Good Day Feb. 13-15, 2020

Opera San José presents “Il trovatore” Feb. 15 through March 1; Rebecca Krouner as Azucena is pictured in the troupe’s 2013 production. (Courtesy Pat Kirk)

THURSDAY, FEB. 13

Gatz: Opening a run that’s been extended, experimental New York theater troupe Elevator Repair Service makes its Berkeley Repertory Theatre debut in its award-winning, more than six-hour production (not including breaks and intermission) in which F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby” is read in its entirety. [2 p.m., Roda Theatre, 2025 Addison St., Berkeley]

High Fidelity Record Store Takeover: Giveaways are part of the festivities sponsored by Hulu (promoting its new streaming series based on the great record-store themed book and movie “High Fidelity”) during the three-day series in which a portion of sales will benefit the music education nonprofit, Little Kids Rock. [11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Amoeba, 1855 Haight St., S.F.]

Friends Live!: Continuing through March 14, the show, “The One Where Everybody’s in Drag,” is a parody of the beloved sitcom presented by D’Arcy Drollinger. [7 p.m., Oasis, 298 11th St., S.F.]

Waipuna: David Kamakahi, Kale Hannahs and Matthew Sproat, each from celebrated musical families, play Hawaiian music that’s been dubbed “neo-traditionalist.” [7:30 p.m. Montalvo, 15400 Montalvo Road, Saratoga]

John Rybak + Friends: The Americana-roots artist is joined by Perry Spinali on fiddle, and John Hosking on upright bass. [8 p.m., Amado’s, 998 Valencia St., S.F.]

FRIDAY, FEB. 14

BATS Improv Valentine’s Day San Francisco Style: The evening includes short and medium-length improvised love stories “in every age, at every stage and wherever else” audience suggestions take the performers. [8 p.m., Fort Mason, Building B, 2 Marina Blvd., S.F.

Conspiracy of Venus: Old First Concerts’ Alt-Valentine’s Day show features the 25-woman vocal ensemble interpreting songs of greats like David Bowie, Leonard Cohen, Björk, Joni Mitchell, Pixies, Stevie Wonder, The Beatles and more. [9 p.m., Old First Church, 1751 Sacramento St., S.F.]

Jean-Yves Thibaudet: Appearing with the San Francisco Symphony conducted by Fabien Gabel, the pianist performs the U.S. premiere of “Tango Manos” Concerto for Piano and Orchestra by Aaron Zigman on a program with Saint-Saëns’ Symphony No. 3. [8 p.m., Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong: The hard-working and touring psych-funk band from Baltimore opens a two-night Bay Area engagement. [8:30 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

Antibalas: Brooklyn’s acclaimed Afrobeat ensemble observes its 20th anniversary with a return to its Williamsburg roots on its 2020 studio album, “Fu Chronicles.”[9 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]

C.W. Stoneking: The Australia-bred, Nashville-based songwriter blends blues, early rock & roll, calypso, folk and jazz in shows filled with witty storytelling. [9 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.F.]

Musica Pacifica: The baroque ensemble performs program of “wild” 18th-century Scottish music joined by violinist and Cape Breton-style fiddler extraordinaire David Greenberg. [8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 1140 Cowper St., Palo Alto]

Dark Star Orchestra: The Grateful Dead tribute band has been going strong since the 1990s. [8 p.m., Warfield, 982 Market St., S.F.]

Ghosts of Valentines: A Theatrical Séance with Aiden Sinclair: Winchester Mystery House hosts the master magician and acclaimed apparitionist in “Illusions of the Passed.”[6:30 and 9 p.m., 525 S. Winchester Blvd., San Jose]

San Jose Jazz Festival: The two-week program opens with The Revelers, “the vanguard of the Louisiana cultural renaissance” that dig “deep into dancehall traditions of Southwest Louisiana.” [8 p.m., Poor House Bistro Studio, 91 S. Autumn St., San Jose]

You Are Here-California Stories on the Map: Opening a two-week run, the exhibition focuses on climate change, nature and the environment, public health and community building in the context of Oakland, Bay Area and California maps. [11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Oakland Museum, 1000 Oak St., Oakland]

ODC/Dance Unplugged: The series offers a candid look into the creative process of Bay Area choreographers; a 6:30 p.m. reception precedes the performance.[7 p.m., ODC Theater, 3153 17th St., S.F.]

Travis Tritt: The country star appears in a rare, intimate solo acoustic concert. [8 p.m., Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa]

SATURDAY, FEB. 15

Opera San Jose: Music director Joseph Marcheso leads Giuseppe Verdi and librettist Salvatore Cammarano’s “Il trovatore,” a tale of “romance, obsession and retribution,” in the first of six performances.[8 p.m., California Theatre, 345 S. First St., San Jose]

Eric Hutchinson: The singer-songwriter has “a knack for witty lyricism and hummable melodies that mix folk and power pop influences.” [9 p.m., Slim’s, 333 11th St., S.F.]

Dashboard Confessional: Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Florida band led by Chris Carrabba opens a two-night engagement. [9 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Led Zeppelin 2 Plays III: The ultimate Led Zeppelin tribute band plays the group’s third album in its entirety for a 50th anniversary celebration. [9 p.m., August Hall, 42O Mason St., S.F.]

Glorious Sons: The award-winning Canadian rock band’s 2019 album is “A War on Everything.” [8 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

SF by the Bay: Gordon Van Gelder, publisher of The Magazine of Fantasy & Science Fiction along with exhibit co-sponsors SF in SF, Locus magazine, Tachyon Publications, Borderlands Books and other special guests host a reception in connection with the science-fiction exhibition. [10:30 a.m. to noon, Main Library, Latino/Hispanic Room (Lower Level), 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

Aelita: Queen of Mars: Pianist Frederick Hodges accompanies a screening of the silent science fiction classic, famous for its flamboyant Martian sets and costumes. [2 p.m., Main Library, Latino/Hispanic Room, 100 Larkin St., S.F.}

Voices of Music: In “Stylus Phantasticus,” the ensemble performs virtuoso Italian and German music of the 17th century. [8 p.m., St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 1111 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/