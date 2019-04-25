Good Day April 25-27, 2019

Le Petit Trianon, a mansion at 3800 Washington St. in The City, is the site of this year’s benefit Decorator Showcase opening Saturday and running daily (except closed Mondays) through May 27. (Courtesy Vanguard LR)

THURSDAY, APRIL 25

Tongo Eisen-Martin: The poet, who won California and American book awards for his book “Heaven Is All Goodbyes,” appears with friends in a free National Poetry Month reading. [6 p.m., Koret Auditorium, Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

2019 Peninsula Sports Hall of Fame: San Mateo County Historical Association sponsors the ceremony, in which Nicole Carroll Lewis, Pat Lewis, Gino Della Libera, Eric Reveno, Tod Spieker and John Ward will be inducted. [5:30 p.m., San Mateo County History Museum, 2200 Broadway, Redwood City]

Coordinates-Maps and Art Exploring Shared Terrain: The exhibition examining the ways in which cartography and fine art overlap — in both geographical and metaphorical inquiries about space — opens with a symposium and 4:30 p.m. reception; register at http://library.stanford.edu/rumsey. [9:30 a.m., David Rumsey Map Center, Green Library, 557 Escondido Mall, Stanford University]

FRIDAY, APRIL 26

Art Market San Francisco: The show, billed as the “Bay Area’s premier art fair” includes offerings from 75 contemporary art galleries. [11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Festival Pavilion, Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd., S.F.]

stARTup Art Fair: Some 60 artists transform hotel rooms into exhibit spaces and sell their work to art lovers of all levels at the fifth annual edition of the weekend show, which opens with a party. [7 to 10 p.m., Hotel Del Sol, 3100 Webster St., S.F.]

Wallows: The up-and-coming Southern California alt-rock trio with Braeden Lemasters, Cole Preston and Dylan Minnette, touring to promote its debut album “Nothing Happens,” opens a two-night engagement. [9 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Flower Drum Song: Palo Alto Players presents David Henry Hwang’s new adaptation, set in San Francisco, of the 1958 Rodgers and Hammerstein classic musical based on the 1957 novel “The Flower Drum Song” by Chinese-American author C. Y. Lee. [8 p.m., Lucie Stern Theater, 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto]

PAW Patrol Live!: “The Great Pirate Adventure,” in which heroic pups from the animated preschool series go on a journey to uncover hidden treasure, kicks off a six-performance run. [6 p.m., Center for Performing Arts, 255 S Almaden Blvd, San Jose]

Smuin’s Dance Series 02: Opening a two-weekend run in The City, the contemporary troupe’s 25th season spring program includes “The Best of Smuin,” a compilation of works by founder Michael Smuin, and the premiere of a dance by former choreographer-in-residence Amy Seiwert set to music by Kitka. [7:30 p.m., Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, 700 Howard St., S.F.]

New Living Expo 2019: The three-day festival dedicated to personal transformation includes lectures, vendors, arts, information about health and well-being services, yoga, dance and healing treatments. [3 to 9 p.m., Event Center, 1346 Saratoga Road, San Mateo]

San Francisco Girls Chorus: Sunset Music and Arts presents the choir singing works by Handel, Barber and Randall Thompson. [7:30 p.m., Incarnation Episcopal Church, 1750 29th Ave., S.F.]

Windup Watch Fair: The shopping event “showcases a curated selection of watch brands, accessories and ephemera.” [11 a.m. to 6 p.m., 459 Geary St., S.F.]

San Francisco Chamber Orchestra: Ensemble violist Darcy Rindt and the Catalyst Quartet’s free “Crossover” concert features music by Mozart, Dave Brubeck and Britney Spears. [7:30 p.m., Herbst Theatre 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Metamorphosis by Okuda: Spanish street artist Okuda San Miguel’s first exhibition in The City, which features collaborations with international artists alongside his notable geometric, multicolored works, opens with a reception. [7 p.m., Heron Arts, 7 Heron St., S.F.]

Mercury Soul: The presenter known for mixing jazz, electronic and classical hosts a show with Jazz Mafia, Cosa Nostra Strings, Diablo Jazz Co., Heaviest Feather and sets by DJ Masonic (Mason Bates) and DJ Justin Reed (illmeasures/Chicago) and Will Magid (Balkan Bump). [9 p.m., DNA Lounge, 375 11th St., S.F.]

Mother’s Milk: In his gospel and blues-infused show, opening with a preview performance, solo performer Wayne Harris tells a story of a young black man finding his way home. [8 p.m., Marsh, 2120 Allston Way, Berkeley]

Rick Estrin & The Nightcats: The 2018 Blues Music Award-winning Band of the Year is led by harmonica master Estrin. [7:30 and 10 p.m., Biscuits & Blues, 401 Mason St., S.F.]

