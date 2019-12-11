Good Day Dec. 11-12, 2019

San Francisco Ballet opens its 75th “Nutcracker” at the War Memorial Opera House on Dec. 11. (Courtesy Erik Tomasson) San Francisco Ballet opens its 75th “Nutcracker” at the War Memorial Opera House; performances continue through Dec. 29. (Courtesy Erik Tomasson)

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 11

San Francisco Ballet’s Nutcracker: The company’s 75th anniversary run of the beloved production — the current version is by artistic director Helgi Tomasson — opens with a special performance paying tribute to dancers who have portrayed Clara through the years, as well as other San Francisco Ballet School alumni who’ve been part of the troupe’s holiday tradition. [7 p.m., War Memorial Opera House, 301 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

The Nutcracker: San Francisco’s Museum of Performance + Design exhibit celebrating San Francisco Ballet’s esteemed “Nutcracker” production features vintage posters, original costume and set designs, set models, historic video recordings, photographs and other memorabilia. [1 to 6 p.m., 2200 Jerrold Ave., Suite T, S.F.]

American Bach Soloists: American Bach Choir and ABS period-instrument specialists perform “Messiah” in the first of three performances in a majestic church setting, under direction by Jeffrey Thomas, with soprano Hélène Brunet, mezzo soprano Rebecca Powers, tenor Steven Brennfleck, tenor and baritone Hadleigh Adams soloing. [7:30 p.m., Grace Cathedral, 1100 California St., S.F.]

Cirque Dreams Holidaze: Promoters call the show “a live family spectacular [that’s] both a Broadway musical and new Cirque adventure,” with some 20 acts, more than 300 costumes and “extravagant holiday scenes.” [7:30 p.m., San Jose Civic, 135 W. San Carlos St., San Jose]

Jamie Barton: San Francisco Performances presents the rising mezzo-soprano with pianist Kathleen Kelly in a program with a feminist perspective focusing on women composers and putting them in context next to their male peers. [7:30 p.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Living in the Archives with Jenny Odell: The artist, who completed a residency with the San Francisco Planning Department, discusses her project in which she dealt with snapshots taken between the 1960s and the 1990s, depicting The City’s ever-changing neighborhoods. [6:30 p.m., S.F. Arts Commission Main Gallery, 401 Van Ness Ave., Suite 126, S.F.]

Art & Dialogue: Miranda Lash, curator of Contemporary Art at the Speed Museum in Louisville, Kentucky, discusses the importance of artists and artist-run spaces, looking specifically at case studies in New Orleans, Appalachia and Athens, Greece. [7 p.m., Lab, 2948 16th St., S.F.]

Kiran Ahluwalia: The boundary-breaking, Juno Award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter’s compositions embody her Indian heritage as well as embrace influences as diverse as West African blues and jazz. [8 p.m., Freight & Salvage, 2020 Addison St., Berkeley]

THURSDAY, DEC. 12

Jonas Brothers: The powerhouse pop rock trio brings its Happiness Begins arena tour to the Bay Area for the second time in recent memory. [7:30 p.m., Oakland Arena, 7000 Coliseum Way, Oakland]

She & Him: Indie song duo Zooey Deschanel and M.Ward play a Christmas-themed concert. [8 p.m., Fox Theater, 1807 Telegraph Ave., Oakland]

Pacifica Edge Voices: “Starry Nights” includes music by Britten, Poulenc, Schoenberg, Samuel Barber, Dave Brubeck, William Dawson, Sanford Dole and Randall Thompson. [7:30 p.m., Green Room, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Ghirardelli Holiday Marketplace: Santa will be on hand at the outdoor Christmas bazaar; the evening’s events also include ticketed ($32) gingerbread house decorating sessions. [4 to 7 p.m., 900 North Point St., S.F.]

Michael Eric Dyson: The columnist, Georgetown sociology professor and “hip-hop intellectual,” whose new book is “Jay-Z: Made in America,” speaks about how the rapper has changed hip-hop, the music industry, business, politics and social justice. [6:30 p.m., Marines’ Memorial Club, 609 Sutter St., S.F.]

Sutro Baths Gingerbread Replica: Waterbar executive pastry chef Erica Land’s holiday creation — which depicts the San Francisco swimming pool complex at Lands End in its heyday — is on display in the waterfront seafood/”view” restaurant through the end of the year. [11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., 399 The Embarcadero, S.F.]

Oceanography: The Southern California indie rock band’s new album “Collier Canyon,” named after a winding road in Livermore where frontman Brian Kelly grew up, exemplfies “strain of ambitious, guitar-driven indie rock that has been sorely missed in the past decade.” [9 p.m., Amnesia, 853 Valencia St., S.F.]

John Rybak + Friends: The free evening of American roots and southern blues music features Rybak on guitar and vocals, Perry Spinali on fiddle and Dawn Ellerbeck-Roorda on upright bass. [8 to 10:30 p.m., Amado’s, 998 Valencia St., S.F.]

Cairo Cabaret: The every-second-Thursday event is a celebration of live Arabic music with Georges Lammam Ensemble and improvisational dance by Parya and other performers. [9 p.m., El Valenciano, 1153 Valencia St., S.F.]

A Christmas Carol: Center REPertory Company opens its popular version of the holiday classic adapted by Cynthia Caywood and Richard L. James. [8 p.m., Lesher Center, 1601 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek]

Marin Center Pop Up Holiday Craft Boutique: Several dozen local artisans showcase and sell jewelry, textiles, home accessories and quality crafts. [11 a.m. to 7 p.m., 10 Avenue of the Flags, San Rafael]

Becky Nurse of Salem: The play by Tony-nominated playwright Sarah Ruhl, a dark comedy about the legacy of the Salem witch trials, opens in previews. [8 p.m., Peet’s Theatre, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, 2025 Addison St., Berkeley]

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/