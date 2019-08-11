Good Day Aug. 11-13, 2019

San Jose Jazz Summer Fest 2019, Wiz Khalifa, Pink Martini, American Bach Soloists, Lawrence of Arabia, Syed Afzal Haider, PrettyMuch, Mon Laferte, The Play That Goes Wrong, Middle Ground

PrettyMuch brings its FOMO tour to the Masonic on Tuesday. (Courtesy Columbia Records)

SUNDAY, AUG. 11

San Jose Jazz Summer Fest 2019: The 30th annual event, with dozens of acts on more than a dozen stages, closes with headliners Dianne Reeves (4 p.m.) and the O’Jays (6 p.m.) on the Sobrato Organization Main Stage; and, on the Hammer Theatre Stage, vocalist Roberta Gambarini (1 p.m.) and pianist Monty Alexander and The Harlem-Kingston Express (3 p.m.). [11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Plaza de César Chavez Park and surroundings, San Jose]

Wiz Khalifa: The actor and rapper is joined by French Montana, Moneybagg Yo, Chevy Woods and DJ Drama in his Decent Exposure Tour. [6 p.m., Concord Pavilion, 2000 Kirker Pass Road, Concord]

Pink Martini: The band — playing an eclectic international mix of jazz, swing, world music and cabaret with vocalist China Forbes — headlines the ninth concert of the free Stern Grove Festival series. [2 p.m., Sigmund Stern Grove, 19th Avenue and Sloat Boulevard, S.F.]

Apothecary Raree: The weekly electroswing dance party includes with cabaret performances, live music and neo-vintage DJs. [4 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., Bar Fluxus, 18 Harlan Place, S.F.]

Bach’s Mass In B Minor: American Bach Soloists close their summer 2019 festival with the American Bach Choir in a collaboration of a performance of Johann Sebastian Bach’s masterwork, directed by Jeffrey Thomas. [4 p.m., Conservatory of Music, 50 Oak St., S.F.]

Hello, Dolly!: Gene Kelly’s film version of the musical starring Barbra Streisand in the title role returns to the big screen on its 50th anniversary. [1 and 4 p.m., Century 9 SF Centre, 845 Market St., S.F.]

La Quinta Teatro: San Jose’s Teatro Visión presents the Mexico City street theater ensemble performing a free collaborative show about migration as a boundless journey called “Raíces: el libro de los caminos,” or “Roots: The Book of Journeys.” [2 p.m., Mexican Heritage Plaza, 1700 Alum Rock Ave., San Jose]

Better Oblivion Community Center: Indie folk rockers Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst appear in an Outside Lands late show; Southern songwriter Taylor Hollingsworth opens. [10 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]

Lawrence of Arabia: The blockbuster starring Peter O’Toole as enigmatic adventurer T.E. Lawrence in Palestine during World War I screens in a 70mm print, capturing the scenery’s beauty as director David Lean intended. [1:30 and 6 p.m., Castro Theatre, 429 Castro St., S.F.]

Beetle Box: Experimental electronic artist John Pennington performs music from his debut album. [7 p.m., Simple Pleasures Cafe, 3434 Balboa St., S.F.]

Llama Llama Red Pajama, the Musical: Catering to ages 3 and older, Bay Area Children’s Theatre stages the premiere based on books by Anna Dewdney. [1:30 and 4 p.m., Children’s Creativity Theatre, 221 Fourth St., S.F.]

MONDAY, AUG. 12

Schola Cantorum Silicon Valley Summer Sing: The Monday program in which music lovers sing works by great composers concludes with WomenSing director Ofer dal Lal conducing Verdi’s “Requiem”; scores are included in the $17 ticket cost. [7:30 p.m., Los Altos United Methodist Church, 655 Magdalena Ave., Los Altos]

Californians At Work-Advancing Dignity, Respect and Opportunity: Panelists Saru Jayaraman, Derecka Mehrens and Shaw San Liu discuss challenges facing low-wage workers and efforts to ensure they have opportunities to advance economically. [6:30 p.m., Commonwealth Club, 111 The Embarcadero, S.F.]

