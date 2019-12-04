Good Day Dec. 4-5, 2019

Megan Hilty and Cheyenne Jackson, U Up Live, Alex Cameron, Scrooge in Love, Rock & Mortar, Andrea Bocelli, Poptopia with Halsey and Lizzo, Michael Feinstein, A Noh Christmas Carol

Tenor Andrea Bocelli appears, accompanied by the San Francisco Symphony and Chorus, at Chase Center on Dec. 5. (Courtesy Decca)

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 4

Megan Hilty and Cheyenne Jackson: The stars of stage and screen — Hilty from “Wicked,” “9 to 5: The Musical” and “Smash” and Jackson from “Altar Boyz,” “American Horror Story” and “Glee” — come together for a Christmas concert. [7:30 p.m., Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Alex Cameron: The Australian indie singer-songwriter calls “Stepdad,” the single off his latest album “Miami Memory,” an ode to the often-mocked parental role. [8:30 p.m., August Hall, 420 Mason St., S.F.]

Rock & Mortar: Epiphany Dance Theater choreographer Kim Epifano’s two-years-in-the-making premiere is “an immersive, multidisciplinary event featuring an all-women cast in stories at the intersection of gender, ancestry, religion and politics.” [6:30 and 8:30 p.m., Z Space, 450 Florida St., S.F.]

U Up Live: Betches Media co-founder Jordana Abraham and comedian Jared Freid bring their podcast to life, discussing hot-topic modern dating issues and giving a few audience members a dating app profile makeover. [8 p.m., Palace of Fine Arts, 3601 Lyon St., S.F.]

Eyedress: The dream pop rock act is the project of Filipino artist Idris Vicuña, formerly lead guitarist of psychedelic indie-noise-pop band Bee Eyes. [9 p.m., Bottom of the Hill, 1233 17th St., S.F.]

Corridor: The Montreal group plays from its Sub Pop debut, “Junior,” described as “39 minutes of darting and dodging guitars, spiraling vocal harmonies, and the complicated, goldenrod nostalgia of a Sunday mid-afternoon.” [8 p.m., Milk Bar, 1840 Haight St., S.F.]

Scrooge in Love: Opening with a preview performance, 42nd Street Moon brings back, by popular demand, the romantic musical comedy about what happens to Dickens’ famous character after “A Christmas Carol.” [7 p.m., Gateway Theatre, 215 Jackson St., S.F.]

Nadina LaSpina: The activist, who was born in Sicily and contracted polio as a youngster, speaks about her memoir, “Such a Pretty Girl: A Story of Struggle, Empowerment, and Disability Pride.” [6 p.m., Commonwealth Club, 110 The Embarcadero, S.F.]

Sheku Kanneh-Mason: The English cello prodigy who wowed the world when he played at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding appears in a recital of works by Beethoven, Lutosławski, Barber and Rachmaninoff with his sister, pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason. [8 p.m., Zellerbach Hall, near Bancroft Way and Dana Street, UC Berkeley campus]

Arrested Youth: The project of indie Indiana hip-hop/rock singer songwriter Ian Johnson opens for Dreamers. [8 p.m., Slim’s, 333 11th St., S.F.]

Daughters: The four-piece Rhode Island rock band says the title of 2018 recording “You Won’t Get What You Want” tells listeners about its sound; they co-headline with Los Angeles noise rockers Health and raucous, genre-defying New York City act Show Me The Body opening. [8 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Branagh Theatre Live-The Winter’s Tale: A filmed version of a London stage production of Shakespeare’s tragicomedy of obsession and redemption stars Kenneth Branagh, Judi Dench, Tom Bateman, Jessie Buckley, Hadley Fraser, Miranda Raison and Rob Ashford. [7 p.m., Opera Plaza Cinema, 601 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Cool Yule: San Jose State University Jazz Orchestra, led by baritone saxophonist and composer Aaron Lington, puts a unique spin on holiday music and plays contemporary jazz, too. [7:30 p.m., Hammer Theatre Center, 101 Paseo de San Antonio, San Jose]

Inside Stonewall-Outloud: Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, the filmmakers behind the new documentary about the gay pride uprising, share insights into the pivotal LGBTQ event that took place in New York City on June 28, 1969. [Noon,Commonwealth Club, 110 The Embarcadero, S.F.]

