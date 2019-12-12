Good Day Dec. 12-14, 2019

Smuin’s Christmas Ballet, Circus of Light, Lorraine Hansberry Theatre’s Soulful Christmas, One Hour Star Wars Trilogy-Live!, Illenium, Mary Chapin Carpenter & Shawn Colvin, KMEL’s Holiday House of Soul, Kim Nalley, Pomplamoose

Smuin opens its annual San Francisco run of “The Christmas Ballet,” featuring, from left, Tessa Barbour and Maggie Carey in “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” a premiere by Barbour, on Dec. 12 at Blue Shield of California Theater at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts. (Courtesy Chris Hardy}

THURSDAY, DEC. 12

Smuin’s The Christmas Ballet: The 2019 edition, which includes new choreography by Smuin dancer Tessa Barbour, former dancer Rex Wheeler and ballet master Amy London, opens a three-week San Francisco engagement. [7:30 p.m., Blue Shield of California Theater, Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, 700 Howard St., S.F.]

Miracle on 34th Street-A Live Musical Radio Play: Los Altos Stage Co. presents the classic about Kris Kringle at Macy’s, retold in the tradition of a 1940s era radio broadcast. [8 p.m., Bus Barn Theater, 97 Hillview Ave, Los Altos]

FRIDAY, DEC. 13

Circus of Light: Circus Center’s winter showcase is a family-friendly journey “through darkness and light with aerialists, acrobats, musicians, jugglers, poets, and clowns as guide.” [7:30 p.m., 755 Frederick St., S.F.]

San Francisco Conservatory of Music Orchestra: Conductor Joseph Young leads the group in its final 2019 concert featuring works by Tchaikovsky, Julia Perry and the world premiere of “Vision of a Flaxen Sea” by SFCM Highsmith Competition winner Nicholas Denton-Protsack. [7:30 p.m., 50 Oak St., S.F.]

A Very Merry Christmas Cabaret: Kat Robichaud and her band’s variety “holiday extravaganza” includes magic dancing ladies, singing queens and lots of sparkles. [8 p.m., Alcazar Theatre, 650 Geary St., S.F.]

Winchester Mystery House Flashlight Tour: On Friday the 13th, guests are guided through the mansion as they learn about the home’s haunted history. [5:30 p.m. to midnight (hourly entry), 525 S. Winchester Blvd., San Jose]

Valentino Khan: “House Party” is the 2019 EP released by the Los Angeles DJ and producer. [9 p.m., San Jose Civic, 135 W. San Carlos St., San Jose]

Soulful Christmas: Lorraine Hansberry Theatre opens its annual series of rousing gospel holiday concerts, returning for the sixth season. [8 p.m., Buriel Clay Theater, African American Art & Culture Complex, 762 Fulton St., S.F.]

Denny Zeitlin: The solo jazz pianist reimagines music in the Richard Rodgers’ songbook. [10 p.m., 1728 San Pablo Ave., Oakland]

Half Moon Bay Night of Lights: Festivities include caroling, a tree-lighting ceremony in Mac Dutra Park followed by a light parade. [6 to 9 p.m., Main Street and Kelly Avenue, Half Moon Bay]

Art Guild of Pacifica Winter Art Faire: The annual holiday market event offers works by local artists and affordable gift items. [6 to 9 p.m., Sanchez Art Center, 1220 Linda Mar Blvd., Pacifica]

Parol Lantern Festival & Parade: The Filipino community hosts the 17th annual yuletide display and festivities, preceded by lantern-making workshops. [4 to 8 p.m., Jessie Square, Mission Street and Yerba Buena Lane, S.F.]

Fisherman’s Wharf Lighted Boat Parade: More than 60 decorated boats parade along the waterfront in the annual event, held since 1994, presented by Fisherman’s Wharf Community Benefit District and the St. Francis Yacht Club. [6 to 8 p.m., Pier 39, S.F.]