Syed Afzal Haider: The Indian-born, Pakistani raised, Chicago-based author discusses his book “Life of Ganesh: A Novel,” which spans 30 years, telling the story of an Indian fellow who meets the love of his life while studying in America. [7 p.m., Green Arcade, 1680 Market St., S.F.]

TUESDAY, AUG. 13

PRETTYMUCH: In 2016, Simon Cowell brought together young singers Austin Porter, Brandon Arreaga, Edwin Honoret, Nick Mara and Zion Kuwonu to form the Canadian-American boy band, which is on its FOMO tour. [7 p.m., Masonic, 1111 California St., S.F.]

Mon Laferte: The Chilean songstress and international rising star fuses Latin alternative rock with retro style and multi-genre influences. [8:30 p.m., San Jose Civic, 135 W. San Carlos St., San Jose]

The Play That Goes Wrong: SHN opens a week-long run of the Tony Award-winning comedy described as what might “happen if Sherlock Holmes and Monty Python had an illegitimate Broadway baby.” [7:30 p.m., Golden Gate Theatre, 1 Taylor St., S.F.]

Bryan Carmody: Society of Professional Journalists sponsors the talk, in which its president J. Alex Tarquinio interviews the journalist about about the police raid on his home; registration required at eventbrite.com. [6 p.m., Northwestern University San Francisco, 44 Montgomery St., 18th floor, S.F.]

S.F. Public Library Death and Dying series: In “Talking with Children about Death and Supporting Them through Loss,” therapists and doctors Patricia Murphy, Andrea Bass and Dawn Gross share knowledge and experience about how to help youngsters through the grieving process. [5:30 p.m., Main Library, lower level, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

Bayview San Francisco Girls Chorus Summer Showcase: Youngsters singing under the direction of Christopher Street for the season show off what they’ve learned in the community concert. [5 p.m., Bayview Opera House, 4705 Third St., S.F.]

Millennium Actress: A restored version of the anime classic by Satoshi Kon detailing the memories of a reclusive star returns to the big screen, with subtitles. [7 p.m., Daly City 20, 1901 Junipero Serra Blvd., Daly City]

The Transpacific Experiment-How China and California Collaborate and Compete for Our Future: Asia Society Northern California presents journalist Matt Sheehan speaking about his book, with technology investor Rui Ma. [6 p.m., Bechtel Conference Center, 500 Washington St., S.F.]

Middle Ground-Reconsidering Ourselves and Others: The Exploratorium, The City of San Francisco and the San Francisco Public Library open a year-long outdoor installation offering interactive experiences designed to get people thinking about how they think and interact with others they go about their daily lives. [11 a.m., Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

Inside PBS and KQED-The Role and Future of Public Media: PBS CEO Paula Kerger, KQED CEO Michael Isip and KQED President Emeritus John Boland discuss challenges facing public media amid technological, political and environmental upheaval. [6:30 p.m., Commonwealth Club, 110 The Embarcadero, S.F.]

Kira Jane Buxton: The novelist speaks about her acclaimed offbeat debut “Hollow Kingdom,” which is narrated by a domesticated crow who fights to survive the extinction of humanity. [7 p.m., Bookshop West Portal, 80 W. Portal Ave., S.F.]

Motel Radio: The New Orleans indie band’s debut album “Siesta Del Sol” is “breezy yet intentional, pop-minded yet psychedelic” with a title inspired by a “jukebox song heard at a bar in Marfa, Texas.” [8 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

Depth Charge concert: The hard rock show features headliner High & Tight, The Gutz from Santa Cruz and Dead River Rebels. [8 p.m., El Rio, 3158 Mission St., S.F.]

Top of the Mark Wine and Movie Night: Sparkling rose is served during a screening of “Mrs. Miniver” in the hotel’s rooftop lounge. [7:30 p.m., InterContinental Mark Hopkins, 1 Nob Hill, S.F.]