THURSDAY, DEC. 5

Andrea Bocelli: The Italian superstar crossover tenor, whose latest album is “Si Forever: The Diamond Edition,” sings, accompanied by the San Francisco Symphony and Chorus. [7:30 p.m., Chase Center, 1 Warriors Way, S.F.]

Poptopia: Halsey, Lizzo, Normani, Bazzi, NCT 127, Ally Brooke and Louis Tomlinson play the concert sponsored by radio station 99.7 NOW. [7 p.m., SAP Center, 525 W. Santa Clara St., San Jose]

Black Is Beautiful-The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite: Organized by Aperture Foundation, exhibition showcases portraits of jazz luminaries including Max Roach, Abbey Lincoln and Miles Davis, and behind-the-scenes photographs of the black arts community in the 1950s-60s. [11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Museum of the African Diaspora, 685 Mission St., S.F.]

Alan Kaufman: The author reads from “The Berlin Woman,” a love story about second generation Holocaust writers who meet at a literary conference in the Swiss Alps and fall into an addictive love affair. [7:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books & Records, 653 Chenery St., S.F.]

Performing Diaspora 2019: Beginning a two-weekend run on a pay-what-you-can Thursday,” the performance art programming examining ecofeminism and religion through the lens of African Diasporic narratives features Cherie Hill IrieDance in “She-Verse” and Gabriel Christain & Chibueze Crouch in “mouth/full.” [8 p.m., CounterPulse, 80 Turk St., S.F.]

Josh-A-Palooza: Writer, comedian and thespian Josh Kornbluth opens a series featuring his greatest films and monologues — to benefit the progressive local theater troupe TheatreFirst — with a performance of “Ben Franklin: Unplugged.” [8 p.m., Waterfront Playhouse, 2020 Fourth St., Berkeley]

Michael Feinstein: The crooner and Great American Songbook expert opens a five-performance run of his cabaret show “Home for the Holidays.” [8 p.m., Feinstein’s at the Nikko, 222 Mason St., S.F.]

A Noh Christmas Carol: Back by popular demand and opening a holiday run with a preview performance, Theatre of Yugen’s 1993 adaptation (by founder Yuriko Doi) of Dickens’ classic story is told using traditional Japanese theater forms. [8 p.m., 2840 Mariposa St., S.F.]

Pixies: Playing a sold-out show on an “up close” tour, the influential 1980s alt rockers are pulling different tunes from from their vast catalog for each show; they’re joined by Kristin Hersh of Throwing Muses fame and more. [8 p.m., August Hall, 420 Mason St., S.F.]

Drag Queens On Ice: Returning for its 10th year, the show features performances by MuthaChucka, Paju Munro, Kylie-Pop, BeBe Sweetbriar, Dusty Porn, Kylie Minono, Khmera Rouge and Tara Lipsyncki. [8 p.m., Safeway Holiday Ice Rink, 333 Post St., S.F.]

The Jewelry Box: Solo performer Brian Copeland’s charming and holiday fable recounts his adventures as a 6-year-old in Oakland, trying to raise $11.67 to purchase his mother the perfect Christmas present. [8 p.m., Marsh, 1062 Valencia St., S.F.]

You/Emma: BootStrap Theater Foundation and Pear Theatre present the local premiere of the solo show featuring Valerie Redd, described as “a postmodern fever dream of Madame Bovary” in which Flaubert’s “19th century proto-feminist novel collides with a future that is female.” [7:30 p.m., Pear Theatre, 1110 La Avenida St., Suite A, Mountain View]

Fantasia: The vocalist, who broke onto the scene in 2004 as the season three winner of “American Idol” headlines the Sketchbook tour with Robin Thicke & The Bonfyre, [7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 2025 Broadway, Oakland]

