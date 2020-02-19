Good Day Feb. 19-20, 2020

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 18
Disney on Ice: Opening a five-day South Bay run before moving to the East Bay, “Mickey’s Search Party” is a new adventure filled with world-class skating, acrobatics and “unexpected stunts.” [7 p.m., SAP Center, 525 W. Santa Clara St., San Jose]
Barbara Rose Brooker: The 83-year-old author, performer and activist shares her experiences with ageism in Hollywood and signs copies of her new novel “Love, Sometimes.” [5:15 p.m., Commonwealth Club, 110 The Embarcadero, S.F.]
Leslie Jordan: In “Over Exposed,” a comic performance with adult content, the actor-playwright takes audiences behind the scenes of his childhood and career. [7 p.m., Feinstein’s at the Nikko, 222 Mason St., S.F.]
Ride Your Wave: Fathom Events screens Masaaki Yuasa’s anime film, a surf-themed romance in Japanese, with English subtitles. [7 p.m., Century 9 SF Centre, 845 Market St., and AMC Metreon, 101 Fourth St., S.F.]
The Game Changers: The documentary follows elite Special Forces trainer James Wilks as he travels the world to expose outdated myths about food that affect the health of the world’s population. [5 to 7:30 p.m., Koret Auditorium, Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]
Vincent Meis: The novelist reads from his new fifth book “Four Calling Burds,” in which four adult siblings head to Mexico to heal after the death of their mother. [7 p.m., Dog Eared Books Castro, 489 Castro St.., S.F.]
Dijon: Noise Pop presents the Baltimore-bred, Los Angeles based musician (born Dijon Duenas) whose 2019 EP “Sci Fi 1” has been called a “21st century R&B/folk masterpiece.” [8 p.m., Swedish American Hall, 2174 Market St., S.F.]
Conor Dougherty: The Oakland-based writer nationally known for reporting on housing scarcity and the economy discusses his book “Golden Gates: Fighting for Housing in America.” [7:30 p.m., Kepler’s Books, 1010 El Camino Real, Menlo Park]
Kandace Springs: The soulful, jazzy singer’s new album “The Women Who Raised Me” on Blue Note pays tribute to Billie Holiday, Lauryn Hill, Ella Fitzgerald and Nina Simone. [8 p.m., Yoshi’s, 510 Embarcadero West, Oakland]
Raphaël Liogier: The Commonwealth Club presents the French sociologist speaking about his book “Heart of Maleness: An Exploration,” an “incisive critique of the Western cultural construct of “maleness.” [7 p.m., Outdoor Art Club, 1 W. Blithedale Ave., Mill Valley]
THURSDAY, FEB. 20
The Full Monty: Bay Area Musicals stages the Tony-nominated show adapted from the charming 1997 British movie about unemployed steelworkers who develop a strip act in an attempt to make money. [7:30 p.m., Victoria Theatre, 2961 16th St., S.F.]
The Last Ship: The musical written by and co-starring Sting, about a shipbuilding town in Northern England and the economic crisis it faced, opens a month-long run. [7:30 p.m., Golden Gate Theatre, 1 Taylor St., S.F.]
Culture for Community Free Day: For Black History Month, nine Yerba Buena area institutions (participating in Yerba Buena “3rd Thursday” events) offer free admission, extended hours and special programming. [10 or 11 a.m. to close, in and around Mission, Howard, Fourth and Fifth streets, S.F.; yb3tsf.org]
Tsungwei Moo: City College of San Francisco hosts an opening reception for the award-winning artist’s solo exhibition “Good Die Young,” which includes a mixed media piece in which gun parts comprise a “home” around a painting of a father and son. [5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Art Gallery, Ocean Campus, 50 Frida Kahlo Way, S.F.]
San Francisco Symphony, with Essa-Pekka Salonen: The orchestra’s music director designate conducts soprano Julia Bullock in music based on French poetry by Britten and Ravel, along with Ravel’s “Mother Goose (“Ma Mère l’Oye”) and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Steven Stucky’s “Music for the Funeral of Queen Mary.” [8 p.m., Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]
Cater2me Hiring Event: The outfit that provides custom corporate catering invites job seekers to interview for positions at the on-the-spot hiring session. [3 p.m., S.F. LGBT Community Center, 1800 Market St., S.F.]
Dahlak Brathwaite’s Try/Step/Trip: The “immersive theater” event inspired by the hip hop artist’s own life is a story following an anonymous narrator as he re-imagines his experience in a court-ordered drug rehabilitation program. [8 p.m., Dance Mission, 3316 24th St., S.F.-
The Resolectrics: The Portland “rock and soul” power trio explores “the vast landscapes of roots music with layered harmonies, multi-tonal guitar tracks and ambitious arrangements.” [8:30 p.m., Amnesia, 853 Valencia St., S.F.]
Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour: Inspiring short action, environmental and adventure films screen, in different programs Thursday and Friday, to benefit Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy. [7 p.m., Palace of Fine Arts, 3301 Lyon St., S.F.]
Magic City Hippies: The latest release from the indie-funk “alt-pop party starters” from Miami is “Modern Animal.” [9 p.m., August Hall, 420 Mason St., S.F.]
We Shall Overcome-A Celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.: Cal Performances hosts composer-conductor-pianist Damien Sneed, vocal soloists, a live band and the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir in a program of African-American music including spirituals, gospel, R&B, Broadway and jazz. [8 p.m., Zellerbach Hall, near Bancroft Way and Dana Street, UC Berkeley campus]
Poem Jam: San Francisco Poet Laureate Kim Shuck, LeRoy Moore, Tiny Grey Garcia and guests appear in the February installment of the monthly reading program. [6 p.m., Latino/Hispanic Room, Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]
Culture Clash (Still in America): Berkeley Repertory Theatre begins preview performances of the satire by the Bay Area-born Chicano troupe which skewers American culture through the lens of the Latino experience, taking aim at everything from “pussy hats to MAGA caps.” [8 p.m., Roda Theatre, 2020 Addison St., Berkeley]
The Story’s The Thing: Kepler’s Quarterly Reading series hosts six authors, including Bay Area-based Mathangi Subramanian, speaking about her first work of literary fiction “A People’s History of Heaven.” [7:30 p.m., Kepler’s Books, 1010 El Camino Real, Menlo Park]
