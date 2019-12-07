Good Day, Dec. 8-10, 2019

Soul great Brian McKnight appears with the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir and the San Francisco Symphony in holiday concerts at Davies Symphony Hall on Tuesday and Wednesday. (Courtesy Carl Mahoney)

SUNDAY, DEC 8

Jingle Ball 2019: Pop, rap and hip-hop acts Charlie Puth, Lil Nas X and Quinn XCII play Wild 94.9’s holiday concert. [7:30 p.m., Masonic, 1111 California St., S.F.]

Deck the Hall: Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser conducts the festive San Francisco Symphony children’s concert and celebration, featuring special guests including members of Teatro ZinZanni, the San Francisco Boys Chorus, Young Women’s Choral Projects of San Francisco and San Francisco Ballet School trainees. [11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Howard Zinn Book Fair: Authors, zine makers, bloggers and publishers on the political left congregate for readings, discussions and workshops at the sixth annual event named after the late author of “A People’s History of the United States”; this year’s theme is “Strike! Discovering Our Power.” [10 a.m. to 6 p.m., City College, 1125 Valencia St., S.F.]

Red Bull 3Style National Finals: The 10-year-old event is billed as “the world’s largest global DJ competition.” [7 p.m., Midway, 900 Marin St., S.F.]

Holiday LEGO Show: Bay Area LEGO User Group’s annual exhibit created by LEGO experts features train layouts, Bay Area landmarks, castles, miniature cities, sculptures, portraits and more; this year’s theme is “the beach.” [11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Museum of American Heritage, 351 Homer Ave., Palo Alto]

Plastic Free Holiday Market: Organized by Goods Holding Company, the sale offers wares from more than 25 local vendors offering eco friendly gifts and “plastic-free lifestyle tools.” [10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Firehouse, Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd., S.F.]

Health Drinks and Vegetarian Appetizers: Shanta Nimbark Sacharoff, author of “Cooking Together: A Vegetarian Co-op Cookbook,” demonstrates how to prepare alcohol-free beverages and healthy snacks. [2 to 4 p.m., Main Library, Latino/Hispanic Community Room, lower level, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

Macbeth: San Francisco Shakespeare Festival’s Shakespeare on Tour troupe stages an hour-long version ofthe Bard’s famed tale of misguided ambitions and their consequences. [2 p.m., Koret Auditorium, Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

Clara Bellino: The singer-songwriter, accompanied by bassist Bruce Linde, co-headlines an acoustic bill with Donovan Plant. [4:15 p.m., Lost Church, 65 Capp St., S.F.]

Celebration of Silvina Ocampo: Suzanne Jill Levine, Katie Lateef-Jan and Jessica Powell discuss the late Argentine writer’s work, including the recent English translation of “The Promise,“ a novel in in which a dying woman’s attempt to recount the story of her life “reveals the fragility of memory and the illusion of identity.” [5 p.m., City Lights, 261 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

Encuentro del Canto Popular: Acción Latina presents the 38th annual concert, a fundraiser focusing on black and and Afro-Latinx musical traditions featuring sould from Louda y Los Bad Hombres, ska-reggae influenced La Noche Oskura and oldies-inspired hip-hop duo Choosey & Exile. [7 to 11 p.m., 777 Valencia St., S.F.]

Albert Cano Smit: Steinway Society presents the Swiss-born pianist, winnner of the 2019 Young Concert Artists International Audition, in a program of works by Bach, Schumann, Messiaen, Prokofiev and Chopin. [2:30 p.m., West Valley College Theater, 14000 Fruitvale Ave., Saratoga]

Black Mountain: “Destroyer” is the newest album by the psychedelic rock band from Vancouver. [8 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]

Ethan Bortnick: The PBS star and Guinness records’ holding pianist dubbed “the world’s youngest solo musician to headline his own concer tour,” appears in his “We’re All Family” holiday show. [7 p.m., Campbell Heritage Theater, 1 W. Campbell Ave., Campbell]

Snow Day: Guests, encouraged to wear boots and mittens, are invited to play in the snow at the free winter party, which also features Nutcracker dancers, tap-dancing Christmas trees and a balloon twister. [10 a.m. to 3p.m., Shattuck Avenue, between Rose and Vine streets, Berkeley]

Ragazzi Boys Chorus: “Celebrations of the Season: Stories of Our Immigrant Heritage” includes music from Poland, Italy, Ireland, Mexico, China and Africa. [3 p.m., Old First Church, 1751 Sacramento St., S.F.]

