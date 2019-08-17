Good Day Aug. 18-20, 2019

U.K. pop singer Mabel, on tour promoting her debut album “High Expectations,” plays Slim’s on Monday. (Courtesy photo)

SUNDAY, AUG. 18

Isley Brothers: The legendary R&B group closes the 82nd season of the Stern Grove Festival’s super popular summer concert series; The Big Picnic, a ticketed fundraiser, precedes the show at noon. [2 p.m. Sigmund Stern Grove, 19th Avenue and Sloat Boulevard, S.F.]

Rolling Stones: After postponing due to Mick Jagger’s heart surgery, the rock giants bring their No Filter Tour to town. [7:30 p.m., Levi’s Stadium, 4900 Marie P. DeBartolo Way, Santa Clara]

Deborah LeSueur: In honor of the artist’s 90th birthday, Pecita Eyes Muralists hosts a reception to open “This Before I Die,” a retrospective exhibition running through Sept. 18. [5 to 8 p.m., 2981 24th St., S.F.]

Mahogany L. Browne, Tongo Eisen-Martin: The poets and activists read from their works. [8 p.m., Lab 2948 16th St., S.F.]

International Art Museum of America: Guides lead a tour of the museum founded by H.H. Dorje Chang Buddha III and dedicated to showcasing diverse works from different eras. [1:30 p.m., 1023 Market St., S.F.

Hibou: The Seattle dream-pop band led by Peter Michel plays on a bill with alt-pop group Tangerine and chillwave NRVS LVRS. [8:30 p.m., Bottom of The Hill, 1233 17th St., S.F.]

Loving Janis: Jazz-blues vocalist Kyra Gordon appears in a tribute to Janis Ian and Janis Joplin that also tells the story of her own musical journey. [8 p.m., Ashkenaz, 1317 San Pablo Ave., Berkeley]

The U.S. and Venezuela-A Closer Look: Peace Action of San Mateo presents attorney and author Dan Kovalik speaking about his book, “The Plot to Overthrow Venezuela–How the U.S. Is Orchestrating a Coup for Oil.” [7 p.m., Unitarian Universalists, 300 E. Santa Inez Ave., San Mateo]

The Dobre Brothers: Known for stunts and pranks, the YouTube stars — Cyrus (26), Darius (23), twins Lucas and Marcus (20) — appear live, on their “Olympic-inspried, family-friendly” headlining tour. [12:30 p.m., Midway, 900 Marin St., S.F.]

Harp concert: Diana Stork and Portia Diwa present “Music from the Labyrinth: From Chartres to Grace,” during which patrons are invited to walk on a canvas labyrinth while the musicians perform meditative selections of varied genres. [4 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1111 Gough St., S.F.]

Mike Quu: The comedian, a Long Island native whose career was preordained after he won a comedy writing contest in seventh grade, does standup. [7:30 p.m., Cobb’s Comedy Club, 915 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

Perry’s 50th Anniversary: San Francisco’s icnonic restaurant and bar (famous from “Tales of the City”) hosts a block party featuring three live bands and signature cocktails to celebrate its five-decade birthday. [11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1944 Union St., S.F.]

Albert Kim: Noontime Concerts at the SF Mint presents the pianist playing a program of works by Philippe Manoury, Charles Koechlin, Robert Schumann, Deodat de Severac, Hana Oshima and Hiromi Uehara. [2 p.m., 88 Fifth St., S.F.]

Live Worms Gallery: The North Beach show of paintings by Carla Caletti, Howard Whitehouse, Magué Calanche, Nancy Calef and Agneta Falk, which runs through Sept. 12, opens with a reception. [3 to 7 p.m., 1345 Grant Ave., S.F.]

Chad Allen: The magician, who’s blind, discusses his comic audio “Unseen,” about a blind assassin living in a chaotic world; it’s part of the interactive exhibition “Self Made,” which is designed to “enable visitors to have rewarding conversations about race, gender, privilege and empathy.” [2 p.m., Osher Gallery 1, Kanbar Forum, Exploratorium, Pier 15, Street, S.F.]

MONDAY, AUG. 19

Mabel: The 23-year-old pop/R&B English singer-songwriter has gained traction with the 2019 tune “Don’t Call Me Up.” [8 p.m., Slim’s, 333 11th St., S.F.]

Homeshake: Opening a two-night engagement with a sold-out show, the act eclectic dream-pop project of Montreal singer-songwriter Peter Sagar. [8 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

The Queen: The movie lauded as “the mother of all drag docs” hits the big screen in a two-day run; “Paris Is Burning,” separately ticketed, is also on the bill. [6:15 and 9:20 p.m., Castro Theatre, 429 Castro St., S.F.]

Orville Peck: The masked artist combines “the lulling ambiance of shoegaze with the iconic melodies and vocal prowess of classic American country music, crooning about love and loss from the badlands of North America.” [8 p.m., Swedish American Music Hall, 2174 Market St., S.F.]

TUESDAY, AUG. 20

Weijian Shan: Asia Society presents the former hard laborer, now one of one of Asia’s best-known financiers, speaking about his memoir, “Out of the Gobi: My Story of China and America,” which addresses the ways Chinese and Americans view each other, and their countries. [11 a.m., Sidley Austin, 1001 Page Mill Road, Palo Alto]

San Francisco International Piano Festival: Pianist Owen Zhou and the Fervida Trio play a concert of works by Bach, Beethoven, Mendelssohn and Pierre Jalbert. [7:30 p.m., Noe Valley Ministry, 1021 Sanchez St., S.F.]

Igor Lipinski: The pianist plays Franz Liszt’s “12 Lieder von Franz Schubert” in a Noontime Concerts and San Francisco International Piano Festival program also featuring pianist Paul Sanchez and soprano Kayleen Sanchez performing Yiorgos Vassilandonakis’ “La Tierra.” [12:30 p.m., Old St Mary’s Cathedral, 660 California St., S.F.]