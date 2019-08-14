Good Day Aug. 14-15, 2019

in Pursuit of Venus [infected], Mary J. Blige, Nas, Jo Jo Siwa, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Wicked, Issac Delgado, Young the Giant, Fitz and the Tantrums, FACT/SF Summer Dance Festival

Lisa Reihana’s “in Pursuit of Venus [infected],” a large-format video which reclaims the history of South Pacific native people, fills the upstairs exhibition space at the de Young Museum. (Courtesy the artist, New Zealand at Venice, Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco)

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 14

in Pursuit of Venus [infected]: On view through Jan. 5, the 2015 panoramic video by New Zealand artist Lisa Reihana is an animated interpretation of the 19th-century French scenic wallpaper “Les Sauvages de la Mer Pacifique (Native Peoples of the South Pacific)” and its romanticized depiction of European explorations in Polynesia. [9:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m., de Young Museum, Golden Gate Park, 50 Hagiwara Tea Garden Drive, S.F.]

Mary J. Blige, Nas: The R&B and hip-hop stars co-headline on their Royalty tour. [8 p.m., Shoreline Amphitheatre, 1 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View]

Wicked: Celebrating its 15th anniversary, the Broadway sensation which looks at what happened in the Land of Oz from a different angle than the beloved movie, opens a four-week run; a limited number of $25 tickets are offered via lottery. [7:30 p.m., Center for the Performing Arts, 255 S. Almaden Blvd., San Jose]

JoJo Siwa: The 16-year-old singing-and-dancing Nickelodeon star and YouTube sensation who got her start on “Dance Moms” brings her D.R.E.A.M. The Tour to the East Bay. [7 p.m., Oracle Arena, 7000 Coliseum Way, Oakland]

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard: The psych rockers from Melbourne, Australia open a two-night stand in a new club, formerly the home of Fillmore West and Carousel Ballroom. [8 p.m., SVN West, 10 S. Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Everything Is Terrible!: The video and performance collective is responsible for bizarre online videos including “Yogi Ogi Dogi,” the creepy yoga farmer, and “Cat Massage.” [8 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]

Erra: The progressive metalcore band from Alabama is on its Neon Alien co-headlining tour with Australian metal band Northlane; Currents and Crystal Lake open. [7 p.m., Slim’s, 333 11th St., S.F.]

Midweek Metal Madness: Asada Messiah, Arm The Valkyrie, Sleepbomb and Three Towers play in the Subliminalsf-sponsored show. [7 p.m., Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St., S.F.]

Side by side/in the world: Curators Jackie Francis and Kathy Zarur lead a tour of the San Francisco Arts Commission exhibition of work by California artists reflecting on sanctuary­­ — “how it’s made, where it can be found, and what happens when it is out of reach.” [6:30 p.m., SFAC Main Gallery, 401 Van Ness Ave., Suite 126, S.F.]

Lady Lazarus: Santa Cruz County dream pop singer-songwriter Melissa Ann Sweat, promoting her fourth album “Impossible Journey Of My Soul Tonight,” appears on a bil with Sis and Suzanne Vallie. [8 p.m., Hotel Utah, 500 Fourth St., S.F.]

Beyond Borders Almost Story Jam: Will Spargur hosts the session in which seven storytellers share tales of being “thiiiis close,” from brushes with fame to being a B student. [8 p.m., PianoFight, 144 Taylor St., S.F.]

THURSDAY, AUG. 15

Issac Delgado: Opening a four-night stand, the Cuban vocalist and timba pioneer celebrates the release of his latest album “Lluvia Y Fuego” (“Rain and Fire”) with a dance party concert. [7:30 p.m., SFJAZZ, 201 Franklin St., S.F.]

Young The Giant, Fitz and the Tantrums: The catchy pop and rock acts headline a show with up-and-coming English-German pop act Alice Merton of “No Roots” fame. [7 p.m., Greek Theatre, 2001 Gayley Road, Berkeley]

FACT/SF Summer Dance Festival: Opening a three-day run, the program features contemporary world premieres by FACT/SF’s Charlie Slender-White; Maurya Kerr of tinypistol; Dazaun Soleyn of dazaun.dance, and visiting artists Joy Davis and Eric Mullis. [8 p.m., Joe Goode Annex, 401 Alabama St., S.F.]

The Gay Divorce Play: Queer Cat Productions opens its run of an “immersive interactive theater ritual of a queer marriage dissolution party” presented by “TJ (the rational one) and Luz (the woo one)” with a preview performance. [8 p.m., Potrero Stage, 18th St., S.F.]

At the Table talk: Ichi Sushi executive chef Tim Archuleta and Isaac Fitzgerald, author of “Knives and Ink,” share their expertise on the history of sushi. [6:30 p.m., Asian Art Museum, 200 Larkin St., S.F.]

Eating Your Values: Los Altos History Musueum sponsors the panel with local experts addressing how food choices can positively affect social concerns; a 6:30 p.m. informal reception at the nearby museum precedes the talk. [7 p.m., Los Altos Library, 13 S. San Antonio Road, Los Altos]

RiffTrax Live: Comedians Michael J. Nelson, Kevin Murphy and Bill Corbett provide amusing commmentary to The Giant Spider Invasion,” the 1975 B-movie classic starring Steve Brodie and Barbara Hale. [8 p.m., Century 9 SF Centre, 845 Market St., S.F.]

Woodstock: On its 50th anniversary, Fathom Events screens director Michael Wadleigh’s cut of the Oscar-winning documentary about the groundbreaking music festival. [7 p.m., Metreon, 101 Fourth St., S.F.]