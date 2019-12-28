Good Day Dec. 29-31, 2019

The Big Fat Year End Kiss Off Comedy Show XXVII, S.F. Chamber Orchestra, Dead & Company, John Oliver, Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert, Fantastic Negrito, Spafford, Shen Yun, American Bach Soloists, Sutton Foster, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lettuce

Dead & Company’s Fun Run tour closes out the year at Chase Center in The City on Dec. 30-31. (Courtesy Danny Clinch)

SUNDAY, DEC. 29

The Big Fat Year End Kiss Off Comedy Show XXVII: Headliner Will Durst, who had a stroke in October, won’t be appearing, but the annual cavalcade themed riffing on the year’s big news stories will go on, with standup favorites Debi Durst, Michael Bossier, Mari Magaloni, Arthur Gaus, Johnny Steele, Diane Amos and Dan St. Paul. [7 p.m., Rhythmix Cultural Works, 2513 Blanding Ave., Alameda; also at 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30 at Coastal Repertory Theatre, 1167 Main St., Half Moon Bay; and 6 and 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31 at Tabard Theatre, 29 N. San Pedro St., San Jose]

San Francisco Chamber Orchestra: The free concert dedicated to Mozart features 11-year old Amaryn Olmeda performing Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 5 in D Major; Mozart’s Symphony No. 1 as well as No. 41, the great “Jupiter” Symphony. [3 p.m., erbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F., thesfco.org

A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage: The family show features singing actors portraying the beloved Charles M. Schulz characters in a show with Vince Guaraldi’s great music; followed by a concert of holiday carols. [1, 4 and 7 p.m., Bankhead Theater, 2400 First St., Livermore]

MONDAY, DEC. 30

Dead & Company: The Grateful Dead’s Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir — along with John Mayer, Allman Brothers bassist Oteil Burbridge and Fare Thee Well and RatDog keyboardist Jeff Chimenti — appear in the first of a two-night stand of their Fun Run tour. [7 p.m., Chase Center, 1 Warriors Way, S.F.]

Deadmau5: Aka Joel Zimmerman, the producer known for “Ghosts ‘n’ Stuff,” Professional Griefers,” “Sofi Needs A Ladder” and “I Remember” as well as seven critically acclaimed albums opens a two-night engagement of CUBE V3-2019 Tour, with Justin Martin and Qrion. [8 p.m., Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, 99 Grove St., S.F.]

The Marías: The band, the “psychedelic-soul lovechild of Puerto Rican-bred, Atlanta-raised María and Los Angeles native Josh Conway” as well as drummer Jesse Perlman, keyboardist Edward James and trumpeter Gabe Steiner, opens a two-night, sold-out engagement. [8 p.m., Cafe Du Nord, 2174 Market St., S.F.]

Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert: Strauss Symphony of America led by Balázs Bánfi, soprano Patricia Nessy, tenor David Danholt and dancers appear in the performance that re-creates the beloved Neujahrskonzert, the concert that has welcomed the New Year for more than 80 years in Vienna. [8 p.m., Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Fantastic Negrito: The eclectic electric blues artist from Oakland headlines a two-night New Year’s Eve residency, with Oakland soul band Tory & The Teasers opening the first show; MeloDious opens Tuesday’s 9 p.m. concert. [8 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.F.]

Spafford: Opening a two-night run, the four-piece outfit —guitarist Brian Moss, bassist Jordan Fairless, keyoboardist Andrew “Red” Johnson and drummer drummer Nick Tkachyk — is “pushing the boundaries of what a jam band can be.” [8:30 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

Shen Yun: In its 13th season, the classical dance and music company dedicated to reviving and sharing the “lost world of traditional Chinese culture” presents an all-new touring show — with an 80-member troupe including performers, emcees and technical crew —opening an eight-performance run in San Francisco. [7:30 p.m., War Memorial Opera House, 301 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

TUESDAY, DEC. 31

John Oliver: The multi-award-winning English comedy writer and host of his popular current events HBO show “returns to his first love, stand-up comedy,” opening a three-day, six performance engagement. [7 and 9:30 p.m., Masonic, Califoria St., S.F.]

American Bach Soloists New Year’s Eve: Mezzo-soprano Sarah Coit and baritone Hadleigh Adams appear in “A Baroque New Year’s Eve at the Opera.” [4 p.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Spencer Day: The cabaret performer and his jazz quartet have added a performance of “Swinging in the New Year,” a show of pop standards, original songs and surprise musical guests. [5 p.m., Feinstein’s at the Nikko, 222 Mason St., S.F.]

Sutton Foster: The two-time Tony Award winner and star of the TV Land series “Younger” performs songs and shares stories from her Broadway career, including “Anything Goes,” “ Thoroughly Modern Millie” and the upcoming Broadway revival of “The Music Man” with Hugh Jackman. [9 p.m., Geary Theater, 415 Geary St., S.F.]

Japanese New Year Bell-Ringing Ceremony: Guests are invited to take a swing at the 2,100-pound, 16th-century Japanese temple bell in a ceremony led by Rev. Gengo Akiba and including a purification ritual and chanting. [11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Asian Art Museum, 200 Larkin St., S.F.]

Preservation Hall Jazz Band: The group that’s “held the torch of New Orleans music aloft for more than 50 years” appears on a double bill with Lakou Mizik, a multigenerational collective of Haitian musicians formed after the 2010 earthquake that devastated New Orleans. [9 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Lettuce: The Grammy-nominated “funk, jazz, soul, hip-hop, psychedelic, jam, art rock,experimental, avant-garde music titans” released a 2019 video of “Everybody Wants To Rule the World,” their jazzy take on the Tears For Fears hit featuring keyboardist Nigel Hall on vocals. [9 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisasero St., S.F.]

Circus New Year’s Eve: Ping-pong social club Spin hosts the event, which includes a circus-themed production, a craft cocktail bar and music by Jazzy Jim and DJ Isak. [9 p.m., 690 Folsom St., S.F.]

The Perfect View-New Year’s Eve at the Commonwealth Club: Tickets include admission to three separate party spaces, cocktails, light bites and desserts, a midnight balloon drop on the dance floor, favors, and a front-row seat for the fireworks display over the Bay. [9 p.m., 110 The Embarcadero, S.F.]

Chabot Space & Science Center New Year’s Eve Balloon Drop: In the 20th annual gathering especially for families, more than 1,000 eco-friendly biodegradable latex balloons made from natural rubber will fall from above, celebrate strokes of midnight in other locales around the world. [11 a.m. 1 and 4 p.m., 10000 Skyline Blvd, Oakland

Dirty Habit New Year’s Party: Guests are invited to “to shake, not stir” up the new year in the Casino Royale-themed bash. [9 p.m., Hotel Zelos, fifth floor, 12 Fourth St., S.F.]

Afro-Cuban New Year’s Eve Dance Party: Jane Bunnett & Maqueque, Yissy Garcia, Louie Romero y Su Grupo Mazacote and master of ceremonies Jesse “Chuy” Varela from KCSM FM 91 are featured. [9 p.m., Freight and Salvage, 2020 Addison St., Berkeley]