Good Day Aug. 15-17, 2019

Feisty Caitlin Gill releases her comedy album “Major” — it has a great bit about banking — at the Verdi Club on Friday. (Courtesy Blonde Medicine)

THURSDAY, AUG. 15

ArtSpan artists reception: CounterPulse hosts the gathering showcasing work by summmer gallery aritists, painter Gala Sadurni and painter-printmaker Molly Champlin. [6 p.m., 80 Turk St., S.F.]

Microcosmic Cinema: The benefit for Canyon Cinema, an experimental film organization, opens with surreal shorts by Jodie Mack, Barbara Hammer and Barbara Klutinis, Stacey Steers and Sophie Michael, followed by 16mm projector performances by Kerry Laitala that pay homage to pioneers that illuminated the Panama-Pacific International Exposition in 1915. [7:30 p.m., Balboa Theatre, 3630 Balboa St., S.F.]

FRIDAY, AUG. 16

Caitlin Gill: The comic and former San Francisco resident releases her CD “Major,” which was recorded at The Punch Line, in a show with Jackie Kashian and Chris Fairbanks. [8 p.m., Verdi Club, 2424 Mariposa St., S.F.]

Laurens Patzlaff: Sunset Music and Arts presents the classical and jazz musician, dubbed the “German Professor for Piano and Improvisation,” in a program of melodies from five continents and improvisations on demand from the audience. [7:30 p.m., St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church, 101 Gold Mine Drive, S.F.]

Magic Man at the Palace Theater: San Francisco magician and illusionist Kevin Blake, also a competitive swimmer, appears in a 75-minute show of “magic, mystery and wonder.” [8 p.m., Palace Theater, 644 Broadway, S.F.]

Rashaun Mitchell + Silas Riener: The former Merce Cunningham dancers, accompanied by Phillip Greenlief on saxophone and Evelyn Davis on piano, present a performance “merging elements of fantasy, absurdity and quiet contemplation.” [8:30 p.m., Lab, 2948 16th St., S.F.]

Comedy Returns to El Rio: The standup comedy lineup includes Larry Bubbles Brown (featured in the documentary “3 Still Standing”), sitcom writer Bernadette Luckett, Chad Opitz, Sergio Novoa and host Lisa Geduldig. [7 p.m., El Rio, 3158 Mission St., S.F.]

Gorgon City Presents REALM: Electronic artists Gorgon City, AC Slater, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs and Dj Dials appear. [9 p.m., Midway, 900 Marin St., S.F.]

Lisa Lutz: The author speaks about “The Swallows,” her revenge novel about a teacher at a private school whose assignments ignite deadly controversy. [7 p.m., Great Good Place for Books, 6120 La Salle Ave., Oakland]

Bad Books: The band, which consists of Manchester Orchestra’s Andy Hull and Kevin Devine, calls its recent sound a “Simon & Garfunkel in space” style. [9 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

Tony Yazbeck: The song-and-dance man, a Tony nominee for “On The Town,” opens a two-night stand of his one-man cabaret show, “Both Feet Off the Ground.” [8 p.m., Feinstein’s at the Nikko, 222 Mason St., S.F.]

Chris Cander: The novelist appears in a ticketed conversation with David Eagleman to talk about her book, “The Weight of a Piano,” which one critic called a “tour de force” about two women and the piano that inexorably ties their lives together through time and across continents.” [7:30 p.m., Kepler’s, 1010 El Camino Real, Menlo Park]

The Fixx: The MTV-era band is best known for “One Thing Leads To Another,” “Red Skies” and “Saved By Zero.” [9 p.m., Slim’s, 333 11th St., S.F.]

Residence Artist Workshop: New dances by Francesca Cipponeri, Octavia Rose Hingle and Alexandra Tiscareno are on the program presented by Saving Artists From Extinction. [8 p.m., SAFEHouse, 145 Eddy St., S.F.]

