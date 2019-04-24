Good Day April 24-25, 2019

Lizzo, Ben Kweller, Mo Welch, We Three, Pierre Jarawan, Lavender Country, Haley Reinhart, John Mellencamp, Femprovisor Fest, Over the Wall, Jessie James DEcker, Amy Hanaiali’i Gilliom

Scott Marlowe dances in Post:Ballet’s revival of “Lavender Country” at Z Space on April 25-27. (Courtesy Natalia Perez)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24

Lizzo: The body-positive rapper and soul singer is on her “Cuz I Love You” tour, promoting her new third album. [8 p.m., Warfield, 982 Market St., S.F.]

Ben Kweller: The indie rocker headlines a show with Modern Love Child, the pseudonym of Jonny Shane, his frequent collaborator. [8 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.F.

Mo Welch: The comedian and cartoonist talks about her book “How to Die Alone” with comic Irene Tu. [6 p.m., Book Passage, 1 Ferry Building, S.F.]

First Bloom: The ticketed happy hour, which benefits the Center For Urban Education About Sustainable Agriculture, offers spring drinks made with edible flowers, herbs and berries. [5:30 p.m., Ferry Building, Market Street at Embarcadero, S.F.]

110 in the Shade: 42nd Street Moon opens its production of the musical based on Richard Nash’s acclaimed 1954 play “The Rainmaker” with a preview performance. [7 p.m., Gateway Theatre, 215 Jackson St., S.F.]

Kyle Nasser: The jazz saxophonist-composer celebrates his 2018 release “Persistent Fancy” in the first gig of a three-day engagement. [9:30 p.m., Black Cat, 400 Eddy St., S.F.]

We Three: The Oregon pop-rock sibling-trio (Bethany Blanchard, Joshua Humlie and Manny Humlie), “America’s Got Talent” semi-finalists, is on tour with the album “Lifeline.” [8 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

One Voice: The documentary telling the story of the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir premieres, along with a Q&A panel and live performance. [7 p.m., Grand Lake Theatre, 3200 Grand Ave., Oakland]

Pierre Jarawan: The German-Lebanese author’s discussion of his debut novel “The Storyteller” — about a son who leaves his family’s adopted home in Germany for Beirut in an attempt to find his missing father — includes a presentation of photos of Lebanon. [7 p.m., Books Inc., 1491 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley]

THURSDAY, APRIL 25

Lavender Country: Opening a three-performance run, Post:Ballet revives its groundbreaking “dance, concert and storytelling experience,” a collaboration set to the world’s first openly gay country music album by singer-songwriter Patrick Haggerty. [8 p.m., Z Space, 450 Florida St., S.F.]

Haley Reinhart: The “American Idol” alum, who hit with her cover of Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” is touring with the album “Lo-Fi Soul.” [8 p.m., Slims, 333 11th St., S.F.]

John Mellencamp: The veteran heartland rocker’s “American Poet: The John Mellencamp Show” includes classic tunes from his 40-year career and new material. [8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 2025 Broadway, Oakland]

Tech and the City: Digital Equity in San Francisco: Policy advisors and tech experts discuss efforts to improve technology access and digital skills among underserved populations. [6:30 p.m., Mechanics Insitute, 57 Post St., S.F.]

Femprovisor Fest: The four-day event offering improv, sketch and solo performance with a feminist flair begins with appearances by Michele Lim, Peach Pit, The Perennials, So You Want a Job and Granny Cart Gangstas. [8 p.m., Exit Theatre, 156 Eddy St., S.F.]

Lincoln A. Mitchell: The San Francisco Historical Society presents the author of “Baseball Goes West,” an analysis of the move by the Dodgers and Giants from New York to California, in a talk with baseball executive Corey Busch; contact rsvp@sfhistory.org to reserve. [6 p.m. Italian-American Athletic Club, 1630 Stockton St., S.F.]

La Frontera Artists Respond to the U.S./Mexico Border: The group exhibit by several dozen artists addressing themes of immigration, migration, detainment and asylum hosts a reception. [6 p.m., Katz Snyder Gallery, Jewish Community Center, 3200 California St., S.F.]

