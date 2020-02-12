Good Day Feb. 12-13, 2020

Tayla Parx, Walk Off The Earth, San Francisco Ballet Programs 2 and 3, Romeo Is Bleeding, Arthur Kleinman, Jo Koy, Kronos Quartet, Prep, Gloria

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 12

Tayla Parx: The Grammy-nominated songwriter with simultaneous top hits (Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” and “thank u, next” and Panic! At The Disco’s “High Hopes”) performs songs off her debut solo album “We Need To Talk.” [8:30 p.m., Cafe Du Nord, 2174 Market St., S.F.]

Walk Off The Earth: The Juno winning Canadian band is known for its viral-video, five-people-playing-one-guitar interpretation of Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used to Know.” [7:30 p.m., Palace of Fine Arts, 3601 Lyon St., S.F.]

San Francisco Ballet Program 2: Stanton Welch’s “Bespoke,” Mark Morris’ “Sandpiper Ballet” and “Director’s Choice” pieces by Myles Thatcher, Danielle Rowe and Victor Gsovksy make up “Classical (Re) Vision.” [7:30 p.m., War Memorial Opera House, 301 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Encounters with Vicky Shick: The veteran New York dancer shares solo work from her past repertoire and new work developed with local Bay Area dancers as part of Encounters Over 60, a program of the Margaret Jenkins Dance Company supporting older artists. [7 p.m., Margaret Jenkins Dance Lab, 301 Eighth St., Suite 200, S.F.]

Paris is Burning: The “quintessential documentary on the New York ballroom scene in the 1980s–90s” which has sparked controversy and charges of voyeurism and cultural appropriation, screens, followed by a panel discussion. [6 p.m., SF LGBT Center, 1800 Market St., S.F.]

Romeo Is Bleeding: Donté Clark, a poet who directed students to rewrite and stage an adaptation of “Romeo and Juliet” set in Richmond, speaks at a screening of the documentary about the project at an event benefiting California Humanities, which is dedicated to promoting diversity and community. [6:30 p.m., One Kearny Club, 23 Geary St., S.F.]

Arthur Kleinman: The author, a Harvard psychiatrist and social anthropologist, speaks about his memoir “The Soul of Care: The Moral Education of a Husband and a Doctor” in which he details his journey with his wife, who was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. [4 p.m., UCSF, Lange Room, fifth floor, 530 Parnassus Ave., S.F.]

The Capricorn Chronicles: Running through March 28, the San Francisco Arts Commission Galleries 50th anniversary exhibition opens its archive, offering catalogues, correspondence, slides and video documentation of programs and openings through the years. [Noon to 5 p.m., Main Gallery, Veterans Building, 401 Van Ness, Suite 126, S.F.]

Katchafire: The award-winning roots reggae band from New Zealand’s most recent album is 2018’s “Legacy.” [8 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

THURSDAY, FEB. 13

Jo Koy: Due to popular demand, the comic of Filipino, European and American descent (who does hilarious imitations, among other things) brings his Just Kidding arena tour for two shows; he appears again on Saturday. [8 p.m., Chase Center, 1 Warriors Way, S.F.]

Kronos Quartet: The San Francisco new music group provides live accompaniment to a screening of “A Thousand Thoughts,” Sam Green and Joe Bini’s comprehensive documentary about the ensemble; the evening also includes a panel moderated by Rebecca Solnit and a celebration of composer Terry Riley’s 85th birthday. [8 p.m. Zellerbach Hall, near Bancroft Way and Dana Street, UC Berkeley campus]

Prep: The funkadelic four-piece band from the U.K. plays blissfully “butter-smooth yacht-pop,” according to Rolling Stone. [8 p.m., Brick & Mortar, 1710 Mission St., S.F.]

Gloria: American Conservatory Theater opens its production of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ sharp, dark comedy set in the dog-eat-dog office of a New York magazine. [7:30 p.m., Strand Theater, 1127 Market St., S.F.]

San Francisco Ballet Program 3: “Dance Innovations” includes the premiere of Trey McIntyre’s “The Big Hunger” (set to Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 2 played by Yekwon Sunwoo), Edwaard Liang’s contemplative “The Infinite Ocean” and Harald Lander’s “Etudes,” a view of a ballet class. [7:30 p.m., War Memorial Opera House, 301 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Who’s Your Mami Comedy: “Pine-Sol Lady” Diane Amos headlines the monthly standup series, also featuring Sampson McCormick, Dominique Gelin, Baruch Porras-Hernandez, Marga Gomez and Molly Sokhom. [8 p.m., Brava Cabaret, 2773 24th St., S.F.]

Dancing Around Race-Interrogating Whiteness in Dance: Choreographers and dancers Gerald Casel, Sammay Dizon, David Herrera, Raissa Simpson and Yayoi Kambara perform in response to Casel’s yearlong community engagement residency exploring dynamics of equity and how dance presentations are affected by race. [7 p.m., Asian Art Museum, 200 Larkin St., S.F.]

Special EFX featuring Chieli Minucci: The Emmy-winning guitarist-composer (who has worked with Celine Dion, Lionel Richie, Jennifer Lopez and others) plays contemporary jazz, world music and blues with his musical collective. [8 p.., Yoshi’s, 510 Embarcadero West., S.F.]

Rhiannon Giddens: The singer, violinist, banjo player, actress and founding member of the Carolina Chocolate Drops plays music from her new Nonesuch album “There Is No Other.” [7:30 p.m., SFJAZZ, 201 Franklin St., S.F.]

