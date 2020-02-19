Good Day Feb. 19-20, 2020

Disney on Ice, Barbara Rose Brooker, Leslie Jordan, Ride Your Wave, Conor Dougherty, Kandace Srpings, Full Monty, Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival, Last Ship, YBCA Community Culture Free Day

Bay Area Musicals’ “The Full Monty,” the fun show based on the movie about unemployed steelworkers who, trying to make money, work up a strip act, runs Thursdays-Sundays through March 15 at the Victoria Theatre. (Courtesy Ben Krantz Studio)

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 18

Disney on Ice: Opening a five-day South Bay run before moving to the East Bay, “Mickey’s Search Party” is a new adventure filled with world-class skating, acrobatics and “unexpected stunts.” [7 p.m., SAP Center, 525 W. Santa Clara St., San Jose]

Barbara Rose Brooker: The 83-year-old author, performer and activist shares her experiences with ageism in Hollywood and signs copies of her new novel “Love, Sometimes.” [5:15 p.m., Commonwealth Club, 110 The Embarcadero, S.F.]

Leslie Jordan: In “Over Exposed,” a comic performance with adult content, the actor-playwright takes audiences behind the scenes of his childhood and career. [7 p.m., Feinstein’s at the Nikko, 222 Mason St., S.F.]

Ride Your Wave: Fathom Events screens Masaaki Yuasa’s anime film, a surf-themed romance in Japanese, with English subtitles. [7 p.m., Century 9 SF Centre, 845 Market St., and AMC Metreon, 101 Fourth St., S.F.]

The Game Changers: The documentary follows elite Special Forces trainer James Wilks as he travels the world to expose outdated myths about food that affect the health of the world’s population. [5 to 7:30 p.m., Koret Auditorium, Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

Vincent Meis: The novelist reads from his new fifth book “Four Calling Burds,” in which four adult siblings head to Mexico to heal after the death of their mother. [7 p.m., Dog Eared Books Castro, 489 Castro St.., S.F.]

Dijon: Noise Pop presents the Baltimore-bred, Los Angeles based musician (born Dijon Duenas) whose 2019 EP “Sci Fi 1” has been called a “21st century R&B/folk masterpiece.” [8 p.m., Swedish American Hall, 2174 Market St., S.F.]

Conor Dougherty: The Oakland-based writer nationally known for reporting on housing scarcity and the economy discusses his book “Golden Gates: Fighting for Housing in America.” [7:30 p.m., Kepler’s Books, 1010 El Camino Real, Menlo Park]

Kandace Springs: The soulful, jazzy singer’s new album “The Women Who Raised Me” on Blue Note pays tribute to Billie Holiday, Lauryn Hill, Ella Fitzgerald and Nina Simone. [8 p.m., Yoshi’s, 510 Embarcadero West, Oakland]

Raphaël Liogier: The Commonwealth Club presents the French sociologist speaking about his book “Heart of Maleness: An Exploration,” an “incisive critique of the Western cultural construct of “maleness.” [7 p.m., Outdoor Art Club, 1 W. Blithedale Ave., Mill Valley]

THURSDAY, FEB. 20

The Full Monty: Bay Area Musicals stages the Tony-nominated show adapted from the charming 1997 British movie about unemployed steelworkers who develop a strip act in an attempt to make money. [7:30 p.m., Victoria Theatre, 2961 16th St., S.F.]

The Last Ship: The musical written by and co-starring Sting, about a shipbuilding town in Northern England and the economic crisis it faced, opens a month-long run. [7:30 p.m., Golden Gate Theatre, 1 Taylor St., S.F.]

Culture for Community Free Day: For Black History Month, nine Yerba Buena area institutions (participating in Yerba Buena “3rd Thursday” events) offer free admission, extended hours and special programming. [10 or 11 a.m. to close, in and around Mission, Howard, Fourth and Fifth streets, S.F.; yb3tsf.org]

Tsungwei Moo: City College of San Francisco hosts an opening reception for the award-winning artist’s solo exhibition “Good Die Young,” which includes a mixed media piece in which gun parts comprise a “home” around a painting of a father and son. [5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Art Gallery, Ocean Campus, 50 Frida Kahlo Way, S.F.]

San Francisco Symphony, with Essa-Pekka Salonen: The orchestra’s music director designate conducts soprano Julia Bullock in music based on French poetry by Britten and Ravel, along with Ravel’s “Mother Goose (“Ma Mère l’Oye”) and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Steven Stucky’s “Music for the Funeral of Queen Mary.” [8 p.m., Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Cater2me Hiring Event: The outfit that provides custom corporate catering invites job seekers to interview for positions at the on-the-spot hiring session. [3 p.m., S.F. LGBT Community Center, 1800 Market St., S.F.]

Dahlak Brathwaite’s Try/Step/Trip: The “immersive theater” event inspired by the hip hop artist’s own life is a story following an anonymous narrator as he re-imagines his experience in a court-ordered drug rehabilitation program. [8 p.m., Dance Mission, 3316 24th St., S.F.-

The Resolectrics: The Portland “rock and soul” power trio explores “the vast landscapes of roots music with layered harmonies, multi-tonal guitar tracks and ambitious arrangements.” [8:30 p.m., Amnesia, 853 Valencia St., S.F.]

Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour: Inspiring short action, environmental and adventure films screen, in different programs Thursday and Friday, to benefit Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy. [7 p.m., Palace of Fine Arts, 3301 Lyon St., S.F.]

Magic City Hippies: The latest release from the indie-funk “alt-pop party starters” from Miami is “Modern Animal.” [9 p.m., August Hall, 420 Mason St., S.F.]

We Shall Overcome-A Celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.: Cal Performances hosts composer-conductor-pianist Damien Sneed, vocal soloists, a live band and the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir in a program of African-American music including spirituals, gospel, R&B, Broadway and jazz. [8 p.m., Zellerbach Hall, near Bancroft Way and Dana Street, UC Berkeley campus]

Poem Jam: San Francisco Poet Laureate Kim Shuck, LeRoy Moore, Tiny Grey Garcia and guests appear in the February installment of the monthly reading program. [6 p.m., Latino/Hispanic Room, Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

Culture Clash (Still in America): Berkeley Repertory Theatre begins preview performances of the satire by the Bay Area-born Chicano troupe which skewers American culture through the lens of the Latino experience, taking aim at everything from “pussy hats to MAGA caps.” [8 p.m., Roda Theatre, 2020 Addison St., Berkeley]

The Story’s The Thing: Kepler’s Quarterly Reading series hosts six authors, including Bay Area-based Mathangi Subramanian, speaking about her first work of literary fiction “A People’s History of Heaven.” [7:30 p.m., Kepler’s Books, 1010 El Camino Real, Menlo Park]

