Good Day Dec. 11-12, 2019

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 11
San Francisco Ballet’s Nutcracker: The company’s 75th anniversary run of the beloved production — the current version is by artistic director Helgi Tomasson — opens with a special performance paying tribute to dancers who have portrayed Clara through the years, as well as other San Francisco Ballet School alumni who’ve been part of the troupe’s holiday tradition. [7 p.m., War Memorial Opera House, 301 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]
The Nutcracker: San Francisco’s Museum of Performance + Design exhibit celebrating San Francisco Ballet’s esteemed “Nutcracker” production features vintage posters, original costume and set designs, set models, historic video recordings, photographs and other memorabilia. [1 to 6 p.m., 2200 Jerrold Ave., Suite T, S.F.]
American Bach Soloists: American Bach Choir and ABS period-instrument specialists perform “Messiah” in the first of three performances in a majestic church setting, under direction by Jeffrey Thomas, with soprano Hélène Brunet, mezzo soprano Rebecca Powers, tenor Steven Brennfleck, tenor and baritone Hadleigh Adams soloing. [7:30 p.m., Grace Cathedral, 1100 California St., S.F.]
Cirque Dreams Holidaze: Promoters call the show “a live family spectacular [that’s] both a Broadway musical and new Cirque adventure,” with some 20 acts, more than 300 costumes and “extravagant holiday scenes.” [7:30 p.m., San Jose Civic, 135 W. San Carlos St., San Jose]
Jamie Barton: San Francisco Performances presents the rising mezzo-soprano with pianist Kathleen Kelly in a program with a feminist perspective focusing on women composers and putting them in context next to their male peers. [7:30 p.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]
Living in the Archives with Jenny Odell: The artist, who completed a residency with the San Francisco Planning Department, discusses her project in which she dealt with snapshots taken between the 1960s and the 1990s, depicting The City’s ever-changing neighborhoods. [6:30 p.m., S.F. Arts Commission Main Gallery, 401 Van Ness Ave., Suite 126, S.F.]
Art & Dialogue: Miranda Lash, curator of Contemporary Art at the Speed Museum in Louisville, Kentucky, discusses the importance of artists and artist-run spaces, looking specifically at case studies in New Orleans, Appalachia and Athens, Greece. [7 p.m., Lab, 2948 16th St., S.F.]
Kiran Ahluwalia: The boundary-breaking, Juno Award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter’s compositions embody her Indian heritage as well as embrace influences as diverse as West African blues and jazz. [8 p.m., Freight & Salvage, 2020 Addison St., Berkeley]
THURSDAY, DEC. 12
Jonas Brothers: The powerhouse pop rock trio brings its Happiness Begins arena tour to the Bay Area for the second time in recent memory. [7:30 p.m., Oakland Arena, 7000 Coliseum Way, Oakland]
She & Him: Indie song duo Zooey Deschanel and M.Ward play a Christmas-themed concert. [8 p.m., Fox Theater, 1807 Telegraph Ave., Oakland]
Pacifica Edge Voices: “Starry Nights” includes music by Britten, Poulenc, Schoenberg, Samuel Barber, Dave Brubeck, William Dawson, Sanford Dole and Randall Thompson. [7:30 p.m., Green Room, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]
Ghirardelli Holiday Marketplace: Santa will be on hand at the outdoor Christmas bazaar; the evening’s events also include ticketed ($32) gingerbread house decorating sessions. [4 to 7 p.m., 900 North Point St., S.F.]
Michael Eric Dyson: The columnist, Georgetown sociology professor and “hip-hop intellectual,” whose new book is “Jay-Z: Made in America,” speaks about how the rapper has changed hip-hop, the music industry, business, politics and social justice. [6:30 p.m., Marines’ Memorial Club, 609 Sutter St., S.F.]
Sutro Baths Gingerbread Replica: Waterbar executive pastry chef Erica Land’s holiday creation — which depicts the San Francisco swimming pool complex at Lands End in its heyday — is on display in the waterfront seafood/”view” restaurant through the end of the year. [11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., 399 The Embarcadero, S.F.]
Oceanography: The Southern California indie rock band’s new album “Collier Canyon,” named after a winding road in Livermore where frontman Brian Kelly grew up, exemplfies “strain of ambitious, guitar-driven indie rock that has been sorely missed in the past decade.” [9 p.m., Amnesia, 853 Valencia St., S.F.]
John Rybak + Friends: The free evening of American roots and southern blues music features Rybak on guitar and vocals, Perry Spinali on fiddle and Dawn Ellerbeck-Roorda on upright bass. [8 to 10:30 p.m., Amado’s, 998 Valencia St., S.F.]
Cairo Cabaret: The every-second-Thursday event is a celebration of live Arabic music with Georges Lammam Ensemble and improvisational dance by Parya and other performers. [9 p.m., El Valenciano, 1153 Valencia St., S.F.]
A Christmas Carol: Center REPertory Company opens its popular version of the holiday classic adapted by Cynthia Caywood and Richard L. James. [8 p.m., Lesher Center, 1601 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek]
Marin Center Pop Up Holiday Craft Boutique: Several dozen local artisans showcase and sell jewelry, textiles, home accessories and quality crafts. [11 a.m. to 7 p.m., 10 Avenue of the Flags, San Rafael]
Becky Nurse of Salem: The play by Tony-nominated playwright Sarah Ruhl, a dark comedy about the legacy of the Salem witch trials, opens in previews. [8 p.m., Peet’s Theatre, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, 2025 Addison St., Berkeley]