Merri-Achi Christmas: Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez celebrates Mexico’s Christmas traditions. [8 p.m., Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

San Francisco Contemporary Music Players: The family-friendly free “Celebration of the Elements” includes “The Ice Is Talking” by Vivian Fung and Jason Treuting’s participatory “How to (Blank).” [3 p.m., Women’s Building, 3543 18th St., #8, S.F.]

Stalley: The Ohio rapper (born Kyle Myricks) brings his Head Trip Tour to town. [8 p.m., Brick and Mortar Music Hall, 1710 Mission St., S.F.]

Mark Foehringer’s Nutcracker Sweets: In its 11th season, the colorful family-oriented 50-minute rendition of the seasonal ballet has a contemporary twist and live chamber music accompaniment. [11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Cowell Theater, Fort Mason, Marina Boulevard and Buchanan Street, S.F.]

San Francisco Youth Ballet: Dancers from the youth troupe are joined by guest dancers in the 19th annual full-length “Nutcracker.” [1 and 5 p.m., Mercy High School, 3250 19th Ave., S.F.]

Presidio Dance Theater: Sherene Melania’s “Beyond the Land of Sweets,” a “Nutcracker” spinoff, celebrates holiday traditions from across cultures. [3 p.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.,]

MONDAY, DEC. 9

Help Is on the Way for the Holidays: The 18th holiday cabaret benefit for the Richmond/ERMET AIDS Foundation features Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Vroman, Darnell Abraham, David Hernandez, Shawn Rya, Steve Knill, Lisa Vigianno, Sony Holland, Jessica Coker, Kim Nalley and members of the touring cast of “Summer The Donna Summer Musical.” [7:30 p.m., Marines’ Memorial Theatre, 609 Sutter St., S.F.]

Madame Gandhi: “Visions” is the second installment of a three EP series by Kiran Gandhi, an “electrofeminist singer, percussionist and activist” who has drummed with Merrill Garbus of tUnE-yArDs, Alt-J guitarist Joe Newman, Krewella, Lizzo, Thievery Corporation and Kehlani. [8 p.m., Slim’s, 333 11th St., S.F.]

Slam Jam: A new series presenting original music and poetry with a rotating lineup of local artists features Tongo Eisen-Martin, Cara Vida, Royal Kent, Jenee Darden and Zouhair Mussa, Oakland Youth Poet Laureate finalist. [7 to 10 p.m, Marsh, 2120 Allston Way, Berkeley]

TUESDAY, DEC. 10

Holiday Soul with Brian McKnight: The “Back at One” singer appears with the San Francisco Symphony and the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir in the first of a two-night concert engagement featuring soul, jazz, and Christmas classics. [7:30 p.m., Davies Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Mapache: One critic called the duo’s West Coast pop Americana “a blazed up Everly Brothers”; they open for Allah-Las, a Los Angeles band playing reverb-drenched, moody garage rock. [8 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Berhana: The R&B experimentalist’s debut album “Han” has been called a psychedelic collage of alternative R&B and “disco and funk concoction.” [8 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 850 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

Conan Gray: Teen Vogue called the 21-year-old singing sensation and bedroom producer the “pop prince of sad internet teens.” [8 p.m., Fox Theater, 1807 Telegraph Ave., Oakland]

Modest Mouse: Formed in 1993, the Pacific Northwest indie rockers became unlikely chart-toppers in 2004 with the singles “Float On” and “Ocean Breathes Salty.” [8 p.m., Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa]

