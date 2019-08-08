Good Day Aug. 9-10, 2019

Garrett + Moulton Productions kicks off a series of performances featuring new dances at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts theater on Friday, Aug. 9. (Courtesy RJ Muna)

FRIDAY, AUG. 9

Garrett + Moulton Productions: Opening a three-performance run, the contemporary dance troupe’s “Four Acts of Light and Wonder” includes new works by Janice Garrett and Charles Moulton “celebrating the irrepressible nature of the human spirit” as well as a reprise of Moulton’s post-modern “Precision Ball Passing.” [8 p.m., YBCA Theater, 700 Howard St., S.F.]

San Jose Jazz Summer Fest 2019: Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the three-day event featuring dozens of acts of varied genres on more than a dozen stages opens with headliners The Family Stone (7:30 p.m.) and En Vogue (9:30 p.m.) on Sobrato Organization Main Stage, and trumpeter, composer and bandleader Marquis Hill and his group on the Heritage Bank Cafe/Stritch Stage (8:30 p.m.). [6 p.m., Plaza de César Chavez Park and surroundings, San Jose]

Lawrence Ferlinghetti Photography Exhibit: “When We Arrived in Normandy, June 1944,” a display of more than 50 never-before-exhibited black-and-white photographs by the famed poet, publisher and activist who shot the images as a 25-year-old officer in the U.S. Navy, opens with reception. [5 to 8 p.m., Harvey Milk Photo Center, 50 Scott St., S.F.]

Mission Gráfica Printmaking Studio: “Off the Wall,” a show and sale of prints embodying the Latinx community’s history and culture and created between 1973 and the present, opens with a reception. [6:30 to 9 p.m., 2868 Mission St., S.F.]

Mary Pearson: The award-winning author of young adult books speaks about “Vow of Thieves,” her sequel to “Dance of Thieves” that’s set in the same world as her popular “The Remnant Chronicles” series. [7 p.m., Kepler’s, 1010 El Camino Real, Menlo Park]

Eddie Griffin: The comic actor known for his TV and movie roles, from “Malcolm & Eddie” to “Undercover Brother” to “Scary Movie 3,” opens a two-night standup engagement. [7:30 and 9:45 p.m., San Jose Improv, 62 S. Second St., San Jose]

Dalton Alexander presents #Whitenoise: The solo performance piece, which explores media and its effect on the body, opens a 10-performance run. [8 p.m., Studio 210, 3435 Cesar Chavez St., S.F.]

Amadeus: On its 35th anniversary, San Jose Opera hosts a screening of director Milos Forman and producer Saul Zaentz’s inspired film take on the great composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. [7:30 p.m., California Theatre, 345 S. First St., San Jose]

Mark Mackay: The Nashville songwriter and guitarist is known for his storytelling and all-American sound that blends country and rock. [8 p.m., Margaret Lesher Center, 1601 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek]

History of World War II: Subtitled “From the D-Day Invasion to the Fall of Berlin,” the award-winning solo show by actor-playwright John Fisher — opening an East Bay run — is a fast-paced, funny combination of odd facts, memories and ruminations. [8 p.m., Marsh, 2120 Allston Way, Berkeley]

Starry, Starry Night: The ticketed family-friendly evening offers telescope viewing of the Perseid meteor showers, art making, glow-in-the-dark games, a galactic selfie station, night hiking, dancing, live performances and a movie. [6:30 p.m., Montalvo Arts Center, 15400 Montalvo Road, Saratoga]

SFMOMA Gallery Talk Series: Historian and storyteller William Maynez speaks about artist JR’s “The Chronicles of San Francisco,” a “sweeping” digital mural celebrating the many unique, diverse voices of The City. [Noon, Roberts Family Gallery, SFMOMA, 151 Third St., S.F.]

SATURDAY, AUG. 10

Joe Rogan: The standup comic, podcaster and mixed martial arts commentator headlines a bill with Ian Edwards and Ali Macofsky. [8 p.m., Shoreline Amphitheatre, 1 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View]

Chinatown Music Festival 2019: The Chinese Culture Center of San Francisco hosts the 10th free event, with performances of rap, a cappella, traditional lion dance drumming and funk/soul music that derive inspiration from Chinatown’s art, architecture and community life. [11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Portsmouth Square Park, Kearny and Clay streets, S.F.]

San Jose Jazz Summer Fest 2019: The second of the three-day event hosts headliners Orquestra La-33 (2 p.m.), The Suffers (4 p.m.), Gregory Porter (6 p.m.) and Pink Martini (8 p.m.) on the Sobrato Organization Main Stage and Ivan Lins (7 p.m.) on the Hammer Theatre Stage, with multiple acts in varied genres throughout the day. [11 a.m., Plaza de César Chavez Park and surroundings, San Jose]

TheatreWorks New Works Festival: “Revival,” a romantic musical drama by the authors of Broadway’s “Tuck Everlasting” and set on the prairie in 19th century Nebraska, is the first in the series showcasing new material in developmental stages. [8 p.m., Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto]

B Girls: Formerly the backup band for MC Hammer, the soul group features Frankie “Kash” Waddy, a former member of Parliament & Funkadelic. [8 p.m., Club Fox, 2209 Broadway, Redwood City]

The Cuckoos: The Austin-based outfit pysch rock band is on tour with fellow Texans, The Matt Gilmour Band, featuring the son of Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour. [8 p.m., Back Room, 1984 Bonita Ave., Berkeley]

Eilen Jewell: The country-rock-folk songwriter with smoky vocals is playing from her new eighth album “Gypsy.” [8 p.m., Freight and Salvage, 2020 Addison St., Berkeley]

Melissa Chandon: The self-described “abstract realist” painter known for animated, colorful scenes and pared-down compositions signs books at a reception opening her gallery show “A Moment in Time.” [4 to 6 p.m., Caldwell Synder Gallery, 341 Sutter St., S.F.]

Yaeji: Following her Outside Lands appearance, the Korean-American vocalist, producer and visual artist brings her curated rave called “Elancia” to a club setting. [10 p.m., Mezzanine, 444 Jessie St., S.F.]

San Rafael Art & Wine Festival: Taking place in the 1888 Queen Anne Victorian Falkirk Cultural Center, the festivities include wine and beer tasting from regional and local providers, arts and crafts, food and performances. [11 a.m. to 6 p.m., 1408 Mission Ave., San Rafael]

As You Like It: San Francisco Shakespeare Festival’s free summer-long Shakepeare in the Park series opens a three-weekend San Mateo County run of the Bard’s famed pastoral comedy as an original musical, featuring nine songs by Bay Area indie rockers Kate Kilbane and Dan Moses. [7 p.m., Sequoia High School, 1201 Brewster Ave., Redwood City]