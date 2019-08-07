Good Day Aug. 7-8, 2019

Deify, Lynch: A History, Trestle’s Tomato Menu, Working for the Mouse, SF Camerawork Survey Exhibition Walkthrough, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Temptations, Four Tops, Chris Young

Jurors are leading a walk-through of SF Camerawork’s “Forecast 2019” exhibition on Thursday, Aug. 8; Kristina Knipe’s “Daquiri and Crawfish” is among the photos on view. (Courtesy SF Camerawork) Kristina Knipe’s “Daquiri and Crawfish” is among the photos in “Forecast 2019,” SF Camerawork’s annual survey exhibition. (Courtesy SF Camerawork)

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 7

Deify: Seattle hard rockers Duncan and Jared Byargeon, whose new album is “X,” say they are inspired by “blues grooves of AC/DC, storytelling of Tom Petty and the live energy of Green Day.” [8 p.m., Hotel Utah, 500 Fourth St., S.F.]

Anchor Taps Outside Lands Kickoff: The evening offers music by OSL artists, giveaways, drink specials, food for sale and a preview of what the brewery’s pouring this weekend at the concerts in Golden Gate Park. [5 to 8 p.m., 415 De Haro St., S.F.]

Lynch-A History: Director David Shields, along with sports scholar Harry Edwards and ESPN’s Michael Smith speak at a screening of the documentary-video collage about Oakland native and Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch. [7 p.m., New Parkway Theater, 474 24th St., Oakland]

Trestle’s Tomato Menu: For one week, the Jackson Square restaurant serving $39 prix fixe, three-course meals offers a tomato-themed menu conceived by recently installed executive chef Chris Bissel. [5:30 to 10 p.m., 531 Jackson St., S.F.]

Ripe-Summer Cocktails of the Farmers Market: Center for Urban Education about Sustainable Agriculture hosts the fundraiser,“the hottest happy hour party in town,” which offers peak-season farmers market cocktails from 13 of the Bay Area’s best bartenders. [5:30 to 8 p.m., Ferry Building, Embarcadero at Market Street, S.F.]

Really Funny Comedians (Who Happen To Be Women): San Francisco-born comic and podcaster Kira Soltanovich headlines the evening of standup, also featuring Marga Gomez, Shannon Murphy and hosted by Ta Vi. [8 p.m., Cobb’s, 915 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

Bring the Soul-The Movie: The third film starring South Korean boy band BTS covers the pop phenoms as they conclude their Love Yoursef tour in Europe, playing 24 concerts in 12 cities. [7 and 8:30 p.m., AMC Metreon, 135 Fourth St., S.F.]

Dr. Who-End of Time: On its 10th anniversary, the two-part special — David Tennant’s final season playing the title character of the long-running British sci-fi series — comes to the big screen. [7 p.m., Century 9 SF Centre, 845 Market St., S.F.; Daly City 20, 1901 Junipero Serra Blvd, Daly City]

Working for the Mouse: In his funny award-winning one-man show, Trevor Allen goes behind the scenes at Disneyland and describes his work and life playing varied costumed characters. [8 p.m., Dragon Theatre, 2120 Broadway, Redwood City]

THURSDAY, AUG. 8

SF Camerawork Survey Exhibition Walkthrough: Jurors discuss works by 13 photographers appearing in “Forecast 2019,” the nonprofit photography gallery’s annual show, which closes Aug. 17. [6 p.m., SF Camerawork, 1011 Market St., second floor, S.F.]

Preservation Hall Jazz Band: Joined by Cuban singer-songwriter Eme Alfonso, the seven-member New Orleans jazz band opens a four-day dance hall engagment with a sold-out show. [7:30 p.m., SFJAZZ Center, 201 Franklin St., S.F.]

The Temptations, The Four Tops: The legendary Motown bands, even without most of their original members, sing their great, plentiful hits. [7:30 p.m., Mountain Winery, 14831 Pierce Road, Saratoga]

Chris Young: The singer-songwriter, winner of TV’s “Nashville Star” and known for his “rangy baritone and classic meets contemporary production,” is on his Raised On Country Tour 2019, with Chris Janson and Jimmie Allen opening. [7:30 p.m., Shoreline Amphitheatre, 1 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View]

J. Ryan Stradal: The best-selling novelist, author of “Kitchens of the Great Midwest,” speaks about his latest book “The Lager Queen of Minnesota,” described as “a novel of family, Midwestern values, hard work, fate and the secrets of making a world-class beer.” [7 p.m., Bookshop West Portal, W. Portal Ave., S.F.]

Into The Woods: American Conservatory Theater’s Young Conservatory opens an eight-performance run (with two casts) of the Stephen Sondheim-James Lapine musical featuring acting students ages 8 to 19. [7 p.m., Strand Theater, 1127 Market St., S.F.]

Who’s Your Mami Comedy: A new women-led monthly standup comedy series showcasing diverse performers (calling out out the San Francisco “bro” invasion, among other things) premieres with headliner and series producer Marga Gomez, along with Dominique Gelin, Bernadette Luckett, Jesús U. BettaWork and Josiah Luis Alderete. [8 p.m., Brava Cabaret, 2773 24th St., S.F.]

Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Blondie: The co-headlining rock acts shared spots on UK Singles Chart 40 years ago when Blondie’s “Heart Of Glass” sat alongside Elvis Costello & The Attraction’s “Oliver’s Army.” [7 p.m., Concord Pavilion, 2000 Kirker Pass Road, Concord]