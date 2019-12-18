Good Day Dec. 19-21, 2019

Countess Katya Smirnoff-Skyy’s “Holiday Spectacular” cabaret show is onstage at Feinstein’s at the Nikko from Dec. 19-21. (Courtesy Feinstein’s at the Nikko)

THURSDAY, DEC. 19

Countess Katya Smirnoff-Skyy: San Francisco’s favorite glamorous redhead — the drag alter-ego of J. Conrad Frank — opens a three-night engagement of her annual holiday cabaret show. [8 p.m., Feinstein’s at the Nikko, 222 Mason St., S.F.,]

Bayview Opera House Winter Wonderland: Ice skating, real snow, s’mores, Santa and vendors make up the festivities. [5 to 9 p.m., 4705 Third St., S.F.]

Tomáseen Foley’s A Celtic Christmas: The concert is a recreation of a night before Christmas in a small farm house in the West of Ireland, in the days before cars, televisions or telephones. [7:30 p.m., Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St., Mountain View]

Poem Jam: San Francisco Poet Laureate Kim Shuck, Tehmina Khan and special guests read their poems in the monthly session. [6 p.m., Main Library, Latino/Hispanic Room, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

Kayo Anime Clothing Holiday Pop-up: Original designs inspired by anime heroes made in San Francisco and produced in Bali are on sale at Hotel Zeppelin. [6 to 9 p.m., Mantel Bar, 545 Post St., S.F.]

FRIDAY, DEC. 20

Cinderella: The African-American Shakespeare Company opens its holiday run of its popular, enchanting take on the fairy tale. [8 p.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Sasheer Zamata: The comedian and former “Saturday Night Live” cast member kicks off a two-night standup engagement. [7:30 p.m., Cobb’s Comedy Club, 915 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

Soulful Christmas: Lorraine Hansberry Theatre continues its annual series of popular gospel holiday concerts, which returns for the sixth season. [8 p.m., Buriel Clay Theater, African American Art & Culture Complex, 762 Fulton St., S.F.]

The San José Nutcracker: New Ballet School stages the classical holiday ballet unique to San Jose, presented in partnership with History San Jose. [7 p.m., Hammer Theatre Center, 101 Paseo de San Antonio, San Jose]

Hip Hop Nutcracker: Peninsula Ballet Theatre stages the new twist on the old classic choreographed by Alee Martinez and Isaac “Stuck” Sanders. [8 p.m., Fox Theatre, 2215 Broadway, Redwood City]

Holiday Sweaters at Safeway Holiday Ice Rink: Alaska Airlines hosts the theme night, which offers hot chocolate and free sweaters for the first 150 people participating in the ticketed ice-skating sessions. [6 and 8 p.m., Union Square Ice Rink, 333 Post St., S.F.]

San Francisco Boys Chorus’ Winter Concert: The 200-voice chorale sings Benjamin Britten’s “A Ceremony of Carols” accompanied by harpist Meredith Clark. [7 p.m., St. Ignatius Church, 650 Parker Ave., S.F.]

You Betta Work Comedy ¡Fiesta!: Jesus U. BettaWork hosts Adrianna McCain, Poly Poptart, Kelly Anneken and Jesse Fernandez in the third Friday of the month show. [7:30 p.m., San Mateo County Pride Center, 1021 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo]

Tourist: Appearing on a bill with Matthew Dear, U.K.-based Grammy winning producer and composer William Phillips’ third album “Wild” features electronics, piano lines, sampled vocals and “deep arpeggios that float between muscular grooves and all bind together.” [9 p.m., Mezzanine, 444 Jessie St., S.F.]

Windham Hill Winter Solstice Concert: The acoustic music label’s 35th anniversary performance features guitarist Will Ackerman, singer, fiddler, pianist and songwriter Barbara Higbie, guitarist Todd Boston and cellist Mia Pixley; shows also are at 3 and 7 p.m. Dec. 21 at Montalvo Arts in Saratoga. [8 p.m., Freight & Salvage, 2020 Addison St., Berkeley]

Comedy Returns to El Rio: Aundre the Wonderwoman, Nick Leonard, Geneva Rust-Orta, Helen Chu and Lisa Geduldig do standup. [7 p.m., El Rio, 3158 Mission St., S.F.]

BATS Improv performs holiday-themed musicals, set in Dickens’ world and made up on the spot, in “Songs for a Sixpence” on Saturdays in December. (Courtesy photo)

SATURDAY, DEC. 21

Songs for a Sixpence: BATS Improv, the Bay Area’s premier improvisational performing troupe and improv training school, serves up an on-the-spot holiday musical set in the world of Charles Dickens, with characters and songs created from audience suggestions. [8 p.m., Bayfront Theater, Building B, Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd., S.F.]

Bethlehem A.D.: The town of Bethlehem is brought to life at the annual three-day outdoor staging of the Christmas story, at which guests mingle with Roman centurions and wise men and visit the baby in the manger; a video stream is offered on the first day. [6 to 9:30 p.m., 1305 Middlefield Road, Redwood City]

Birdman Bats Ballapalooza: The start-up maker of custom maple and birch baseball bats celebrates its opening with a free festival featuring live music, a batting cage, refreshments, Q&A sessions with experts, guided tours of the facility and a holiday toy drive. [Noon to 5 p.m., 3168 Bay Road, Redwood City]

New Wave Winter Ball: The dance party offers two rooms, one with holiday-themed music, and a new genre spot focusing on new wave one-hit wonders; guests are encouraged to wear white, silver or Christmas-themed attire. [9 p.m., Cat Club, 1190 Folsom St., S.F.]

A Charlie Brown Christmas-Live with the S.F. Symphony: The cast of “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” the San Francico Symphony Choir and the orchestra led by Randall Craig Fleischer bring Vince Guaraldi’s music and the TV classic to life in concert [2 and 7:30 p.m., Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Strike a Pose with Santa: St. Nick greets vistors for photo opportunities in front of Ghirardelli Square’s decorated tree. [Noon to 4 p.m., Ghirardelli Square, 900 North Point St., S.F.]

Mark Foehringer’s Nutcracker Sweets: In its 11th season, the colorful family-oriented 50-minute rendition of the seasonal ballet has a contemporary twist and live chamber music accompaniment. [11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Cowell Theater, Fort Mason, Marina Boulevard and Buchanan Street, S.F.]

Craneway Craft Fair: The 49th sale, which benefits KFPA, features handmade work by more than 200 jury-selected artists. [10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Craneway Pavilion, 1414 Harbour Way South, Richmond]