SATURDAY, APRIL 27

Decorator Showcase: The annual benefit for S.F. University High School’s financial aid program (continuing through May 27) features contributions by 36 top Bay Area designers who have transformed more than 33 spaces in the mansion known as Le Petit Trianon. [10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 3800 Washington St., S.F.]

Carnaval San Francisco Royalty Competition: Audiences may watch as samba, salsa, cumbia, bachata, merengue, mambo, cha cha cha, tango, bomba, plena, jive, rumba and soca dancers compete for King, Queen and Drag appearances in San Francisco’s Carnaval Parade on May 26. [Noon and 6 p.m., Mission High School, 3750 18th St., S.F.]

Nick Waterhouse: Pitchfork described the musician’s sound as a “studious collision of 1950s rockabilly, ‘60s pop, and old-school R&B.” [9 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

Pepe Romero, Daniel Ho: Guitar master Romero and ukulele great Ho create a unique fusion, “Aloha España,” in concert. [7:30 p.m., St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 1111 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

Cristobal Selamé: Sunset Music and Arts presents the Chilean guitarist, the only undergraduate to win the Guitar Concerto Competition at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, in a program of works by Bach, Augustin Barrios Mangore, Joaquin Malats and others.[7:30 p.m., Incarnation Episcopal Church, 1750 29th Ave., S.F.]

Senior Smiles and Wellness Health Fair: Adults age 55+ are invited to receive free hearing screenings, dental health screenings, oral cancer and denture screenings, blood pressure and glucose testing and diabetes risk assessment. [10 a.m. to 1 p.m., University of the Pacific’s Arthur A. Dugoni School of Dentistry, 155 Fifth St., S.F.]

SFMOMA Museum Store Jewelry Trunk Show: In its 10th year, the show features offerings from 24 local, national and international designers. [10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gina and Stuart Peterson White Box, fourth floor, 151 Third St., S.F.]

Present Tense-Task of Remembrance: The contemporary art exhibition inspired by the 30th anniversary of 1989’s upheavals, which saw the fall of the Berlin Wall, protests in Tiananmen Square and the resilience of Chinatown after the Loma Prieta earthquake, opens with a reception. [2 to 4 p.m., Chinese Culture Center Visual Art Center, 750 Kearny St., S.F.]

Rozalie Hirs: The San Francisco Public Library’s Poetry Month program hosts a reading and lecture on creativity by the acclaimed Netherlands-based poet and composer known for lyrical, innovative poems and musical compositions. [Noon, Latino/Hispanic Room, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

As I Have A Dream: Abhinaya Dance Company of San Jose presents the performance telling stories of Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King, Jr. in Indian classical dance. ​​[4 p.m., Oakland Asian Cultural Center, 388 9th St. Suite 290, Oakland]

Ugo Tognazzi-A Film Series: The day-long program presented by local Italian community groups celebrates the Italian icon, actor, director and scriptwriter who appeared in more than 150 films from the 1950s-80s. [10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Castro Theatre, 429 Castro St., S.F.]

San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus Crescendo Gala: The $350 (and higher) black-tie fundraiser honors Kristin Chenoweth and Adam Rippon for their support of the LGBTQ community. [5 p.m., Fairmont, 950 Mason St., S.F.]

Songkran Festival: Farmhouse Kitchen Thai Cuisine hosts the inaugural event, a free celebration of the Thai, Lao, and Myanmar New Year in which parents and ancestors are honored; festivities include food, art, performances, competitions and a beauty pageant. [ 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Jack London Square, 55 Harrison St., Oakland]

Tetzlaff-Tetzlaff-Vogt Trio: San Francisco Performances presents violinist Christian Tetzlaff, pianist Lars Vogt and cellist Tanja Tetzlaff in a program of music by Mozart, Shostakovich and Dvorak. [7:30 p.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

ArtSeed Earth Week Art-a-thon: Guests are invited to work on their own art or music projects at the arts education project benefit event, which also includes drinks, live music, raffle gifts and prizes. [10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tides Converge 1016 Torney Ave., S.F. Presidio]

Valley Verde Seedling Market: The goal of the inaugural free event is to provide Silicon Valley’s diverse population with an array of seedlings that represent the breadth of this area’s multiethnic food culture. [9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 466 W. San Carlos St., San Jose]

Monster Energy Outbreak Tour: Slushii, the up-and-coming young DJ from New Jersey, headlines; K?D also appears. [7 p.m., Bill Graham Civic, 99 Grove St., S.F.]

Momentum Expo: The transportation and mobility event brings together people with disabilities and their families and allies to explore the future of assistive technologies and take advantage of the Bay’s disability community resources. [10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Center for Independent Living, 3075 Adeline St., Berkeley]

Dead Winter Carpenters, One Grass Two Grass, Jon Trafton of Strangefolk: The roots music evening includes alt-country, bluegrass and Americana. [9 p.m., Starline Social Club, 2232 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Oakland]