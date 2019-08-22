Good Day Aug. 22-24, 2019

Songsmith Helado Negro appears in the first show of the free Due South concert series in John McLaren Park on Saturday. (Courtesy photo)

THURSDAY, AUG. 22

Lynda Benglis: Running through Oct. 23, the show includes 20 mid- to large-scale works from the 1970s to the present, offering an overview and illustrating the artist’s “voracious ability to push the boundaries of sculpture time and time again.” [11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Pace Gallery, 229 Hamilton Ave., Palo Alto]

Truth Thursdays: The final community event of the season around the 55-foot Truth is Beauty statue includes food trucks, beverages and entertainment by Tin Man, playing classic rock. [5 to 8:30 p.m., San Leandro Tech Campus, 1600 Alvarado St., San Leandro]

El Radio Fantastique: The band describes its sound as what would happen if “Anton LaVey, Frank Sinatra and David Bowie dropped acid in New Orleans and had an orgy with The Beatles.” [8:30 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St. S.F.]

Movies on the Square: The Tom Hanks classic “Forrest Gump” is the penultimate film in the summer series of free outdoor screenings. [8 p.m., Courthouse Square, 2200 Broadway, Redwood City]

FRIDAY, AUG. 23

Karrin Allyson: In her Feinstein’s at the Nikko debut, the versatile jazz vocalist, with pianist Miro Sprague and bassist Jeff Johnson, perform original music from her new album “Some of That Sunshine,” as well as standards, bossa nova, chansons and blues. [8 p.m., 222 Mason St., S.F.]

Herbie Hancock, Kamasi Washington: The legendary jazz pianist-composer co-headlines with the tenor saxophonist and multi-instrumentalist; singer, pianist and record producer Robert Glasper opens. [7 p.m., Greek Theatre, 2001 Gayley Road, Berkeley]

Lino Tagliapietra: “Radiance,” a show of 22 recent works by the Italian glassblower, widely considered the best glass artist in the world, opens with a reception. [6 to 8 p.m., Montague Gallery, 445A Sutter St., S.F.]

Mozzy: The hip-hop artist from Oak Park, Sacramento is closing out his Internal Affairs headlining tour, with Lil Poppa and $tupid Young. [8 p.m., Warfield, 982 Market St., S.F.]

Goodguys 33rd West Coast Nationals: Opening a three-day run, the event showcases more than 3,500 vintage and modern hot rods, street rods, customs, muscle cars and trucks. [8 to 5 p.m., Alameda County Fairgrounds, 4501 Pleasanton Ave., Pleasanton]

San Francisco International Piano Festival: Jeffrey LaDeur, joined by mezzo soprano Kindra Scharich performs in Faure’s song cycle “La Bonne Chanson,” and, with Albert Kim, Schubert’s Variations on an Original Theme, D.813. [2 p.m., Legion of Honor, 100 34th Ave., S.F.]

Jakob Ogawa: According to Allmusic.com, the 22-year-old Norwegian singer-songwriter’s “soft, smooth vocals top off his chillout indie pop.” [9 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

Kinky Boots-The Musical: The high-definition film of the stage production of the show about a shoe factory fallen on hard times stars West End leads Killian Donnelly (as shoemaker scion Charlie) and Matt Henry, who won the Olivier Award for his performance as drag queen Lola. [7:30 p.m., Hammer Theatre Center, 101 Paseo De San Antonio, San Jose]

Holly Bowling: The classically-trained San Francisco pianist, playing solo interpretations music by Phish and The Grateful Dead, releases her album “Live At The Old Church.” [8:30 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.F.]

Music on the Square: Neon Velvet, a “modern rock dance party,” plays for free, along with the summer’s final art on the square presentation featuring jewelry, photography, glass, fiber art and ceramics for sale. [6 p.m., Courthouse Square, 2200 Broadway, Redwood City]

SATURDAY, AUG. 24

Due South Concert Series: The inaugural San Francisco and Noise Pop-sponsored free show offers Latin folk-infused electronica of Mexican Institute of Sound and the ambient cosmic pop songsmith Helado Negro. [2 p.m., Jerry Garcia Amphitheatre, John McLaren Park, 40 John F. Shelley Drive, S.F.]

Lionel Richie: The iconic pop and R&B star and “American Idol” judge is about to release “Live from Las Vegas,” an album with hits from his five-decade career. [6:30 p.m., Frost Amphitheater, Stanford University]

Lynyrd Skynyrd: Celebrating their 50th anniversary, the Southern rockers are on their Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour with ZZ Top and Austin Hanks. [6 p.m., $50-$200. Concord Pavilion, 2000 Kirker Pass Road, Concord]

Luke Bryan: The country superstar and “American Idol” judge is on his 2019 Sunset Repeat Tour, with Cole Swindell and Jon Langston opening. [7 p.m., $40-$135. Shoreline Amphitheatre, 1 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View]

JB Smoove: The comic, perhaps best known as Leon on the HBO show “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” does standup. [7 p.m., Palace of Fine Arts, 3301 Lyon St., S.F.]

TreasureFest: This installment of the weekend monthly gathering of hundreds of makers, indie designers, artists, vintage curators and antique collectors has a dog days of summer theme that includes a doggy wedding and pet-friendly vendors. {10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 500 Avenue , Treasure Island]

Chocolate & Chalk Art Festival: Free admission, sidewalk art, drawing contests, ticketed chocolate tasting and vendor booths are part of the 21st annual festivities in the Gourmet Ghetto. [10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Shattuck Avenue, between Vine and Rose streets, Berkeley]

Acting Out & About: Burlingame Community Theatre presents an adaptation of the popular 1960s-70s sketch comedy TV show “Laugh-In.” [7 p.m., Leland Tea, 1223 Donnelly Ave., Burlingame]

Hella Asian-A Night of Diversity in Storytellng: The Bay Area chapter of the Asian American Journalists Association hosts the fundraiser, featuring performances by Jeff Chang, Cristina Kim,Andria Lo and Valerie Luu, Thomas Mangloña and K.L. Parker, Urmila Ramakrishnan and Leena Trivedi-Grenier, Najib Aminy and Terisa Siagatonu. [7 p.m., Impact Hub, 2323 Broadway, Oakland]

Ain die Freude-Ode to Joy: In the San Francisco International Piano Festival program, Bobby Mitchell performs Beethoven’s Symphony no. 9 in an arrangement for solo piano by Liszt. [7:30 p.m., Conservatory of Music, 50 Oak St., S.F.]

Tulip: The female fronted symphonic groove metal band from Texas appears on a bill with Swedish melodic-metal band Evergrey. [8 p.m., Ritz, 400 S. First St., San Jose]

Palo Alto Festival of the Arts: Some 300 artists and crafters display and sell their work at the free 38th annual event, which also includes an Italian street painting expo and activities for kids. [10 a.m. to 6 p.m. University Avenue, between High and Webster streets, Palo Alto]

ABBAFAB: Anne Davies, Chelsea Faulds, Scotty Pearson and Nick Davies comprise the ABBA tribute band. [5 and 8 p.m., Marines Memorial Theatre, 609 Sutter St., S.F.]

Kathy Mata Ballet: The company’s “End of Summer Celebration” showcases classical and contemporary ballet pieces incorporating styles from modern to lyrical fusion to musical theater. [7 p.m., Mercy High School, 3250 19th Ave., S.F.]

M.o.v.e.ment Festival: Short for “Motivating Others, Valuing Everyone,” the free community event offers guests the opportunity to work out with Bay Area fitness instructors. [10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Ferry Lawn, Jack London Square, 10 Clay St., Oakland]