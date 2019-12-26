Good Day Dec. 26-28, 2019

Mittens & Mistletoe, Hyphy Holiday Reunion, New Mastersounds, Frankie Quinones, Lea DeLaria, BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon, Trainwreck Riders, Joey Diaz, The Rhino 2019 Holiday Extravaganza

BenDeLaCreme, left, and Jinkx Monsoon being their “all new two-queen holiday extravaganza” to the Victoria Theatre on Dec. 28. (Courtesy Matt Baume)

THURSDAY, DEC. 26

Mittens & Mistletoe: A Winter Circus Cabaret: Opening a four-day run, Sweet Can Productions stages its charming show — with juggling, hula hooping, hand balancing and more — for the 10th time. [1 and 4 p.m., Mission Dance Theater, 3316 24th St., S.F.]

Holiday Windows: San Francisco SPCA and Macy’s annual event, a showcase of adoptable animals which includes rabbits, chinchillas and guinea pigs as well as cats and dogs, is in its final week; it closes Jan. 1. [10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Macy’s, Stockton and O’Farrell streets, S.F.]

Embarcadero Holiday Ice Rink: Continuing through Jan. 5, the 30-year-old attraction is billed as area’s largest outdoor rink. [10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Embarcadero Plaza, Market Street at The Embarcadero, S.F.]

T-Mobile Winter Park at Civic Center: In its second year, the “ice experience” near San Francisco’s City Hall is a rink and 400-foot skating track in a “lighted tree forest.” [Noon to 10 p.m. 355 McAllister St., S.F.]

Night Bloom at the Conservatory of Flowers: Luminous displays among the flora make up the holiday visual and sound installation. [5 to 11 p.m., Golden Gate Park, 100 JFK Drive, S.F.]

Kung Pao Kosher Comedy: The 27th annual event — Jewish comedians doing stand-up in a Chinese restaurant — features headliner Jackie Hoffman, Mark Maier, Nathan Habib and Lisa Geduldig, the host, creator and producer. [5 and 8:30 p.m., New Asia Restaurant, 772 Pacific Ave., S.F.]

FRIDAY, DEC. 27

Hyphy Holiday Reunion: Too $hort headlines the hip-hip concert, also with San Quinn, HoodStarz, The Federation, DJ Lexapeel and Trunk Boiz. [7:30 p.m., August Hall, 420 Mason St., S.F.]

The New Mastersounds: (((folkYEAH!))) presents the English jazz fusion and bluesy funk band from Leeds, opening a two-night stand and headlining a bill with Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal. [8 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.F.]

Frankie Quinones: Juanita Carmelita, a spicy suburban drama queen, is among the beloved characters created by the comic, who opens a two-night standup engagement, headlining a show with Rudy Ortiz and Chris Estrada. [7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Cobb’s Comedy Club, 915 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe: The saxophonist and his band — known for their contagious fusion of funk, rock, soul, jazz and blues— headlines a two-night gig, with Motet and DJ Logic. [9 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Lea DeLaria: The “Orange is the New Black” actress, comedian and gay icon, who, according to one critic, sings in a style that suggests a “no-frills Betty Carter on steroids,” opens a two-night run of her cabaret act. [8 p.m., Feinstein’s at the Nikko, 222 Mason St., S.F.]:

Fool La La!: Unique Derique serves up “brand new, mindfully comedic mishaps for all ages” in the circus-inspired family show, opening a seven-performance run. [2 p.m., Marsh, 2120 Allston Way, Berkeley]

Lucero: The Memphis alt-country pioneers kick off a three-night engagement. [8 p.m., Sweetwater, 19 Corte Madera Ave., Mill Valley]

SATURDAY, DEC. 28

BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon: The “RuPaul’s Drag Race” stars appear in “All I Want for Christmas is Attention,” an “all new, two-queen holiday extravaganza.” [8 p.m., Victoria Theatre, 2961 16th St., S.F.]

Trainwreck Riders: The four-piece San Francisco rock outfit’s heroes range from Meat Puppets to Creedence Clearwater Revival. [9 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]

Joey Diaz: The actor, podcaster and veteran comic known for his raw style, appears on his “56 and Still Slinging Dick” tour. [7 and 10 p.m., Palace of Fine Arts, 3601 Lyon St., S.F.]

The Rhino 2019 Holiday Extravaganza: The nation’s longest running LGBT theater troupe’s end-of-year show — offering a “journey into the outrageous world of queerdom in the most outlandish city on earth” — features Deborah Russo, Drunk Drag Broadway, Jenn Ekman, Justin Lucas, Jesús U. BettaWork, Lisa McHenry, Trudy Giuliani-Poeschel, Steven Satyricon, Andy Arcade, Suzy Jane Edwards, Kim Larsen, Rudy Guerrero, Blisx and AeJay Mitchell. [8 p.m., Gateway Theatre, 215 Jackson St., S.F.]