Good Day Dec. 18-19, 2019

Noh Christmas Carol, Scott Capurro, Mike Quu, Common Holly, Christmas Jug Band, Love Actually with the San Francisco Symphony, Sutro Baths Gingerbread Replica, New Century Chamber Orchestra, Tomáseen Foley’s A Celtic Christmas

Kate Patrick plays The Ghost of Christmas Present with Want & Ignorance in “A Noh Christmas Carol,” onstage at Theatre of Yugen through Dec. 29. (Courtesy Geoff Nin)

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 18

A Noh Christmas Carol: Theatre of Yugen’s tranquil adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic story, told using traditional Japanese theater forms, is back by popular demand for the third consecutive year. [8 p.m., 2840 Mariposa St., S.F.]

Scott Capurro and his Friendly Elves: The comedian, a San Francisco native (and favorite), regular on Alice 97.3 radio and veteran actor, headlines a bill with Casey Ley, Torio Van Grol and special guests. [8 p.m., Punch Line, 444 Battery St., S.F.]

Mike Quu: Comedy Madness presents the observational comic originally from Long Island, opening a two-night standup engagement. [8 p.m., Cobb’s Comedy Club, 915 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

Common Holly: Noise Pop hosts the project of Canadian indie-rock singer-songwriter Brigitte Naggar, whose second album “When I Say to You Black Lightning” has been called “a gorgeous dose of atmospheric art pop with a freeform, experimental edge.” [8:30 p.m., Cafe Du Nord, 2174 Market St., S.F.]

Ariana Grande: The 26-year-old record-breaking pop star closes the two-night local engagement of her Sweetener World Tour. [8 p.m., Chase Center, 1 Warriors Way, S.F.]

Scrooge in Love: 42nd Street Moon brings back the romantic musical comedy about what happens to Dickens’ famous character after “A Christmas Carol.” [7 p.m. Gateway Theatre, 215 Jackson St., S.F.]

They Shall Not Grow Old: Peter Jackson’s documentary which takes an extraordinary look at the soldiers, events, sounds and sights of World War I returns to movie theaters. [4 and 7 p.m., AMC Metreon, 101 Fourth St., S.F.]

Christmas Jug Band: In “Live from the West Pole,” San Francisco Bay Area luminaries share their original holiday raucous jugbandizations and parodies of unlikely classics, wongs like “Santa Clara, San Jose or Santa Claus “and “Santa Don’t Go There.” [8 p.m., Back Room, 1984 Bonita Ave., Berkeley]

Hotel Zelos Holiday Fashion Soiree: Shoppers may choose from exclusive designer collections at the ticketed event (advance purchase required), which includes cocktails and a clothing drive. [6 to 9 p.m., 12 Fourth St., S.F.]

Smuin’s The Christmas Ballet: The 2019 edition, which includes choreography by Smuin dancer Tessa Barbour, former dancer Rex Wheeler and ballet master Amy London, continues its annual San Francisco engagement, offering both classical and contemporary pieces. [2 p.m., Blue Shield of California Theater at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, 700 Howard St., S.F.]

Love Actually: Thiago Tiberio conducts the San Francisco Symphony in a live accompaniment of a screening of the 2003 romantic comedy set at Christmas in London starring Hugh Grant, Bill Nighy, Laura Linney, Liam Neeson, Emma Thompson and others. [7:30 p.m., Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Political Gabfest: Emily Bazelon of the New York Times Magazine, John Dickerson of CBS’ “60 Minutes” and David Plotz of Atlas Obscura speak in a live version of Slate’s popular podcast. [8 p.m., Fox, 1807 Telegraph Ave., Oakland]

THURSDAY, DEC. 19

Sutro Baths Gingerbread Replica: Waterbar executive pastry chef Erica Land’s holiday creation — which depicts the San Francisco swimming pool complex at Lands End in its heyday — is on display in the waterfront seafood/”view” restaurant through the end of the year. [11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., 399 The Embarcadero, S.F.]

Kayo Anime Clothing Holiday Pop-up: Original designs inspired by anime heroes made in San Francisco and produced in Bali are on sale at Hotel Zeppelin. [6 to 9 p.m., Mantel Bar, 545 Post St., S.F.]

New Century Chamber Orchestra: “Christmas with Anne Sofie von Otter” features the mezzo-soprano and concertmaster Daniel Hope in a program of holiday music by Bach and Vivaldi and traditional tunes. [7:30 p.m., St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 1111 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

Tomáseen Foley’s A Celtic Christmas: The concert is a recreation of a night before Christmas in a small farm house in the West of Ireland, in the days before cars, televisions or telephones. [7:30 p.m., Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St., Mountain View]

San Francisco Symphony Festival of Carols: Ragnar Bohlin conducts the San Francisco Symphony Chorus and San Francisco Girls Chorus in the first of two concerts featuring brass musicians and organist Jonathan Dimmock. [7:30 p.m., Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Amo Amo: The group of six friends from Los Angeles has been praised for making “cosmic dance funk grooves.” [8 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]