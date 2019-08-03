Good Day Aug. 4-6, 2019

The Backstreet Boys have a new album and big tour. (Courtesy Dennis Leupold)

SUNDAY, AUG. 4

Backstreet Boys: The quintessential 1990s pop band is on its first arena tour in 18 years with the new recording “DNA.” [8 p.m., SAP Center, 525 W. Santa Clara St., San Jose]

Jerry Day 2019!: The 17th annual free concert dedicated to the late Grateful Dead leader features Melvin Seals & Jerry Garcia Band, Stu Allen & Mars Hotel and Stu Allen Acoustic with special guests. [11:45 a.m., Jerry Garcia Amphitheater, 45 John F. Shelley Drive, McLaren Park, S.F.]

The Psychedelic Furs: The post punk icons and folk-rock group James take the stage in a Brit-rock double-bill and eighth concert of the free Stern Grove Festival series. [2 p.m., Sigmund Stern Grove, 19th Avenue and Sloat Boulevard, S.F.]

Rachel Fong: The Youtube star baker and Stanford student appears at a party celebrating her new publication “Kawaii Sweet World Cookbook: 75 Yummy Recipes for Baking That’s (Almost) Too Cute To Eat” in a ticketed event. [4 p.m., Kepler’s, 1010 El Camino Real, Menlo Park]

Joey Alexander: The 16-year-old Indonesian piano jazz prodigy and performing veteran appears, accompanied by percussionist Luisito Quintero. [6:30 and 8:30 p.m., Yoshi’s, 510 Embarcadero West, Oakland]

Emily Wolfe: The Austin, Texas rocker’s sound has been described as “a sonic merging of PJ Harvey and Jack White.” [8 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]

American Craft Show: More than 250 top contemporary jewelry, clothing, furniture and home décor artists show and sell their wares in the juried event. [11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Festival Pavilion, Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd., S.F.]

Moonalice: The Bay Area jam band appears in a free Jerry Garcia birthday salute show. [7 p.m.,, Chapel, 777 Valencia St. S.F.]

Asian Art Museum Family Fun Day: Admission is free and special activities include kid-friendly gallery tours, art projects and storytelling. [10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 200 Larkin St., S.F.]

Oakland Museum Summer Reading Celebration: The 15th annual event for families, a collaboration with the Oakland Public Library, offers performances, games and crafts in addition to special and permanent exhibitions. [11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oakland Museum, Oak St., S.F.]

Marc Huestis: The San Francisco gay promoter and activist reads from his long-awaited memoir, “Impresario of Castro Street.” [5 p.m., Green Arcade, 1680 Market St., S.F.]

Ritt Momney: The lo-fi bedroom solo project of Jack Rutter, who reflects on his Mormon upbringing and estrangement from the church, appears on a bill with Hate Drugs and Wee Beasties. [8 p.m., Slim’s, 333 11th St., S.F.]

Gus Johnson: Known for his funny YouTube videos and Instagram presence, the performer is making “stupid comedy onstage” in his show subtitled, “13+ With Parental Supervision.” [6 p.m., Cobb’s Comedy Club, 915 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

Bach’s Mass In B Minor: American Bach Soloists’ 2019 Festival & Academy and the American Bach Choir collaborate for the 10th time in a performance of Johann Sebastian Bach’s consummate masterwork, directed by Jeffrey Thomas. [4 p.m., Conservatory of Music, 50 Oak St., S.F.]

Billy Elliot: Woodminster Summer Musicals stages the show about a boy in a northern English mining town in the 1980s who defies his community by taking up dancing. [8 p.m., Woodminster Amphitheater, Joaquin Miller Park, 3540 Sanborn Drive]

MONDAY, AUG. 5

The Julie Cycle: Part of PlayGround’s Innovators’ series dedicated to new theater, Poltergeist Theatre Project presents a three-person adaptation of August Strindberg’s “Miss Julie” by Chris Steele. [8 p.m., Potrero Stage, 1695 18th St., S.F.]

Kind of Blue: Envelop, a nonprofit that “amplifies the power of music through immersive audio venues,” hosts a listening party dedicated to Mile Davis’ masterpiece and best-selling jazz album. [10 p.m., Envelop SF 900 Marin St., S.F.]

Schola Cantorum Silicon Valley’s Summer Sing: The Monday program in which music lovers sing works by great composers continues with South Bay choral director Kristina Nakagawa leading Vaughan Williams’s “Dona Nobis Pacem.”; scores are included in $17 ticket cost. [7:30 p.m., Los Altos United Methodist Church, 655 Magdalena Ave., Los Altos]

TUESDAY, AUG. 6

XYLO: Frontwoman Paige Duddy was described by one culture maven as “the queen of dark pop.” [8 p.m., Slim’s, 333 11th St., S.F.]

Rhys Bowen: The award-winning mystery writer discusses “Love and Death Among the Cheetahs,” the latest installment in her best-selling The Royal Spyness Series. [7 p.m., Book Passage, 51 Tamal Vista Blvd., Corte Madera]

I Love Lucy-A Colorized Celebration: Fathom Events and CBS bring to the big screen five colorized episodes of the classic TV sitcom on star Lucille Ball’s birthday, along with newly produced and never-before-seen featurette on the colorization of the show. [7 p.m.. Cinearts at the Empire, 85 W. Portal Ave., S.F.]

Bach to Bluegrass & Beyond: American Bach Soloists present a concert exploring themes from the Brandenburg Concertos, cantatas and more in folk and jazz idioms featuring Kit Massey on piano, Gail Hernández Rosa on violin, Daniel Turkos on bass, Sebastián Quintero on guitar and Al Mireault on banjo. [7 p.m., Conservatory of Music, 50 Oak St., S.F.]

Jerry M. Burger: The novelist speaks about “The Shadows of 1915,” his Central California-set book about Armenian immigrants in 1953 living in the shadow of the murder of their ancestors at the hands of the Turkish government decades before. [7 p.m., Books Inc., 1875 S. Bascom Ave., Suite 600, Campbell]