Good Day Aug. 1-3, 2019

THURSDAY, AUG. 1

NightLife at the California Academy of Sciences: The after-hours program (with drinks and music) with the theme of the future of transportation hosts Cruise, a purveyor of self-driving cars along with representatives from the San Francisco Bay Area Planning and Urban Research Association. [6 to 10 p.m., 55 Music Concourse Drive, Golden Gate Park, S.F.]

FRIDAY, AUG. 2

American Craft Show: More than 250 top contemporary jewelry, clothing, furniture and home décor artists show and sell their wares in the three-day juried event. [10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Festival Pavilion, Fort Mason Center, 2 Marina Blvd., S.F.]

Jeremy Piven: The actor best known for playing Ari Gold on “Entourage” appears in an evening of standup comedy. [8 p.m., Palace of Fine Arts, 3301 Lyon St., S.F.]

Ryan Hamilton: The comic from Idaho with clean material and the Netflix special “Happy Face” opens a two-day engagement. [7:30 p.m., Cobb’s Comedy Club, 915 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

Max Amini: The performer from NBC’s “Heroes” and Comedy Central’s “Mind of Mencia” kicks off a three-day standup gig. [7:30 and 9:45 p.m., San Jose Improv, 62 S. Second St., San Jose]

Pop 2000 Tour: Lance Bass of *NSYNC hosts the concert, featuring performances by O-Town, Aaron Carter, Ryan Cabrera and Tyler Hilton. [7:30 p.m., Mountain Winery, 14831 Pierce Road, Saratoga]

Iggy Azalea: The Australian rapper and model, whose new album is “In My Defense,” headlines a show with Shuga Cain and Silky Ganache. [8:30 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Imperial Teen: Popscene co-presents the San Francisco power pop group, promoting “Now We Are Timeless,” its first album in seven years; The Younger Lovers and DJ Aaron Axelsen also appear. [8 p.m., Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St., S.F.]

Julia Holter: The Los Angeles-based art-pop songwriter’s new recording “Aviary” is a journey through what she calls “the cacophony of the mind in a melting world.” [9 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St. S.F.]

Yuna: The Malaysian and Muslim pop artist known for her fashion sense is promoting her new release “Rouge” in a sold-out show. [9 p.m., New Parish, 1742 San Pablo Ave., Oakland]

Ferry Plaza Wine Merchant tasting: The retalier, partnering with Laurent-Perrier and Cowgirl Creamery, serves up bubbles and the chance to pose for a pink-carpet photo in front of the Ferry Building next to a vintage pink sports car. [4:30 to 7 p.m., 1 Ferry Building, S.F.]

Lord Huron: The wistful indie band fronted by Ben Schneider headlines a concert with Texas Americana band Shakey Graves and Australian folk rocker Julia Jacklin. [7:30 p.m., Greek Theatre, 2001 Gayley Road, Berkeley]

DanceMakers 2019: Peninsula Ballet Theatre presents the first of two concerts of works by local choreographers Gregory Amato, Niki & Kiara Arellano, Kim Dodge, Matthew Ebert, Sam Ek & Joshua Ugarte, Edgar Lepe, Beth Lim, Anna Lipkin, Robert Lowman, Erin Parsley and Chloé Watson. [8 p.m., Studio One, 1880 South Grant St., San Mateo ]

SATURDAY, AUG. 3

The Three Penny Opera: West Edge Opera opens its summer festival season with the Kurt Weill and Berthold Brecht classic about a notorious thief who hooks up with a woman, whose father seeks revenge. [8:30 p.m., Bridge Yard, 210 Burma Road, Oakland]

Pitbull: The Florida rapper turned pop star headlines show with rapper Baby Bash. [7 p.m., Shoreline Amphitheatre, 1 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View]

James McMurtry: The folk-Americana artist takes on politics in his latest recording “Complicated Game.” [9 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.F.]

Andrew Shaffer: The humorist speaks about “Hope Rides Again,” his Obama-Biden mystery and anticipated sequel to the bestselling political fan-fiction “Hope Never Dies.” [2 p.m., Book Passage, 1 Ferry Building, S.F.]

Children’s Creativity Museum 20th Anniversary Celebration: Festivities include live music by Alphabet Rockers, free outdoor workshops on instrument making and birthday cake. [11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 221 Fourth St., S.F.]

Assassins Creed: Designed for video game fans and symphony patrons, the “multimedia symphonic project delivers an innovative, immersive new take on the music of the Assassin’s Creed franchise.” [8 p.m., Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave. S.F.]

Midnight Cabaret: Subtitled “Body Taboo Defiance,” the show includes burlesque, drag, performance art, music, circus, spoken word, live animals and “frivolity.” [11:59 p.m., Shelton Theater, 533 Sutter St., S.F.]

Midtown Social: The “sun-soaked retro-soul” band from San Francisco celebrates its upcoming album with the release of its title tune “Fantastic Colors.” [9 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]

Golden Gateway to Gems Show: The San Francisco Gem & Mineral Society’s 65th annual presentation, a two-day event, includes offerings from gem, mineral and lapidary dealers, specimens and collectibles, cut and polished rocks, fossils and jewelry, activities for children and demonstrations. [10 a.m. to 6 p.m., County Fair Building, 1199 Ninth Ave., S.F.]

Radical Relief-The Art of Matthew Kowalski: A show by the multimedia, found-object artist who spent 27 years as a homeless, disenfranchised person opens with a reception. [1 to 5 p.m., Hayes Valley Art Works Gallery, St., 295 Oak St., S.F.]

Outlier: The electronic music series curated by Bonobo (Simon Green) hosts an outdoor block party with DJ Harvey, TOKiMONSTA, Nosaj Thing (DJ Set), Quantic (DJ Set), Chrome Sparks (DJ Set), B.Traits and Catching Flies. [2 p.m., Midway, 900 Marin St., S.F.]

,: The Nigerian writer speaks about “My Sister, The Serial Killer,” her acclaimed Lagos-set debut novel that blends crime, a love story and a family saga. [2 p.m., Museum of African Diaspora, 685 Mission St., S.F.]

Pedalfest: Free, family-friendly activities include an amphibious bike race, bicycle stunt shows, a brewing lounge and pedal-powered live music. [11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Jack London Square, Broadway and Water Street, Oakland]

Anat Cohen: The acclaimed Israeli-born, New York-based jazz and Brazilian music-influenced saxophonist and clarinetist headlines a Jazz at Lesher Center concert. [5 p.m., 1601 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek]

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic: The funk pioneer calls his One Nation Under a Groove Tour his last; the bill also includes Galactic, Dumpstaphunk, Fishbone, and Miss Velvet & The Blue Wolf. [5:30 p.m., Mountain Winery, 14831 Pierce Road, Saratoga]

Cayucas: Noise Pop presents the Los Angeles-based band with twins Zach and Ben Yudin and known for “sunny, melodic surf rock and buoyant, rhythmic jams.” [8:30 p.m. Swedish American Hall, 2174 Market St., S.F.]

Meernaa: The Oakland band, which calls its sound a “master class in synth wizardry that manages to bow before the throne of analog gear geekdome,” releases “Heart Hunger” on a bill with Yassou and Capo. [8 p.m., Starline Social Club, 2236 Martin Luther King Junior Way]