The One Hour Star Wars Trilogy-Live!: Opening an 11-performance run, the 60-minute show is a loving tribute and parody of “Star Wars (A New Hope),” “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi.” [8 p.m., Dragon Theatre, 2120 Broadway, Redwood City]

The Brothers Comatose: The bluegrass band headlines Comatose by the Bay, also with The Lil Smokies, Royal Jelly Jive and Rainbow Girls. [8 p.m., UC Theatre, 2036 University Ave., Berkeley]

SATURDAY, DEC. 14

Illenium: The American musician and DJ (aka Nicholas Miller) is on his “Ascend” tour. [8 p.m., Chase Center, 1 Warriors Way, S.F.]

Mary Chapin Carpenter & Shawn Colvin: The veteran singer-songwriters join forces on an acoustic tour, with songs and stories from throughout their respective Grammy-winning careers. [8 p.m., Palace of Fine Arts, 3601 Lyon St., S.F.]

KMEL’s Holiday House of Soul: R&B acts DVSN, SiR and Layton Greene appear in the annual concert known for showcasing up-and-coming artists. [8 p.m., Masonic, 1111 California St., S.F.]

Kim Nalley: “A December to Remember,” the jazz vocalist’s new holiday cabaret show, features special guests Denise Perrier and Connie Champagne as well as pianist Tammy Hall, bassist Kevin Goldberg and drummer Kent Bryson. [8 p.m., Feinstein’s at the Nikko, 222 Mason St., S.F.]

Pomplamoose: Husband-and-wife multi-instrumentalists Jack Conte and Nataly Dawn are best known for fun covers and “VideoSongs” on YouTube. [9 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Sing You a Merry Christmas: Grace Cathedral’s annual one-hour carol sing-along is for children and families. [11 a.m, 1100 California St., S.F.]

San Francisco Youth Chorus: “Winter Memories” includes holiday favorites as well as the spiritual “Peter, Go Ring a Dem Bells” and Bruno Coulais’ “Vois sur ton chemins.” [4 p.m., First Unitarian Universalist Church, 1187 Franklin St., S.F.]

International Orange Chorale: “East by Southeast” includes 20th and 21st century choral pieces by composers from the Philippines, Indonesia and South Korea. [7:30 p.m., St. Mark’s Lutheran Church 1111 O’Farrell St., S,F.]

Maestro Kent Nagano: The renowned Montreal Symphony conductor discusses his book “Classical Music: Expect the Unexpected” with music critic Joshua Kosman. [3 p.m., Koret Auditorium, Main Library, San 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

Femlins: The Peaches Christ production is a live musical parody of “Gremlins” (featuring Miz Cracker and Detox from “RuPaul’s Drag Race”) followed by a screening of the 1980s Christmas cult comedy-horror classic. [3 and 8 p.m., Castro Theatre, 429 Castro St., S.F.]

Grace Cathedral Choir of Men & Boys: A tradition since 1947, “A Cathedral Christmas” offers classic carols and sacred masterpieces with full orchestra and organ. [3 p.m., 1100 California St., S.F.]

Merit Scholars Holiday Concert: Community School of Music and Arts’ annual show features students ages 10-18 playing seasonal favorites. [5 p.m., Tateuchi Hall, 230 San Antonio Circle, Mountain View]

Chanticleer: The all-male choir’s holiday concert showcases carols in half-a-dozen languages.” [8 p.m, St. Ignatius Church, University of San Francisco, 650 Parker St., S.F.]

Young Women’s Choral Project: “Hear the Angels Sing” is a winter showcase featuring four choruses singing solo and together in a program of music by Jacob Handl, Heinrich Schütz, Arvo Pärt, Maurice Duruflé, Sarah Quartel, John Rutter and the contemporary “Cedit Hyems” by Abbie Betinis. [4 p.m., Calvary Presbyterian Church, 2515 Fillmore St., S.F.]