Coordinates: Maps and Art Exploring Shared Terrain: The exhibition examining the ways in which cartography and fine art overlap — in both geographical and metaphorical inquiries about space — opens with a symposium and 4:30 p.m. reception; register at http://library.stanford.edu/rumsey. [9:30 a.m., David Rumsey Map Center, Green Library, 557 Escondido Mall, Stanford University]

Art Market San Francisco: The show, billed as the “Bay Area’s premier art fair” with offerings from 75 contemporary art galleries, begins with a ticketed ($50) VIP preview. [6 to 10 p.m., Festival Pavilion, Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd., S.F.]

Kiefer: The Los Angeles pianist and beatmaker “remains true to his jazz and hip-hop roots” on his new recording “Bridges.” [8 p.m., Brick & Mortar, 1710 Mission St., S.F.]

The Very Best of Hump!: The porn festival presented by Dan Savage (of the Savage Love sex advice column) opens a three-day run. [7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Victoria Theatre, 2961 16th St., S.F.]

Over The Wall: The evening of six short films about the U.S.-Mexico border includes a talk and presentation with photos by panelist Mabel Jimenez-Hernandez, El Tecolote journalist who recently visited Tijuana. [7 p.m., Roxie, 3117 16th St., S.F.]

San Francisco Symphony: James Gaffigan conducts Mozart’s Symphony No. 31, Wagner’s “Good Friday Spell” from “Parsifal,” Barber’s Symphony No. 1 and Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4 with pianist Hélène Grimaud. [2 p.m., Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Jessie James Decker: The country pop singer-songwriter (and TV personality, fashion designer, beauty and lifestyle influencer/entrepreneur) appears on her first tour in two years. [8 p.m., Warfield, 982 Market St., S.F.]

Comedy Night for Immigrant Rights: Hari Kondabolu, Helen Hong, Marga Gomez and Tehran von Ghasri appear in the benefit for International Institute of the Bay Area, a Bay Area nonprofit providing immigration legal services. [5:30 p.m., Cowell Theater, Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd., S.F.]

Escort: The “disco orchestra” features founders-producers Eugene Cho and Dan Balis, lead singer Adeline Michèle along with possible guests; Planet Booty opens. [8 p.m., Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St., S.F.]

Tongo Eisen-Martin: The poet, who won California and American book awards for his book “Heaven Is All Goodbyes,” appears with friends in a free National Poetry Month reading. [6 p.m., Koret Auditorium, Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

2019 Peninsula Sports Hall of Fame: San Mateo County Historical Association sponsors the ceremony, in which Nicole Carroll Lewis, Pat Lewis, Gino Della Libera, Eric Reveno, Tod Spieker and John Ward will be inducted. [5:30 p.m., San Mateo County History Museum, 2200 Broadway, Redwood City]

An Evening With C.S. Lewis: London born actor-playwright David Payne portrays the “The Chronicles of Narnia” author in the 1963-set show, in which the writer chats with friends about his life and work. [8 p.m., Marines’ Memorial Theatre, 609 Sutter St., S.F.]

Amy Hanaiali’i Gilliom: The classically trained, award-winning Hawaiian singer-songwriter is known for her powerhouse vocals. [7:30 p.m., Montalvo Arts Center, Montalvo Road, Saratoga]

Far, Far Better Things: Opening with a preview performance, The Shotgun Players/TheatreFIRST co-production of Geetha Reddy’s Charles Dickens’ inspired play tells the story of a Latina domestic worker and a young South Asian doctor — women separated by class, race and “unspoken rules.” [8 p.m., Live Oak Theater, 1301 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley]

Scenes from 71* Years: Golden Thread Productions’ run of the play by Hannah Khalil describing Palestinians’ daily life in the shadow of the “separation wall” continues through May 5. [8 p.m., Potrero Stage, 1695 18th St., S.F.]

Max Blumenthal: KPFA presents the journalist speaking about his book, “The Management of Savagery: How America’s National Security State Fueled the Rise of Al Qaeda, ISIS, and Donald Trump.” [7:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 2345 Channing Way, Berkeley]