Good Day Feb. 16-18, 2020

Alt-pop musician Ezra Furman’s latest music is from the soundtrack to the Netflix show “Sex Education.” (Courtesy Jessica Lehrman)

SUNDAY, FEB. 16

Ezra Furman: The alt-pop songwriter calls his latest album “Twelve Nudes” his “punk record made in Oakland.” [8 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

Youth America Grand Prix: In the 21st season regional semi-finals, student ballet dancers ages 9 to 19 vie for scholarships, and the viewing public may watch the competition. [9:30 a.m. to 8:45 p.m., Performing Arts Center, 600 N. Delaware St., San Mateo]

Seth Troxler: Outerlimits presents the DJ from the Midwest on his Coming Home tour, headlining a lineup also including Doc Martin, Nick Monaco and many more. [2 p.m., Great Northern, 119 Utah St., S.F.]

Hanzhi Wang: Community School of Music and Arts presents the Chinese classical accordionist in a free concert. [2 p.m., Tateuchi Hall, 230 San Antonio Circle, Mountain View]

Murray Hidary: The composer and meditation expert leads a ticketed “meditative and musical experience” as well as a silent walk through the waterfront attraction. [6 p.m., Aquarium of the Bay, Pier 39, S.F.]

Shayna Steele: San Jose Jazz Winter Fest presents the composer and vocalist whose “soul via blues and gospel easily cross over to retro R&B and jazz.” [7:30 p.m., Cafe Stritch, 374 S. First St., San Jose]

Johnny Mathis: With more than 60 years in the show business, the distinctive easy-listening artist (known for “Chances Are” and “Misty”) is among the most enduring vocalists in pop history. [8 p.m., Marin Center, 10 Avenue of the Flags, San Rafael]

The Bachelor Live on Stage: Previous Bachelor and fan favorite Ben Higgins hosts the presentation, in which an eligible hometown bachelor is introduced to local ladies from the audience for a chance at love; the show also is onstage in San Jose on Feb. 18. [7:30 p.m., Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa]

Opera Parallèle: “Bon Appetit,” Lee Hoiby’s one-act comic opera, a benefit event, stars mezzo soprano Catherine Cook as Julia Child and includes dinner and specially-paired wine. [5 p.m., Hayes Street Grill, 320 Hayes St., S.F.]

Musica Pacifica: San Francisco Early Music Society presents the ensemble in “Airs of Caledonia: Baroque and Traditional Music of Scotland and England.” [4 p.m., St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 1111 O’Farrell St., S.F.

Polyphonia-Music of the World: Musicians accompanying performers in the annual San Francisco Ethnic Dance Festival presented by Worlds Art West appear in concert. [3 p.m., Presidio Theatre, 99 Moraga Ave., S.F. Presidio]

Unitarian Universalist San Francisco Forum: Harvey Wasserman, longtime civil rights and anti-nuclear activist, speaks on “Nukes and the Election.” [9:30 a.m., 1187 Franklin St., S.F.]

Hawktail: The instrumental acoustic quartet — fiddler Brittany Haas, bassist Paul Kowert, guitarist Jordan Tice and mandolinist Dominick Leslie — has a “cosmopolitan” sound not expected from a string band. [7 p.m., Freight & Salvage, 2020 Addison St., Berkeley]

AB West 8+1: The new music ensemble along with members of Del Sol String Quartet and Goggle Sax Quartet play compositions by contemporary composer Anthony Braxton. [5 p.m., Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive, 2155 Center St., Berkeley]

MONDAY, FEB. 17

Ali Wong: The popular standup comedian returns on her top-selling Milk & Money Tour. [7 p.m., Masonic, 1111 California St., S.F.]

Illiterate Light: One critic described the Virginia indie folk rock duo’s sound as “a refined vein of My Morning Jacket/Band of Horses-style Americana.” [8:30 p.m., Café Du Nord, 2174 Market St., S.F.]

Wiki: The young New York rapper’s latest, second solo album is “Oofie.” [8:30 p.m., Brick & Mortar Music Hall, 1710 Mission St., S.F]

American Bach Soloists Master Class: Conductor Jeffrey Thomas leads vocal music students performing works by Handel in a free session open to the public. [7:30 p.m., Conservatory of Music, 50 Oak St., S.F.]

TUESDAY, FEB. 18

Frogs, featuring Evan Dando: The controversial satirical band from Milwaukee led by Jimmy Flemion plays from its previously unreleased “1st” LP (from 1980), joined by Dando, a super fan. [8 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.F.]

Paul Robeson & Black History Month: The San Francisco Gray Panthers’ monthly meeting focuses on the great vocalist and activist and music of the 1930s-60s. [1 to 3 p.m., Park Branch Library, 1833 Page St., S.F.]

Michael Doucet: Joined by Louisiana singer-songwriter Sarah Quintana, the Cajun music master and fiddler for Beausoleil appears, accompanied by a dance lesson with Cheryl McBride. [8 p.m., Ashkenaz Community Center, 1317 San Pablo Ave., Berkeley]

Elliot Moss: The electronic songwriter from New York headlines a show with Derover (the electronic project of Laura de Rover of the Netherlands and New York) and San Francisco’s Moldover. [8:30 p.m., Bottom of the Hill, 1233 17th St., S.F.]

The Silk Road: Globalization in the Ancient World: The Asian Art Museum Speaker Series presents a slide show detailing “transformations that resulted from complex exchanges between East and West” in eras before technology. [Noon, Main Library, Learning Studio, fifth floor, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

Joep Beving: The Dutch pianist and composer makes music “with spirituality and interpersonal connection in mind.” [7 p.m., Starline Social Club, 2236 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Oakland]

Dan Rosenboom: The boundary-pushing trumpeter is on his “Absurd in the Anthropocene” album release tour. [7:30 p.m., California Jazz Conservatory, 2040 Addison St., Berkeley]

Georgia On My Mind: The Music of Ray Charles: Vocalists Clint Holmes, Take 6 and Nnenna Freelon and saxophonist Kirk Whalum perform tunes made popular by the genre-crossing great in the San Jose Jazz Festival presentation. [7 p.m., Hammer Theatre Center, 101 Paseo de San Antonio, San Jose]

Dennis Baron: The professor emeritus of English and linguistics at the University of Illinois speaks about his book “What’s Your Pronoun?,” which describes the role pronouns have played in establishing human rights as well as identities. [7 p.m., City Lights Books, 261 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

