Good Day Dec. 25-26, 2019

Scuba Santa’s last dive into the Philippine Coral Reef tank is Christmas Day at California Academy of Sciences; ’Tis the Season for Science programs continue through Jan. 5. (Courtesy photo)

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 25

’Tis the Season for Science: California Academy of Sciences offers its annual holiday programming (continuing through Jan. 5), which includes indoor snow, festive performances, live reindeer and penguins, polar bear models and more, on Christmas Day. [11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 55 Music Concourse Drive, Golden Gate Park, S.F.]

San Francisco Botanical Garden: “Get outside and enjoy” says the website for the attraction, which, per tradition, is open Christmas Day with free admission; the area has 55 landscaped acres and open spaces with more than 8,000 different plants. [7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Golden Gate Park, Ninth Avenue at Lincoln Way, S.F.]

San Francisco Zoo: The park — which has gardens in addition to amphibians, birds, invertebrates, mammals and reptiles — is open Christmas Day. [10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1 Zoo Road, S.F.]

Landmark Victorians of Alamo Square: The San Francisco City Guides walking tour led by Elizabeth O’Brien shows off not only the famed painted ladies, but notable examples of Victorian architecture including, Italianate and San Francisco Stick. [11 a.m., meet at 824 Grove St., S.F.]

Roxie movies: Monty Python’s classic “The Meaning of Life” screens in the big theater at 7 p.m., followed at 9:30 p.m. by “Lost Holiday,” a boozy indie crime comedy by Michael and Thomas Matthews; “Fantastic Fungi,” the awe-inspiring time-lapse offering exploring the world of mushrooms by Louie Schwartzberg, screens at 6:50 and 8:40 p.m. in the little theater. [6:50 p.m., 3117 16th St., S.F.]

It’s a Jewish Christmas, S.F.!: Hosted by Edna Mira and Regina Rabinowitz, the eighth annual bash includes a Hanukkah bush, DJs, strip dreidel, films and Asian-Afro cuisine “while it lasts.” [6 to 10:30 p.m., Make-Out Room, 3225 22nd St., S.F.]

Death Guild X-Mess Night: DNA Lounge’s weekly goth/industrial dance night features DJ Decay, DJ Joe Radio, DJ Sage and DJ Bit. [9 p.m., 375 11th St., S.F.]

Contemporary Jewish Museum Free Day: Community and family festivities include open galleries, denim embroidery art making, scavenger hunts, puppets and deli served by Wise Sons. [11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 736 Mission St., S.F.]

Lantern Light Festival and Carnival: Continuing through the holidays and weekends through Jan. 26, the celebration of Chinese culture features massive lanterns (as tall as 30 feet high) custom-built by teams of Chinese artisans as well as performances, a midway and refreshments. [5 to 10 p.m., Solano County Fairgrounds, 900 Fairgrounds Drive, Vallejo]

LumiNight Lantern Festival: Running during the holidays and weekends through Feb. 3, the attraction is billed as an “eight acre magical walking safari with Noah’s Ark, Chinese zodiac animals, dinosaurs, the Great Barrier Reef and a forest of a million lights” as well as carnival games and food vendors. [5 to 10 p.m., Alameda County Fairgrounds, Gate 8, Road 8 and Valley Avenue, Pleasanton]

Bill Graham Menorah Lighting: The fourth Hanukkah candle on the 25-foot tall structure is lit in the holiday cermony established in 1975. [5 p.m. Union Square, Geary and Powell streets, S.F.]

Kung Pao Kosher Comedy: The 27th annual event — Jewish comedians doing stand-up in a Chinese restaurant — features headliner Jackie Hoffman, Mark Maier, Nathan Habib and Lisa Geduldig, the host, creator and producer. [5 and 8:30 p.m., New Asia Restaurant, 772 Pacific Ave., S.F.]

Jackie Hoffman headlines Kung Pao Kosher Comedy on Christmas Day and Thursday at New Asia Restaurant. (Courtesy Andrew Werner)

THURSDAY, DEC. 26

Dana Gould: The comedy veteran — who’s written for and/or produced “The Simpsons,” “Parks and Rec” and “Stan Against Evil,” opens a three-day standup engagement. [8 p.m., Punch Line, 444 Battery St., S.F.]

Poolside: The Los Angeles band known for its “daytime disco” cover of Neil Young’s “Harvest Moon” headlines a concert with Sandy’s and Katzù Oso. [8 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Night Bloom at the Conservatory of Flowers: Luminous displays among the flora make up the holiday visual and sound installation. [5 to 11 p.m., Golden Gate Park, 100 JFK Drive, S.F.]

Great America’s WinterFest: The amusement park’s holiday activities include festive lights, decor, special shows, refreshments and Santa’s workshop to accompany its dozens of rides. [10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 4701 Great America Parkway, Santa Clara]

San Francisco Dungeon: The funny (and slightly scary) Fisherman’s Wharf hour-long attraction brings to life stories of the Barbary Coast with a full theatrical cast, special effects, “gripping storytelling” and 360-degree set. [Noon to 6 p.m. 145 Jefferson St., S.F.]