6, Symphony No. 3 and beer and pretzels at intermission. [4 p.m., Lesher Center for the Arts, 1601 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek]

MONDAY, FEB. 3

Isabella Rossellini: Presented by (((folkYEAH!))) and The Chapel, the actress opens a six-performance run of “Link Link Circus,” a “theatricalized lecture” in which she comically and scientifically examines the links between humans and animals aided by short films, home movies, animation, puppets and her dog Pan (with help from animal handler Schuyler Beeman). [8:30 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St. S.F.]

Jennifer S. Hirsch: The Columbia University professor and co-author of “Sexual Citizens: A Landmark Study of Sex, Power, and Assault on Campus,” speaks about the book, an in-depth analysis of how and why sexual assualt has become a common part of the college experience. [7 p.m., Booksmith, 1644 Haight St., S.F.]

Left Coast Chamber Ensemble: “French Sublime” includes music by French composers Lili Boulanger, Claude Debussy, Olivier Messiaen and a new piece by Kurt Rohde, reflecting Messiaen’s influence. [7:30 p.m., S.F. Conservatory of Music, 50 Oak St., S.F.]

Robert Trebor: The beloved character actor (Salmoneus of the Hercules and Xena TV shows and more) speaks about his new novel “The Haircut Who Would Be King,” a political comedy telling the story of “Donald D. Rump” and his comrade “Vladimir Poutine.” [6 p.m., Book Passage, 1 Ferry Building, S.F.]

Odd Mondays: The free reading series presents Nancy Au, author of “Spider Love Song,” a short story collection set mostly in Chinese American communities in California; Anita Felicelli, whose novel “Chimerica” is a “surrealist legal thriller” and Luiza Flynn-Goodlett, a poet with the books “Harm’s Way” and “Twice Shy.” [6:30 p.m., Folio Books, 3957 24th St., S.F.]

TUESDAY, FEB. 4

Emily Skinner: The Tony-nominated actress (of “Side Show,” “The Cher Show” and “Prince of Broadway” fame) performs at “Come to the Moon,” a benefit event for 42 Street Moon, the San Francisco troupe dedicated to producing forgotten musicals. [6 to 9:15 p.m., Palace of Fine Arts, 3301 Lyon St., S.F.]

Jackie Schimmel: The comic appears in a live presentation of her irreverent podcast “The Bitch Bible Live” in which she “dares to say what many are thinking, but would only a bitch would say.” [8 p.m., Cobb’s Comedy Club, 915 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

Mustard Plug: The ska band from Grand Rapids, Mich. co-headlines with Toaster, an American 2 Tone ska band celebrating its 40th anniversary; Omnigone of Link 80 opens. [8:30 p.m., Bottom of the Hill, 1233 17th St., S.F.]

Judd Winick: The writer-illustrator launches a new installment in his graphic novel series for kids, “Hilo Book 6: All the Pieces Fit,” which continues to follow the adventures of a boy who falls from the sky onto the earth. [7 p.m., Books Inc., Opera Plaza, 601 Van Ness Ave., S.F.

Danielle Svetcov: The San Francisco author reads from “Parked,” her new book for middle graders, which touches on friendship, homelessness and living in San Francisco. [7 p.m., Book Passage, 51 Tamal Vista Blvd., Corte Madera]

