Good Day Dec. 22-24, 2019

San Francisco’s award-winning choral group Chanticleer performs its annual Christmas concert at St. Ignatius Church on Dec. 22. (Courtesy Lisa Kohler)

SUNDAY, DEC. 22

Chanticleer: The Grammy Award-winning all-male choir’s annual Christmas concert showcases carols in half a dozen languages as well as includes its candlelit procession of Gregorian chant and the celebration of the nativity through music from all centuries. [8 p.m., St. Ignatius Church, 650 Parker St., S.F.]

Ragazzi Continuo: The adult a cappella choir’s “Winter Wonderland” includes texts by Shakespeare, Austrian drinking songs and works by Vivaldi, Mendelssohn and Debussy. [3 p.m., Trinity St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 1620 Gough St., S.F.]

Bill Graham Menorah: The first day of Hanukkah is celebrated in the 45th annual candle-lighting of the 25-foot tall structure in Union Square, preceded by a 2 p.m. crafts session for kids; lightings continue through Dec. 29. [4:30 p.m., Powell and Geary streets, S.F.]

Glowing Hanukkah Party: The Jewish Community Center of San Francisco hosts the free gathering, with crafts, games, performances and the candle-lighting; advance registration requested at https://www.jccsf.org/events/pop-ups/. [3 to 6 p.m., Ghirardelli Square, 900 North Point St. S.F.]

Kitka’s Wintersongs: “Weathering the Storm” is the theme of the annual holiday program by the women’s ensemble, which showcases seasonal music from Eastern European traditions. [4 p.m., Old First Church, 1751 Sacramento St., S.F.]

The Choral Project: “Winter’s Gifts” includes music by Dominick Argento, Adrian Peacock Anica Galindo, Brent Heisinger, John Paynter and the premiere of “Tapestry of Life” by conductor Daniel Hughes, accompanied by the San Jose Chamber Orchestra. [7 p.m., Mission Santa Clara, 500 El Camino Real, Santa Clara]

James Lanman: The singer-songwriter performs music from his new holiday album “Merry Christmas Darling” as well as standards and originals during Holidays at Filoli festivities at the historic home and garden. [5 to 7 p.m., Filoli, 86 Cañada Road, Woodside]

Grace Cathedral Choir of Men & Boys: A tradition since 1947, “A Cathedral Christmas” offers classic carols and sacred masterpieces with full orchestra and organ. [3 p.m., Grace Cathedral, 1100 California St., S.F.]

The Golden Girls Live! The Christmas Episodes: Drag artists Heklina (Dorothy), Matthew Martin (Blanche), D’Arcy Drollinger (Rose) and Holotta Tymes (Sophia) close the popular annual run of their holiday parody of the classic sitcom. [2 and 7 p.m., Victoria Theatre, 2961 16th St., S.F.]

Cinderella: The African-American Shakespeare Company again stages its popular enchanting take on the fairy tale directed by Sherri Young. [1 p.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

The One Hour Star Wars Trilogy-Live!: The 60-minute stage show is a loving tribute and parody of the beloved movie trilogy: “Star Wars (A New Hope),” “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi.” [2 and 5 p.m., Dragon Theatre, 2120 Broadway, Redwood City]

Oakland Ballet Company: The troupe presents artistic director Graham Lustig’s popular interpretation of “Nutcracker,” with music by the Oakland Symphony; separately $10 ticketed “Sweet Dreams” parties follow the 1 p.m. show. [1 and 5 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 2025 Broadway, Oakland]

MONDAY, DEC. 23

Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour 2019: The smooth jazz saxophonist’s annual holiday concert also features songwriters including guitarist Jonathan Butler, pianist Melissa Manchester, saxophonist Michael Lington and bassist Chris Walker. [8 p.m., San Jose Civic, 135 W. San Carlos St., San Jose]

The Fabulous Bud E. Luv Christmas Spectacular: The tongue-in-cheek “ultimate lounge act” appears in its snazzy holiday show, a San Francisco tradition. [8 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.F.]

A Charlie Brown Christmas-Live with the S.F. Symphony: The cast of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” the San Francico Symphony Choir and the orchestra led by Randall Craig Fleischer bring Vince Guaraldi’s music and the TV classic to life in concert. [2 p.m., Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

A Christmas Carol: The 43rd season of American Conservatory Theater’s adaptation of Dickens’ classic by Paul Walsh and Carey Perloff is in its penultimate day. [1 and 6 p.m., Geary Theater, 415 Geary St., S.F.] act-sf.org

TUESDAY, DEC. 24

Kung Pao Kosher Comedy: Opening a three-day engagement, the 27th annual event — Jewish comedians doing stand-up in a Chinese restaurant — features headliner Jackie Hoffman, Mark Maier, Nathan Habib and Lisa Geduldig, the host, creator and producer. [5 and 8:30 p.m., New Asia Restaurant, 772 Pacific Ave., S.F.]

San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus Holigays are Here: Celebrating its 29th anniversary, the concert is the group’s “signature romp through seasonal favorites new and old.” [7 and 9 p.m., Castro Theatre, 429 Castro St., S.F.]

San Francisco Ballet’s Nutcracker: Featured day-before-Christmas dancers include Yuan Yuan Tan, Carlo Di Lanno, Sasha De Sola, Mathilde Froustey and Luke Ingham in the morning performance and Elizabeth Powell, Lonnie Weeks, Misa Kuranaga, Frances Chung and Joseph Walsh in the afternoon show. [11 a.m. and 4 p.m., War Memorial Opera House, 301 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]