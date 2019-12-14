Good Day Dec. 15-17, 2019

Vocalist Kim Nalley and pianist Tammy Hall appear in “Gospel Christmas 2019” at Feinstein’s at the Nikko on Dec. 15. Courtesy Dante Miquel)

SUNDAY, DEC. 15

Kim Nalley: The San Francisco blues-jazz artist sings a gospel Christmas show accompanied by pianist Tammy Hall, bassist Michael Zisman, drummer Kent Bryson and background vocalists Brown Sturgis & Brown. [7 p.m. Feinstein’s at the Nikko, 222 Mason St., S.F.]

Kim Shuck: Joined by friends, San Francisco’s poet laureate reads from her books “Deer Trails,” a love letter to San Francisco, and “Murdered Missing,” a chapbook on the subject of murdered and missing indigenous women. [2 to 5 p.m. Koret Auditorium, Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

Straight Up With Stassi Live: “Vanderpump Rules” star and podcaster Stassi Schroeder brings her show on the road, talking with special guests about pop culture, reality TV, celebrity gossip, relationships and more; she’ll also appear at 8 p.m. Tuesday. [7 p.m., Palace of Fine Arts, 3601 Lyon St., S.F.]

Lola Kirke: The actress recently released a melodic EP of old-school-styled country duets, “Friends and Foes and Friends Again.” [7 p.m., Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St., S.F.]

Mission Dolores Basilica Choir: The theme of the group’s 28th annual Christmas program is “Known and Unknown,” resourcing seasonal works from anonymous composers around the world. [5 p.m., 3321 16th St., S.F.]

Oakland Symphony: Michael Morgan conducts the orchestra and choral groups in “The Music of Aretha Franklin: Let Us Break Bread Together.” [4 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 2025 Broadway, Oakland]

Peter and the Wolf: The San Francisco Symphony Youth Orchestra plays Prokofiev’s classic, with conductor Daniel Stewart and and narrator Dulce Sloan. [2 p.m., Davies Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Schola Cantorum Silicon Valley: Kirke Mechem’s “Seven Joys of Christmas,” a mix of unusual carols from different countries with accompaniment by harpist Dan Levitan, is followed by a carol singalong. [2 p.m., St. Joseph Church, 10110 North De Anza Blvd., Cupertino]

San Francisco Choral Artists: “From Pole to Pole: Christmas in the Three Americas” offers music from ancient Peru, modern Canada, Baroque Mexico, early New England and contemporary California. [4 p.m., St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 1111 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

Ragazzi Continuo: The adult a cappella choir’s “Winter Wonderland” includes texts by Shakespeare, Austrian drinking songs and works by Vivaldi, Mendelssohn and Debussy. [7:30 p.m.., St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 178 Clinton St., Redwood City]

Pacific Boychoir: “Harmonies of the Season” offers holiday choral favorites sung by Oakland’s Grammy-winning soprano-alto-tenor-bass choir as well as a premiere by composer Soo Yeon Lyuh. [6 p.m., Cathedral of Christ the Light, 2121 Harrison St., Oakland]

Ragazzi Boys Chorus: “Celebrations of the Season: Stories of Our Immigrant Heritage” includes music from Poland, Italy, Ireland, Mexico, China and Africa. [4 p.m., Burlingame United Methodist Church, 1443 Howard Ave., Burlingame]

A Peter White Christmas: The jazz guitarist plays holiday favorites with saxophonist Euge Groove, vocalist Lindsey Webster and saxophonist Vincent Ingala. [4 and 7:30 p.m., Montalvo Arts Center, 15400 Montalvo Road, Saratoga]

North Beach Winter Salon: Continuing throuh Dec. 22, the show of work by more than 20 local artists hosts a reception. [3 to 9 p.m., Live Worms Gallery, 1345 Grant Ave., S.F.]

Sing-Along Messiah: The Bolinas Bay Performing Arts annual concert features soloists from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, conducted by Molly Maguire, with piano accompaniment by Bill Quist, who has done a new inclusive translation of the libretto. [3 p.m., 503 B St., Point Reyes Station]

Valley Concert Chorale: “A British Christmas” features music by Stephen Cleobury, Arvo Part, David Willcocks (his 100th birthday), Carl Rutti, John Tavener, Vaughan Williams and John Rutter and an audience sing-along. [3 p.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1385 S. Livermore Ave., Livermore]

Lantern Light Festival and Carnival: Running Thursday through Sunday evenings through Jan. 26, the celebration of Chinese culture features massive lanterns (as tall as 30 feet high) custom-built by teams of Chinese artisans as well as performances and cuisine. [5 to 10 p.m., Solano County Fairgrounds, 900 Fairgrounds Drive, Vallejo]

MONDAY, DEC. 16

San Francisco Girls Chorus: Valérie Sainte-Agathe leads the nearly 300-voice group, harpist Bridget Kibbey, Clerestory and The Living Earth Show in “A Ceremony of Carols.” [7 p.m., Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

A Brass and Organ Christmas: Local brass musicians appear in a 90-minute, two-part concert also featuring Grace Cathedral’s 7,466-pipe Aeolian-Skinner organ. [7:30 p.m., 1100 California St., S.F..]

TUESDAY, DEC. 17

Ariana Grande: The 26-year-old record-breaking pop star brings her Sweetener World Tour back to the Bay Area for two nights. [8 p.m., Chase Center, 1 Warriors Way, S.F.]

Waitress: The funny hit Broadway musical from Grammy Award nominee Sara Bareilles inspired by Adrienne Shelley’s 2007 movie opens a week-long run. [7:30 p.m., Center for the Performing Arts (255 S. Almaden Blvd., San Jose]

Matt Callahan & Yvonne Moore: The duo releases “Working Class Heroes,” a CD that revives American working-class, pre–World War II folk tunes by both heavyweights and lesser known (but equally gifted) songwriters. [8 p.m., Green Arcade, 1680 Market St., S.F.]

Nicole Miller’s To the Stars: The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art commission is a video and sound installation dealing with “self-representation and the experience of looking” featuring interviews with choreographer Alonzo King, opera singer J’Nai Bridges, violinist Jessica McJunkins and NASA astronaut Yvonne Cagle, as well as youth in local schools. [11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Phyllis Wattis Theater, first floor, SFMOMA, 151 Third St., S.F.]

Wile & Wing Book Launch: Kimi Sugioka — author, songwriter and former Café Babar curator — reads from her latest series of poems, exploring themes of “invisible borders, personal boundaries and social justice.” [7 to 8 p.m.., Tenderloin Museum, 398 Eddy St., S.F.]

Ezra Collective: Members of the five-piece London jazz ensemble mix their jazz training with elements from Afrobeat, hip-hop, and more. [8 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]

