Good Day April 28-30, 2019

Indie rocker John Vanderslice plays from his new album “The Cedars” at the Rickshaw Stop. (Courtesy Sarah Cass)

SUNDAY, APRIL 28

John Vanderslice: The experimental Bay Area indie rocker, producer and proprietor of beloved Tiny Telephone recording studio releases “The Cedars,” an album he calls his most ambitious work to date. [8 p.m., Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St., S.F.]

Pacific Coast Dream Machines Show: The 29th annual showcase puts on display some 2,000 antique, vintage, classic, custom and exotic machines of all kinds — cars, trucks, aircraft, cycles and more. [9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Airport, 9850 N. Cabrillo Highway, Half Moon Bay]

Raffi: The best-selling children’s entertainer and environmental activist’s latest album is “Dog on the Floor.” [1 and 4 p.m., Palace of the Fine Arts, 3301 Lyon St., S.F.]

San Francisco Renaissance Voices: In “Passion and Lamentations,” the choir sings Manuel Cardoso’s “Requiem” and Allegri’s “Miserere.” [7:30 p.m., Incarnation Episcopal Church, 1750 29th Ave., S.F.]

Living Earth Day 2019: The Living Earth Show, a contemporary chamber group, bills its annual fundraiser as “a veritable carnival of music, drinks, refreshments, instruments made of Jell-O, and good cheer.” [4:30 to 7 p.m., SoMArts Cultural Center, 934 Brannan St., S.F.]

Epik High: The Korean alt hip-hop group from Seoul headlines a show with pop-R&B-synth artist Yoshi Flower. [8 p.m., Warfield, 982 Market St., S.F.]

S.F. Festival of the Mandolins: A 1 p.m. concert is preceded by the “Bring Your Own Mandolin Orchestra” at noon in the event, which also includes ethnic food by chef Hristo Kolev and a tribute to San Francisco’s history of the Italian mandolin. [Noon to 5 p.m., Croatian American Cultural Center, 60 Onondaga Ave., S.F.]

Joshua Henry: The Grammy- and Tony-nominated Broadway star (of “Hamilton” and “Carousel” fame) makes his Bay Area Cabaret debut, performing acoustic interpretations and mashups from favorite musicals as well as originals and R&B. [7:30 p.m., Venetian Room, Fairmont Hotel, 950 Mason St., S.F.]

Bill McKibben: The climate activist and author of the groundbreaking “The End of Nature” discusses his new book “Falter,” which examines how new technology is threatening the human experience, in a ticketed talk. [4 p.m., Kepler’s, 1010 El Camino Real, Menlo Park]

Bacon Con: Little Boxes Theater hosts the evening of avant-garde cabaret, variety, burlesque and “immersive performance artists” — with all-you-can eat pork. [8 p.m., 1661 Tennessee St., S.F.]

APIAs Waking Up!: The event for familiesommemorating 50 years of Asian-American studies offers games and crafts activities for all ages and goody bags for the first 50 children ages 12 and under. [Noon to 3 p.m., Latino/Hispanic Room, Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

Día de los Niños/Día de los Libros: The San Francisco Public Library’s 20th annual celebration of children, books and literacy includes dancing, drumming, hula hopping and visits to the booksmobile. [Noon to 4 p.m., Parque Niños Unidos, 23rd and Folsom streets, S.F.]

Lieder Alive!: Mezzo-soprano Kindra Scharich and pianist Jeffrey LaDeur perform Beethoven’s “An die ferne Geliebte” (“To the Distant Beloved”) and music by Robert Schumann. [5 p.m., Noe Valley Ministry, 1021 Sanchez St., S.F.]

Oakhella Festival: The summer series featuring local music, artists and vendors kicks off with appearances by Quelle Chris, Nappy Nina, Rob Woods & Curb Service, Jiggs, DJ Kream, Drow Flow, NPRT, DJ Baagi and host Jada Imani. [1 to 8 p.m., Eighth and Peralta streets, Oakland]

Abbey Road: The Beatles tribute band is noted for its costume changes as well as its musical stylings. [7 p.m., Sweetwater Music Hall, 19 Corte Madera Ave., Mill Valley]

MONDAY, APRIL 29

Concert for the Notre-Dame de Paris: American Bach Soloists and Choir, Grace Cathedral Choir, Frederica von Stade, Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen, Kseniia Polstiankina Barrad, San Francisco opera and symphony members, organist Johann Vexo and other musicians appear in the free “public solidarity” performance. [6 p.m., Grace Cathedral, 1100 California St., S.F.]

