Good Day Dec. 26-28, 2019

THURSDAY, DEC. 26
Mittens & Mistletoe: A Winter Circus Cabaret: Opening a four-day run, Sweet Can Productions stages its charming show — with juggling, hula hooping, hand balancing and more — for the 10th time. [1 and 4 p.m., Mission Dance Theater, 3316 24th St., S.F.]
Holiday Windows: San Francisco SPCA and Macy’s annual event, a showcase of adoptable animals which includes rabbits, chinchillas and guinea pigs as well as cats and dogs, is in its final week; it closes Jan. 1. [10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Macy’s, Stockton and O’Farrell streets, S.F.]
Embarcadero Holiday Ice Rink: Continuing through Jan. 5, the 30-year-old attraction is billed as area’s largest outdoor rink. [10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Embarcadero Plaza, Market Street at The Embarcadero, S.F.]
T-Mobile Winter Park at Civic Center: In its second year, the “ice experience” near San Francisco’s City Hall is a rink and 400-foot skating track in a “lighted tree forest.” [Noon to 10 p.m. 355 McAllister St., S.F.]
Night Bloom at the Conservatory of Flowers: Luminous displays among the flora make up the holiday visual and sound installation. [5 to 11 p.m., Golden Gate Park, 100 JFK Drive, S.F.]
Kung Pao Kosher Comedy: The 27th annual event — Jewish comedians doing stand-up in a Chinese restaurant — features headliner Jackie Hoffman, Mark Maier, Nathan Habib and Lisa Geduldig, the host, creator and producer. [5 and 8:30 p.m., New Asia Restaurant, 772 Pacific Ave., S.F.]
FRIDAY, DEC. 27
Hyphy Holiday Reunion: Too $hort headlines the hip-hip concert, also with San Quinn, HoodStarz, The Federation, DJ Lexapeel and Trunk Boiz. [7:30 p.m., August Hall, 420 Mason St., S.F.]
The New Mastersounds: (((folkYEAH!))) presents the English jazz fusion and bluesy funk band from Leeds, opening a two-night stand and headlining a bill with Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal. [8 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.F.]
Frankie Quinones: Juanita Carmelita, a spicy suburban drama queen, is among the beloved characters created by the comic, who opens a two-night standup engagement, headlining a show with Rudy Ortiz and Chris Estrada. [7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Cobb’s Comedy Club, 915 Columbus Ave., S.F.]
Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe: The saxophonist and his band — known for their contagious fusion of funk, rock, soul, jazz and blues— headlines a two-night gig, with Motet and DJ Logic. [9 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]
Lea DeLaria: The “Orange is the New Black” actress, comedian and gay icon, who, according to one critic, sings in a style that suggests a “no-frills Betty Carter on steroids,” opens a two-night run of her cabaret act. [8 p.m., Feinstein’s at the Nikko, 222 Mason St., S.F.]:
Fool La La!: Unique Derique serves up “brand new, mindfully comedic mishaps for all ages” in the circus-inspired family show, opening a seven-performance run. [2 p.m., Marsh, 2120 Allston Way, Berkeley]
Lucero: The Memphis alt-country pioneers kick off a three-night engagement. [8 p.m., Sweetwater, 19 Corte Madera Ave., Mill Valley]
SATURDAY, DEC. 28
BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon: The “RuPaul’s Drag Race” stars appear in “All I Want for Christmas is Attention,” an “all new, two-queen holiday extravaganza.” [8 p.m., Victoria Theatre, 2961 16th St., S.F.]
Trainwreck Riders: The four-piece San Francisco rock outfit’s heroes range from Meat Puppets to Creedence Clearwater Revival. [9 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]
Joey Diaz: The actor, podcaster and veteran comic known for his raw style, appears on his “56 and Still Slinging Dick” tour. [7 and 10 p.m., Palace of Fine Arts, 3601 Lyon St., S.F.]
The Rhino 2019 Holiday Extravaganza: The nation’s longest running LGBT theater troupe’s end-of-year show — offering a “journey into the outrageous world of queerdom in the most outlandish city on earth” — features Deborah Russo, Drunk Drag Broadway, Jenn Ekman, Justin Lucas, Jesús U. BettaWork, Lisa McHenry, Trudy Giuliani-Poeschel, Steven Satyricon, Andy Arcade, Suzy Jane Edwards, Kim Larsen, Rudy Guerrero, Blisx and AeJay Mitchell. [8 p.m., Gateway Theatre, 215 Jackson St., S.F.]