Good Day Aug. 14-15, 2019

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 14
in Pursuit of Venus [infected]: On view through Jan. 5, the 2015 panoramic video by New Zealand artist Lisa Reihana is an animated interpretation of the 19th-century French scenic wallpaper “Les Sauvages de la Mer Pacifique (Native Peoples of the South Pacific)” and its romanticized depiction of European explorations in Polynesia. [9:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m., de Young Museum, Golden Gate Park, 50 Hagiwara Tea Garden Drive, S.F.]
Mary J. Blige, Nas: The R&B and hip-hop stars co-headline on their Royalty tour. [8 p.m., Shoreline Amphitheatre, 1 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View]
Wicked: Celebrating its 15th anniversary, the Broadway sensation which looks at what happened in the Land of Oz from a different angle than the beloved movie, opens a four-week run; a limited number of $25 tickets are offered via lottery. [7:30 p.m., Center for the Performing Arts, 255 S. Almaden Blvd., San Jose]
JoJo Siwa: The 16-year-old singing-and-dancing Nickelodeon star and YouTube sensation who got her start on “Dance Moms” brings her D.R.E.A.M. The Tour to the East Bay. [7 p.m., Oracle Arena, 7000 Coliseum Way, Oakland]
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard: The psych rockers from Melbourne, Australia open a two-night stand in a new club, formerly the home of Fillmore West and Carousel Ballroom. [8 p.m., SVN West, 10 S. Van Ness Ave., S.F.]
Everything Is Terrible!: The video and performance collective is responsible for bizarre online videos including “Yogi Ogi Dogi,” the creepy yoga farmer, and “Cat Massage.” [8 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]
Erra: The progressive metalcore band from Alabama is on its Neon Alien co-headlining tour with Australian metal band Northlane; Currents and Crystal Lake open. [7 p.m., Slim’s, 333 11th St., S.F.]
Midweek Metal Madness: Asada Messiah, Arm The Valkyrie, Sleepbomb and Three Towers play in the Subliminalsf-sponsored show. [7 p.m., Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St., S.F.]
Side by side/in the world: Curators Jackie Francis and Kathy Zarur lead a tour of the San Francisco Arts Commission exhibition of work by California artists reflecting on sanctuary — “how it’s made, where it can be found, and what happens when it is out of reach.” [6:30 p.m., SFAC Main Gallery, 401 Van Ness Ave., Suite 126, S.F.]
Lady Lazarus: Santa Cruz County dream pop singer-songwriter Melissa Ann Sweat, promoting her fourth album “Impossible Journey Of My Soul Tonight,” appears on a bil with Sis and Suzanne Vallie. [8 p.m., Hotel Utah, 500 Fourth St., S.F.]
Beyond Borders Almost Story Jam: Will Spargur hosts the session in which seven storytellers share tales of being “thiiiis close,” from brushes with fame to being a B student. [8 p.m., PianoFight, 144 Taylor St., S.F.]
THURSDAY, AUG. 15
Issac Delgado: Opening a four-night stand, the Cuban vocalist and timba pioneer celebrates the release of his latest album “Lluvia Y Fuego” (“Rain and Fire”) with a dance party concert. [7:30 p.m., SFJAZZ, 201 Franklin St., S.F.]
Young The Giant, Fitz and the Tantrums: The catchy pop and rock acts headline a show with up-and-coming English-German pop act Alice Merton of “No Roots” fame. [7 p.m., Greek Theatre, 2001 Gayley Road, Berkeley]
FACT/SF Summer Dance Festival: Opening a three-day run, the program features contemporary world premieres by FACT/SF’s Charlie Slender-White; Maurya Kerr of tinypistol; Dazaun Soleyn of dazaun.dance, and visiting artists Joy Davis and Eric Mullis. [8 p.m., Joe Goode Annex, 401 Alabama St., S.F.]
The Gay Divorce Play: Queer Cat Productions opens its run of an “immersive interactive theater ritual of a queer marriage dissolution party” presented by “TJ (the rational one) and Luz (the woo one)” with a preview performance. [8 p.m., Potrero Stage, 18th St., S.F.]
At the Table talk: Ichi Sushi executive chef Tim Archuleta and Isaac Fitzgerald, author of “Knives and Ink,” share their expertise on the history of sushi. [6:30 p.m., Asian Art Museum, 200 Larkin St., S.F.]
Eating Your Values: Los Altos History Musueum sponsors the panel with local experts addressing how food choices can positively affect social concerns; a 6:30 p.m. informal reception at the nearby museum precedes the talk. [7 p.m., Los Altos Library, 13 S. San Antonio Road, Los Altos]
RiffTrax Live: Comedians Michael J. Nelson, Kevin Murphy and Bill Corbett provide amusing commmentary to The Giant Spider Invasion,” the 1975 B-movie classic starring Steve Brodie and Barbara Hale. [8 p.m., Century 9 SF Centre, 845 Market St., S.F.]
Woodstock: On its 50th anniversary, Fathom Events screens director Michael Wadleigh’s cut of the Oscar-winning documentary about the groundbreaking music festival. [7 p.m., Metreon, 101 Fourth St., S.F.]