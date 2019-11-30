Good Day Dec. 1-3, 2019

WinterFest holiday activities are happening on weekends and select weekdays in December at Great America in Santa Clara. (Courtesy photo)

SUNDAY, DEC. 1

Great America’s WinterFest: The amusement park’s Christmas activities include holiday lights, decor, special shows and refreshments and Santa’s workshop to accompany its dozens of rides. [5 to 10 p.m., 4701 Great America Parkway, Santa Clara]

World AIDS Day Observance: “Common Threads-Common Ground” is the theme of the ceremony, with stories about people important to the HIV/AIDS movement, comments from community leaders including Rick Welts, Dan O’Day, Cleve Jones, Mike Smith, John Cunningham, Leslie Ewing, Mario P. Diaz, Rafael Mandelman and Mark Leno, and musical performances. [Noon, AIDS Memorial Grove, Bowling Green and Nancy Pelosi drives, Golden Gate Park, S.F.]

Merry Building: The Ferry Building offers holiday festivities, the debut of a gingerbread structure display consisting one-of-a-kind creations throughout the marketplace, and Fog City Flea, in which local artisans sell their wares. [10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Embarcadero at Market Street, S.F.]

Eric Wang: The 14-year-old award-winning classical guitar phenomenon performs to benefit the Homeless Children’s Network Benefit and music education programs. [5 p.m., Mission Dolores Chapel, 3321 16th St., S.F.]

Jason Alexander: The “Seinfeld” star appears in a sold-out conversation called “As Long As You’re Asking.” [7 p.m., Oshman Family JCC, 3921 Fabian Way, Palo Alto]

Hill City Run Wild: Menswear brand Hill City and local store A Runner’s Mind sponsor the annual 5K run, a flat, fast loop with great views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz and the San Francisco skyline; the event also includes a Kids’ Dash. [7:30 a.m. check-in, 9 a.m. race, East Beach, Crissy Field, S.F.]

When Harry Met Sally: Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan star in the fun romantic comedy, back on the big screen on its 30th anniversary. [4 and 7 p.m., Daly City 20, 1901 Junipero Serra Blvd., Daly City]

San Francisco Birth and Baby Fair: The event offers locally made goods, workshops and demonstrations on topics such as sleep techniques, baby sign language and potty learning, a mom-pampering area with mini spa services, and giveaways. [10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Golden Gate Club, 135 Fisher Loop, S.F. Presidio]

SF Etsy Holiday Emporium: Some 200 artisans and small-batch food vendors sell their work at the seventh annual event (in a new location this year); shoppers should bring their own bag. [11 a.m. to5 p.m. Pier 27, The Embarcadero, S.F.]

Miracle on 34th Street-A Live Musical Radio Play: Los Altos Stage Co. presents the classic about Kris Kringle at Macy’s, retold in the tradition of a 1940s era radio broadcast. [3 p.m., Bus Barn Theater, 97 Hillview Ave, Los Altos]

The Jewelry Box: Storyteller Brian Copeland brings his solo holiday show, in which he describes how, as a youngster in the 1970s, he headed to the “mean streets” of Oakland to buy his mother a Christmas present, to the North Bay. [7 p.m., Marin Center, 10 Avenue of the Flags, San Rafael]

MONDAY, DEC. 2

Snoop Dogg: The rap veteran is on his I Wanna Thank MeTour, with Warren G, Berner and RJMrLA. [8 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Nob Hill Association Tree Lighting Ceremony: San Francisco Mayor London Breed, Assemblymember David Chiu and Supervisor Aaron Peskin are slated to attend the 48th annual event, which includes music by the French American Jazz Quartet. [6 p.m., Huntington Park, California and Taylor streets, S.F.]

Celebrating David King: The late artist, designer, punk and filmmaker is remembered at a release party for his book “Stencils.” [7 p.m., McRoskey Mattress Company, 1687 Market St., S.F.]

Stella Parks: The cookbook author signs copies of her James Beard award-winning volume “BraveTart: Iconic American Desserts.” [11 a.m., Omnivore Books on Food, 3885 Cesar Chavez St., S.F.]

Snoh Aalegra: The Swedish soul singer-songwriter, who has cited James Brown, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston and Prince as her influences, headlines a concert with Baby Rose and Giveon. [8 p.m., Regency Ballroom, 1300 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Exhumed, Gatecreeper: “Gore metal maniacs” Exhumed and “Sonoran death metal” unit Gatecreeper co-headline a show with Bay Area death metal trio Necrot. [8 p.m., Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St., S.F.]

Word for Word’s Off the Page: The theater troupe that re-creates stories literally word for word presents a staged reading of “Now Wait for This Week,” by piece by Alice Sola Kim about “bad men, rich roommates and adult birthdays.” [7 p.m., Z Below, 470 Florida St., S.F.]

TUESDAY, DEC. 3

It’s a Wonderful Life: San Francisco Symphony plays Dimitri Tiomkin’s score while the classic holiday film starring Jimmy Stewart is shown on a big screen. [7:30 p.m., Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

All Stars Helping Kids Culinary Experience: Chefs Michael Mina (Mina Group), Robin Song (Vault), Shelly Lindgren (A16), Claude LeTohic (One65), Jason Halverson (Hi Neighbor Group) and Parke Ulrich (Waterbar) share food and cocktails in Ronnie and Karen Lott’s benefit for the group dedicated to “disrupting the cycle of poverty and encouraging innovation by seed funding startup nonprofits.” [6:30 p.m., Vault Restaurant, 555 California St., S.F.]

BFF.fm #GivingTuesday Fundraising Gala: The community radio station hosts a benefit bash with $10-$25 sliding scale admission; Sonny Smith (of Sonny & The Sunsets and Rocks in Your Head Records) is slated to play a solo set. [7 to 10 p.m., BFF.fm Studios, 180 Capp St., S.F.]

Lisa Prank: Robin Edwards, the band’s sole member who calls her music “babysitter punk,” headlines a Noise Pop concert with Rose Melberg and Tony Molina. [8:30 p.m., Cafe du Nord, 2174 Market St., S.F.]

Neal Grace: The global traveler, psychic healer and leader of personal growth workshops speaks about his new book “Fresh Eyes Upon the World: Making Life a Spectacular Journey.” [5:15 p.m., Commonwealth Club, 115 The Embarcadero, S.F.]

Swiss Touch in Wine & Art: The Consulate General of Switzerland hosts the “discover Swiss wines” event that begins with a panel discussion and concludes with wine, cheese and chocolate tasting. [6 to 10 p.m., swissnex San Francisco, The Embarcadero, Pier 17, Suite 800, S.F.]

SFFILM Awards Night: Adam Driver, Lulu Wang, Marielle Heller and Chinonye Chukwu are slated to appear at the gala; the meal and awards ceremony is a ticketed fundraiser for the nonprofit championing films and filmmakers “inspired by the spirit and values of the San Francisco Bay Area.” [6 p.m., Palace of Fine Arts, 3601 Lyon St., S.F.]

