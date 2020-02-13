Opera San José presents “Il trovatore” Feb. 15 through March 1; Rebecca Krouner as Azucena is pictured in the troupe’s 2013 production. (Courtesy Pat Kirk)

Good Day Feb. 13-15, 2020

Gatz, High Fidelity Record Store Takeover, Conspiracy of Venus, Jean-Yves Thibaudet, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Dark Star Orchestra, San Jose Jazz Festival, Travis Tritt, Opera San Jose’s Il trovatore, Eric Hutchinson, Dashboard Confessional

THURSDAY, FEB. 13

Gatz: Opening a run that’s been extended, experimental New York theater troupe Elevator Repair Service makes its Berkeley Repertory Theatre debut in its award-winning, more than six-hour production (not including breaks and intermission) in which F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby” is read in its entirety. [2 p.m., Roda Theatre, 2025 Addison St., Berkeley]

High Fidelity Record Store Takeover: Giveaways are part of the festivities sponsored by Hulu (promoting its new streaming series based on the great record-store themed book and movie “High Fidelity”) during the three-day series in which a portion of sales will benefit the music education nonprofit, Little Kids Rock. [11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Amoeba, 1855 Haight St., S.F.]

Friends Live!: Continuing through March 14, the show, “The One Where Everybody’s in Drag,” is a parody of the beloved sitcom presented by D’Arcy Drollinger. [7 p.m., Oasis, 298 11th St., S.F.]

Waipuna: David Kamakahi, Kale Hannahs and Matthew Sproat, each from celebrated musical families, play Hawaiian music that’s been dubbed “neo-traditionalist.” [7:30 p.m. Montalvo, 15400 Montalvo Road, Saratoga]

John Rybak + Friends: The Americana-roots artist is joined by Perry Spinali on fiddle, and John Hosking on upright bass. [8 p.m., Amado’s, 998 Valencia St., S.F.]

FRIDAY, FEB. 14

BATS Improv Valentine’s Day San Francisco Style: The evening includes short and medium-length improvised love stories “in every age, at every stage and wherever else” audience suggestions take the performers. [8 p.m., Fort Mason, Building B, 2 Marina Blvd., S.F.

Conspiracy of Venus: Old First Concerts’ Alt-Valentine’s Day show features the 25-woman vocal ensemble interpreting songs of greats like David Bowie, Leonard Cohen, Björk, Joni Mitchell, Pixies, Stevie Wonder, The Beatles and more. [9 p.m., Old First Church, 1751 Sacramento St., S.F.]

Jean-Yves Thibaudet: Appearing with the San Francisco Symphony conducted by Fabien Gabel, the pianist performs the U.S. premiere of “Tango Manos” Concerto for Piano and Orchestra by Aaron Zigman on a program with Saint-Saëns’ Symphony No. 3. [8 p.m., Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong: The hard-working and touring psych-funk band from Baltimore opens a two-night Bay Area engagement. [8:30 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

Antibalas: Brooklyn’s acclaimed Afrobeat ensemble observes its 20th anniversary with a return to its Williamsburg roots on its 2020 studio album, “Fu Chronicles.”[9 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]

C.W. Stoneking: The Australia-bred, Nashville-based songwriter blends blues, early rock & roll, calypso, folk and jazz in shows filled with witty storytelling. [9 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.F.]

Musica Pacifica: The baroque ensemble performs program of “wild” 18th-century Scottish music joined by violinist and Cape Breton-style fiddler extraordinaire David Greenberg. [8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 1140 Cowper St., Palo Alto]

Dark Star Orchestra: The Grateful Dead tribute band has been going strong since the 1990s. [8 p.m., Warfield, 982 Market St., S.F.]

Ghosts of Valentines: A Theatrical Séance with Aiden Sinclair: Winchester Mystery House hosts the master magician and acclaimed apparitionist in “Illusions of the Passed.”[6:30 and 9 p.m., 525 S. Winchester Blvd., San Jose]

San Jose Jazz Festival: The two-week program opens with The Revelers, “the vanguard of the Louisiana cultural renaissance” that dig “deep into dancehall traditions of Southwest Louisiana.” [8 p.m., Poor House Bistro Studio, 91 S. Autumn St., San Jose]

You Are Here-California Stories on the Map: Opening a two-week run, the exhibition focuses on climate change, nature and the environment, public health and community building in the context of Oakland, Bay Area and California maps. [11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Oakland Museum, 1000 Oak St., Oakland]

ODC/Dance Unplugged: The series offers a candid look into the creative process of Bay Area choreographers; a 6:30 p.m. reception precedes the performance.[7 p.m., ODC Theater, 3153 17th St., S.F.]

Travis Tritt: The country star appears in a rare, intimate solo acoustic concert. [8 p.m., Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa]

SATURDAY, FEB. 15

Opera San Jose: Music director Joseph Marcheso leads Giuseppe Verdi and librettist Salvatore Cammarano’s “Il trovatore,” a tale of “romance, obsession and retribution,” in the first of six performances.[8 p.m., California Theatre, 345 S. First St., San Jose]

Eric Hutchinson: The singer-songwriter has “a knack for witty lyricism and hummable melodies that mix folk and power pop influences.” [9 p.m., Slim’s, 333 11th St., S.F.]

Dashboard Confessional: Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Florida band led by Chris Carrabba opens a two-night engagement. [9 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Led Zeppelin 2 Plays III: The ultimate Led Zeppelin tribute band plays the group’s third album in its entirety for a 50th anniversary celebration. [9 p.m., August Hall, 42O Mason St., S.F.]

Glorious Sons: The award-winning Canadian rock band’s 2019 album is “A War on Everything.” [8 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

SF by the Bay: Gordon Van Gelder, publisher of The Magazine of Fantasy & Science Fiction along with exhibit co-sponsors SF in SF, Locus magazine, Tachyon Publications, Borderlands Books and other special guests host a reception in connection with the science-fiction exhibition. [10:30 a.m. to noon, Main Library, Latino/Hispanic Room (Lower Level), 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

Aelita: Queen of Mars: Pianist Frederick Hodges accompanies a screening of the silent science fiction classic, famous for its flamboyant Martian sets and costumes. [2 p.m., Main Library, Latino/Hispanic Room, 100 Larkin St., S.F.}

Voices of Music: In “Stylus Phantasticus,” the ensemble performs virtuoso Italian and German music of the 17th century. [8 p.m., St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 1111 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Catherine Cook plays Julia Child in “Bon Appétit’

Just Posted

Implicit bias trainer finds ‘extreme’ degree of anti-black sentiment within SFPD

A city worker came forward with deep concerns about racism being pervasive… Continue reading

City attorney subpoenas PG&E, contractors, nonprofits in Nuru corruption scandal

Herrera alleges donations funnelled to fund city programs and events

Mayor appoints former commissioner Rich Hillis to lead Planning Department

The Planning Department has a new leader — Rich Hillis. Hillis, who… Continue reading

Cleaning up Public Works

Haney legislation would break up department, create new agency focused on street cleaning

Bochy, Henderson, Coughlin inducted into Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame

A star-studded 2020 Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame (BASHOF) class featuring… Continue reading

Most Read