The Avett Brothers: The versatile folk rock band from North Carolina made mainstream waves with its 2009 major label debut, “I and Love and You.” [8 p.m., Greek Theatre, 2001 Gayley Road, Berkeley]

The Butterfly Effect-Migration is Beautiful: Alphabet Rockers and youth activists Kaia Marbin and Lily Ellis invite guests to help them to reach a goal to create 15,000 paper butterflies by Oct. 1 to honor the estimated 15,000 children in detention. [10 a.m. to noon, ZOOLabs, 1035 Seventh St., Oakland]

SATURDAY, AUG. 17

Jason Mraz: Homeless advocacy nonprofit Harmonic Humanity celebrates its 10-year anniversary with a benefit concert featuring the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter as well as Luc & The Lovingtons and Ace of Cups. [8 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

20th Street Block Party: Australian indie-pop rock duo Alex Cameron & Roy Molloy;Philadelphia’s indie rock outfit Speedy Ortiz; Domino Records’ Sasami Ashworth, aka SASAMI; genre-bending Oakland trio Hello Yello, Bay Area bummer punks Pity Party, racuous Oakland indie punks Shutups, San Francisco singer-songwriter ZOLA and more. [Noon, 20th Street, between Harrison and Bryant streets, S.F.]

HMS Pinafore: Lamplighters Music Theatre, dedicated to the Gilbert and Sullivan canon, presents their hit 1878 comic opera and first international sensation. [2 and 8 p.m., Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, 700 Howard St., S.F.]

Mysteria Incarnationis: The San Francisco International Piano Festival and Old First Concerts present a candlelight performance of the hypnotic piece by David Gordon featuring pianist Paul Sanchez, violinist Eka Gogichashvili and soprano Kayleen Sanchez. [10 p.m., Old First Church, 1751 Sacramento St., S.F.]

Lucifer: The German-Swedish metal band led by Johanna Sadonis and Nicke Andersson found success in 2018 with “Lucifer II,” an album of “addictive Sabbath-ian hard rock.” [9 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

Merola Grand Finale: Up-and-coming opera singers training in the prestigious summer Merola Opera Program perform in a showcase of solos and ensembles. [7:30 p.m., War Memorial Opera House, 301 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Sea Music Concert Series: The 31st annual series, about the 1886 sailing ship Balclutha, opens with tenor Geoff Kaufman, accompanying himself on concertina and guitar. [8 to 10 p.m., Hyde Street Pier, 2905 Hyde St., S.F.]

Banda Sin Nombre: The five-piece street band from the Mission performing folk music from around the world plays the newly reopened venue, in the old Viracocha space. [8 p.m., Amado’s, 998 Valencia St., S.F.]

Find Out San Francisco: Outdoor co-op REI sponsors a pop up hammock garden, where visitors can relax and listen to sounds of nature on headphones. [2 to 6 p.m., Parkland Gardens, 1379 Fourth St., S.F.]

Sophistakits: The funk-rock band includes members of New Mastersounds, P-Funk, Jackson Browne, Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros and California Honeydrops. [9:30 p.m., Boom Boom Room, 1601 Fillmore St., S.F.]

10,000 Maniacs: The alt-rock group founded in 1981, which has featured lead vocalist Mary Ramsey since 1993, retains four of its six original members. [9 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]

Reclaiming the Future: A “Long Conversation + Exhibition,” presented by technology incubator Stochastic Labs, includes contributions from scientists, writers, artists and entrepreneurs Saul Perlmutter, Linda Avey, Alison Gopnik, Caterina Fake; Rachel ThomasKatia Vega, Vero Bollow, JD Beltran, Aza Raskin, Kal Spelletich and Alexander Reben. [Noon to 5 p.m., Cowell Theater, Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd., S.F.]

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead: The Grateful Dead-tribute band includes Scott Metzger, Tommy Hamilton, Dave Dreiwitz, Marco Benevento and drummer Russo, founder of Further. [6:30 p.m., Frost Amphitheatre, 351 Lasuen St., Stanford University]

A Lord of a Ring in a Suitcase: The Samuel Peaches Peripatetic Players open their free Bay Area parks tour, a parody of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Fellowship of the Ring.” [1 p.m., City Plaza Park, Mission Branch Library, 1098 Lexington St., Santa Clara]