National Geographic-Symphony For Our World: The concert combines stunning natural history footage with an original symphony and theme, created by Emmy- and BAFTA-nominated Bleeding Fingers Music. [7:30 p.m., Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Zara Larsson: The Swedish pop superstar and teen favorite won the 2008 season of the Swedish talent show “Talang” when she was 10. [8 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Odd Mondays Reading Series: The open mic for National Poetry Month features locals Helen Dannenberg and Jeff Kaliss and participants who sign up to read their own poem, or a favorite poem by someone else. [7 p.m., Folio Books, 3957 24th St., S.F.]

Sarah Shafer: San Francisco Performances presents the soprano in a recital of music by Bach, Mozart, Poulenc and Barber. [7:30 p.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Grace Schulman: The award-winning poet and scholar reads from her memoir “Strange Paradise: Portrait of a Marriage,” a partnership she describes as a “feast of contradiction.” [7 p.m., City Lights, 261 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

Duke Ellington Birthday Bash: Daniel Brown and the Noise All-Stars play music by the jazz icon, followed by a screening of “Anatomy of a Murder,” featuring a soundtrack and cameo by Ellington. [7 p.m., Balboa, 3630 Balboa St., S.F.]

Uncanny Valley: Town Hall Theatre’s staged reading series presents the new play about artificial intelligence and ethical quandaries by Thomas Gibbons. [8 p.m., 3535 School St., Lafayette]

TUESDAY, APRIL 30

Weightless: The critically acclaimed rock opera by The Kilbanes telling a story of sisterhood, love, betrayal and rebirth is reprised in an American Conservatory Theater presentation. [7:30 p.m., Strand Theater, 1127 Market St., S.F.]

The Radio Station That Changed The World–KSAN Jive 95: BAM magazine debuts the definitive documentary about the San Francisco progressive free-form radio station established in 1968 in an event with special guests including on-air personalities from the era and a reception. [8:15 p.m., Slim’s, 333 11th St., S.F.]

Cattle Decapitation: The San Diego quartet headlines the metal show, also featuring Unidad Trauma, Logistic Slaughter and Saponification. [8 p.m., DNA Lounge, 375 11th St., S.F.]

The Sentence: The movie about Cindy Shank, a mother of three serving a 15-year sentence in prison, a portrait of “the devastating impact of mandatory minimum drug sentencing,” screens, preceded by a reception and followed by talk with director Rudy Valdez. [6 p.m., Fox Theatre, Broadway, Redwood City]

Paul Drexler: The historian and longtime crime writer speaks on “Unsolved Mysteries of San Francisco.” [7 p.m., Newman Hall, Congregation Sherith Israel, 2266 California St., S.F. ]

Ben Winkelman: The jazz pianist and composer appears with bassist Pablo Menares and drummer Felix Lacaros, playing from the new album “Balance.” [7 p.m., Black Cat, 400 Eddy St., S.F.]

San Francisco SPCA Gala: The $1,000 per ticket fundraiser “Metamorphosis” includes a cocktail reception, gourmet vegetarian dinner entertainment by Heklina and live auction. [6 p.m., 201 Alabama St., S.F.]

South Asian-American Poetry: San Francisco Public Library closes its Poetry Month programming with a session featuring Athena Kashyap, Tanuja Mehrotra Wakefield and journalist Geeta Anand. [5:30 p.m., Latino/Hispanic Rooms, Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

Jazz Search West: Living Jazz concludes the 10th season of its talent search with the top four performers in the grand finale. [8 p.m., Yoshi’s, 510 Embarcadero West, Oakland]

Susannah Marren: The novelist’s latest title “A Palm Beach Wife” is set among the high society galas and gossip of the upscale Florida community. [6 p.m., Book Passage, 1 Ferry Building, S.F.]

Grace-The Jeff Buckley Story: Tiffanie DeBartolo appears at her graphic novel’s launch, which also features performances of Buckley tunes by Wayne Kramer, Pat Spurgeon and Kyle Nicolaides. [7:30 p.m., Sweetwater Music Hall, 19 Corte Madera Ave., Mill Valley]

Emily Wells: The classically trained violinist, producer and singer’s album is “This World Is Too ____ For You.” [8 p.m., New Parish, 1743 San Pablo Ave., Oakland]