Good Day Aug. 25-27, 2019

Leslie Ivy-Louthaman, second from left, and company appear in Broadway by the Bay’s “Sister Act,” closing on Sunday in Redwood City. (Courtesy Mark Kitaoka/Mark & Tracy Photography)

SUNDAY, AUG. 25

Sister Act: Leslie Ivy-Louthaman plays the lead in the Broadway by the Bay production of the musical based on the Whoopi Goldberg movie, closing its run. [2:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, 2215 Broadway, Redwood City]

Molly Burch: Noise Pop presents the jazzy, smoky Texas folk-rocker, whose latest release is the 7-inch “Ballads.” [8 p.m., Cafe Du Nord, 2174 Market St., S.F.]

Tower of Power: The R&B, horn-fueled band from Oakland — which has been playing since 1968 — headlines a bill with Average White Band. [7:30 p.m., Mountain Winery, 14831 Pierce Road, Saratoga]

Vanessa da Mata: The Brazilian Latin-Grammy winning singer-songwriter also is a novelist. [8 p.m., Regency Ballroom, 1300 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

As You Like It: San Francisco Shakespeare Festival’s free summer-long Shakepeare in the Park series, running weekends throughout the Bay Area, presents the Bard’s famed pastoral comedy as an original musical, featuring songs by Bay Area indie rockers Kate Kilbane and Dan Moses. [4 p.m., Sequoia High School, 1201 Brewster Ave., Redwood City]

TreasureFest: “Dog Days of Summer” is the theme of the $5 event, which promoters call “one part craft and vintage market, one part food festival and one part magic.” [10 a.m to 4 p.m., 500 Ave N., Treasure Island, S.F.]

Vintage Paper Fair: Postcards, trade cards, photography, labels, brochures, Victorian items, sports memorabilia and “all manner of curious, beautiful and interesting old paper are for sale at the admission-free event and last in 2019. [10 a.m. to 5 p.m., County Fair Building, 1199 Ninth Ave., S.F.]

My Neighbor Totoro: Oscar-winning director Hayao Miyazaki’s classic tale of magic and adventure from Studio Ghibli, creators of “Spirited Away” and “Ponyo, screens, dubbed in English, in the first of several Fathom Events presentations this week. [12:55 p.m., Century 9 SF Centre, 845 Market St., S.F.]

Young Adult Author Panel: Kathy Berla, of “Beau & Bett” and “Ricochet”; James Brandon of “Ziggy, Stardust and Me”; Claire Kann of “If It Makes You Happy” and “Let’s Talk About Love” and Deborah Maroulis of “Within and Without” speak about their work. [3 p.m., Flashlight Books, 1537 N. Main St., Walnut Creek]

MONDAY, AUG. 26

Studio Misión: “The Artist Studio as Medium by René Yañez” examines the life and work of the San Francisco artist, curator and co-founder of Galería de la Raza, with a focus on his most recent projects and sketchbooks. [Noon to 6 p.m., Thacher Gallery, Gleeson Library, University of San Francisco, 2130 Fulton St., S.F.]

Emily Guendelsberger: The author, a former newspaper reporter, talks about experiences at Amazon, McDonald’s and a call center she details in her debut book, “On the Clock: What Low-Wage Work Did to Me and How It Drives America Insane.” [7:30 p.m., Booksmith, 1644 Haight St., S.F.]

TUESDAY, AUG. 27

Shonen Knife: The Japanese pioneers of pop punk are in town with their 19th studio release “Sweet Candy Power.” [8:30 p.m., Bottom of the Hill, 1233 17th St., S.F.]

Gov’t Mule: The Southern rock jam band headed by Allman Brothers’ guitarist Warren Haynes headlines; country-Americana songwriter Nikki Lane opens. [7:30 p.m., Mountain Winery, 14831 Pierce Road, Saratoga]

Low Low: Calling the movie “What ‘Thirteen’ was for girls, 15 years ago, ‘Low Low’ will do for today’s youth,” promoters say the movie is “an honest and at times brutal look at four girls (and those around them) from the wrong side of the tracks.” [9:30 p.m., Roxie, 3117 16th St., S.F.]

Scott Hylbert: The author speaks about his debut novel “Task Lyst,” a San Francisco-set story that’s both a techno-thriller and literary fiction. [7:30 p.m., Green Apple Books, 1231 Ninth Ave., S.F.]

Alcatraz Island-200 Years on the Rock: Former National Park ranger John A. Martini presents an illustrated history of Alcatraz Island from its discovery by Spanish explorers through today’s status as a National Park site in a San Francisco History Association presentation. [7 p.m., Newman Hall, Congregation Sherith Israel, 2266 California St., S.F.]

(inter)Facing: San Jose State University’s fall 2019 Digital Media Art Faculty Exhibition — including work by Andrew Blanton, Steve Durie, Rhonda Holberton, g. craig hobbs, Carrie Hott, James Morgan and Lark VCR — opens with a reception, preceded by a 5 p.m. walk-through. [6 p.m., Natalie and James Thompson Art Gallery, Art Building, San José State, 1 Washington Square, San Jose]

Emerging Health Technologies: In a program subtitled “Diagnosing, Designing and Controlling Our Wellbeing,” Mary Lou Jepsen, who has invented devices that accommodate seeing inside brains and bodies, discusses new ways to diagnose and treat diseases, while Ben Hwang, CEO of Profusa, shares information about how biosensors monitor body chemistries. [6 p.m., Commonwealth Club, 110 The Embarcadero, S.F.]