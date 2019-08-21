Good Day Aug. 21-22, 2019

Tuxedo, Negotiation Skills for Women, Tupelo Hassman, William Alsup, Alice Phoebe Lou, Chris Botti, An Ideal Husband, First Exposures, Harlem Renaissance Gala

The funk act Tuxedo consists of Mayer Hawthorne, left, and Jake One. (Courtesy Andi Elloway)

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 21

Tuxedo: R&B-soul artist Mayer Hawthorne and producer Jake One, both Grammy nominees, comprise the catchy funk act. [9 p.m., Regency Ballroom, 1300 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Negotiation Skills for Women: American Association of University Women sponsors the free workshop for those who want to confidently, successfully bargain for better salaries and benefits packages. [5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Library, Latino Hispanic Room, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

The End of the End of the World Literary Café: Benjamin Heim Shephard speaks about his book “Illuminations on Market Street,” a fictionalized look back at San Francisco during the AIDS crisis, and Lynn Breedlove discusses “45 Thought Crimes,” a volume about spirituality for skeptics. [7 p.m., Green Arcade, 1680 Market St., S.F.]

The 39 Steps: TheatreWorks Silicon Valley begins preview performances of the slapstick stage spoof of the famed Alfred Hitchcock film thriller. [8 p.m., Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St., Mountain View]

Tupelo Hassman: The author of the acclaimed “Girlchild” is in town to promote her second novel, “gods with a little g,” an irreverent story about a young misfit growing up in a small California town. [7:30 p.m., Green Apple Books, 1231 Ninth Ave., S.F.]

William Alsup: The Southern-born jurist, 74, speaks about his memoir, “Won Over: Reflections of a Federal Judge on His Journey from Jim Crow Mississippi.” [6 p.m., Book Passage, 1 Ferry Building, S.F.]

THURSDAY, AUG. 22

Alice Phoebe Lou: The South African singer-songwriter’s second album “Paper Castles” has been described as “a free-spirited blend of electronic soul and psychedelic folk,” [8 p.m., Swedish American Hall, 2174 Market St., S.F.]

Chris Botti: Allmusic calls the instrumentalist a “session trumpet player [who] rose to superstardom on smooth licks, deft covers and hip threads.” [7:30 p.m., Lilian Fontaine Garden Theatre, Montalvo Arts Center, 15400 Montalvo Road, Saratoga]

An Ideal Husband: Pear Theatre begins its three-week run of Oscar Wilde’s play about blackmail and political corruption with a preview performance. [8 p.m., 1110 La Avenida St., Mountain View]

First Exposures: The photography mentoring program opens two shows at its gallery: “Myths and Monsters,” including final prints by program mentees, and “Growing Up!” images by artist-in-residence Lupe Reyes. [5 to 8 p.m., 3361 Mission St., S.F.]

Food for the Future: In the panel, held in conjunction with the Los Altos History Museum exhibition “Silicon Valley Eats: A Taste for Innovation,” experts address topics from alternative meat to upcycled food products and energy-efficient cooking. [7 p.m., Orchard Room, Los Altos Library, 13 S. San Antonio Road, Los Altos]

LINES Ballet Dance for Parkinson’s Disease: Teaching artists with Alonzo King LINES Ballet lead free classes, offering “a fun movement and dance experience and an encouraging environment for individuals with Parkinson’s Disease and their loved ones to explore creativity.” [1 p.m., Grace Cathedral, 1100 California St., S.F.]

2019 Harlem Renaissance Gala: The night of “music, soul food and inspiration” is a $250-per-ticket fundraiser for Old Skool Café, a youth-run supper club that serves as a violence prevention and job training program for young adults aged 16-22. [6:30 p.m., Bayview Opera House, 4705 Third St., S.F.]

Age as an Asset in Your Job Search: The workshop covers stereotypes about older workers (and how to overcome them), as well as offers guidelines on how to leverage experience in the job search and subsequent employment. [2 to 4 p.m., Main Library, fifth floor Learning Studio, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

Death Valley High: Playing on a bill with Rare Americans, the Northern California band, a group of “horror obsessed provocateurs,” delivers “doom pop and death disco of the highest order.” [7 p.m., Back Bar, 418 S. Market St., San Jose]

The Flick: Shotgun Players begin previews of their production of Annie Baker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play about workers in a movie theater. [7 p.m., Ashby Stage, 1901 Ashby Ave., Berkeley]

Hank Von Hell: Metalsucks & Tone Deaf Touring present the former lead singer of the Norwegian band Turbonegro on a rock bill with Spiders (from Sweden) and Jonny Manak & The Depressives (from San Jose). [8:30 p.m., Bottom of the Hill, 1233 17th St., S.F.]

All About Eve: Filmed live onstage in London, the acclaimed National Theatre production (based on the movie classic by Joseph L Mankiewicz) features Gillian Anderson and Lily James. [7 p.m., Hammer Theatre, 101 Paseo de San Antonio, San Jose]