Scott Marlowe dances in Post:Ballet’s revival of “Lavender Country” at Z Space on April 25-27. (Courtesy Natalia Perez)

Good Day April 24-25, 2019

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24

Lizzo: The body-positive rapper and soul singer is on her “Cuz I Love You” tour, promoting her new third album. [8 p.m., Warfield, 982 Market St., S.F.]

Ben Kweller: The indie rocker headlines a show with Modern Love Child, the pseudonym of Jonny Shane, his frequent collaborator. [8 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.F.

Mo Welch: The comedian and cartoonist talks about her book “How to Die Alone” with comic Irene Tu. [6 p.m., Book Passage, 1 Ferry Building, S.F.]

First Bloom: The ticketed happy hour, which benefits the Center For Urban Education About Sustainable Agriculture, offers spring drinks made with edible flowers, herbs and berries. [5:30 p.m., Ferry Building, Market Street at Embarcadero, S.F.]

110 in the Shade: 42nd Street Moon opens its production of the musical based on Richard Nash’s acclaimed 1954 play “The Rainmaker” with a preview performance. [7 p.m., Gateway Theatre, 215 Jackson St., S.F.]

Kyle Nasser: The jazz saxophonist-composer celebrates his 2018 release “Persistent Fancy” in the first gig of a three-day engagement. [9:30 p.m., Black Cat, 400 Eddy St., S.F.]

We Three: The Oregon pop-rock sibling-trio (Bethany Blanchard, Joshua Humlie and Manny Humlie), “America’s Got Talent” semi-finalists, is on tour with the album “Lifeline.” [8 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

One Voice: The documentary telling the story of the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir premieres, along with a Q&A panel and live performance. [7 p.m., Grand Lake Theatre, 3200 Grand Ave., Oakland]

Pierre Jarawan: The German-Lebanese author’s discussion of his debut novel “The Storyteller” — about a son who leaves his family’s adopted home in Germany for Beirut in an attempt to find his missing father — includes a presentation of photos of Lebanon. [7 p.m., Books Inc., 1491 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley]

THURSDAY, APRIL 25

Lavender Country: Opening a three-performance run, Post:Ballet revives its groundbreaking “dance, concert and storytelling experience,” a collaboration set to the world’s first openly gay country music album by singer-songwriter Patrick Haggerty. [8 p.m., Z Space, 450 Florida St., S.F.]

Haley Reinhart: The “American Idol” alum, who hit with her cover of Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” is touring with the album “Lo-Fi Soul.” [8 p.m., Slims, 333 11th St., S.F.]

John Mellencamp: The veteran heartland rocker’s “American Poet: The John Mellencamp Show” includes classic tunes from his 40-year career and new material. [8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 2025 Broadway, Oakland]

Tech and the City: Digital Equity in San Francisco: Policy advisors and tech experts discuss efforts to improve technology access and digital skills among underserved populations. [6:30 p.m., Mechanics Insitute, 57 Post St., S.F.]

Femprovisor Fest: The four-day event offering improv, sketch and solo performance with a feminist flair begins with appearances by Michele Lim, Peach Pit, The Perennials, So You Want a Job and Granny Cart Gangstas. [8 p.m., Exit Theatre, 156 Eddy St., S.F.]

Lincoln A. Mitchell: The San Francisco Historical Society presents the author of “Baseball Goes West,” an analysis of the move by the Dodgers and Giants from New York to California, in a talk with baseball executive Corey Busch; contact rsvp@sfhistory.org to reserve. [6 p.m. Italian-American Athletic Club, 1630 Stockton St., S.F.]

La Frontera Artists Respond to the U.S./Mexico Border: The group exhibit by several dozen artists addressing themes of immigration, migration, detainment and asylum hosts a reception. [6 p.m., Katz Snyder Gallery, Jewish Community Center, 3200 California St., S.F.]

Coordinates: Maps and Art Exploring Shared Terrain: The exhibition examining the ways in which cartography and fine art overlap — in both geographical and metaphorical inquiries about space — opens with a symposium and 4:30 p.m. reception; register at http://library.stanford.edu/rumsey. [9:30 a.m., David Rumsey Map Center, Green Library, 557 Escondido Mall, Stanford University]

Art Market San Francisco: The show, billed as the “Bay Area’s premier art fair” with offerings from 75 contemporary art galleries, begins with a ticketed ($50) VIP preview. [6 to 10 p.m., Festival Pavilion, Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd., S.F.]

Kiefer: The Los Angeles pianist and beatmaker “remains true to his jazz and hip-hop roots” on his new recording “Bridges.” [8 p.m., Brick & Mortar, 1710 Mission St., S.F.]

The Very Best of Hump!: The porn festival presented by Dan Savage (of the Savage Love sex advice column) opens a three-day run. [7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Victoria Theatre, 2961 16th St., S.F.]

Over The Wall: The evening of six short films about the U.S.-Mexico border includes a talk and presentation with photos by panelist Mabel Jimenez-Hernandez, El Tecolote journalist who recently visited Tijuana. [7 p.m., Roxie, 3117 16th St., S.F.]

San Francisco Symphony: James Gaffigan conducts Mozart’s Symphony No. 31, Wagner’s “Good Friday Spell” from “Parsifal,” Barber’s Symphony No. 1 and Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4 with pianist Hélène Grimaud. [2 p.m., Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Jessie James Decker: The country pop singer-songwriter (and TV personality, fashion designer, beauty and lifestyle influencer/entrepreneur) appears on her first tour in two years. [8 p.m., Warfield, 982 Market St., S.F.]

Comedy Night for Immigrant Rights: Hari Kondabolu, Helen Hong, Marga Gomez and Tehran von Ghasri appear in the benefit for International Institute of the Bay Area, a Bay Area nonprofit providing immigration legal services. [5:30 p.m., Cowell Theater, Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd., S.F.]

Escort: The “disco orchestra” features founders-producers Eugene Cho and Dan Balis, lead singer Adeline Michèle along with possible guests; Planet Booty opens. [8 p.m., Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St., S.F.]

Tongo Eisen-Martin: The poet, who won California and American book awards for his book “Heaven Is All Goodbyes,” appears with friends in a free National Poetry Month reading. [6 p.m., Koret Auditorium, Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

2019 Peninsula Sports Hall of Fame: San Mateo County Historical Association sponsors the ceremony, in which Nicole Carroll Lewis, Pat Lewis, Gino Della Libera, Eric Reveno, Tod Spieker and John Ward will be inducted. [5:30 p.m., San Mateo County History Museum, 2200 Broadway, Redwood City]

An Evening With C.S. Lewis: London born actor-playwright David Payne portrays the “The Chronicles of Narnia” author in the 1963-set show, in which the writer chats with friends about his life and work. [8 p.m., Marines’ Memorial Theatre, 609 Sutter St., S.F.]

Amy Hanaiali’i Gilliom: The classically trained, award-winning Hawaiian singer-songwriter is known for her powerhouse vocals. [7:30 p.m., Montalvo Arts Center, Montalvo Road, Saratoga]

Far, Far Better Things: Opening with a preview performance, The Shotgun Players/TheatreFIRST co-production of Geetha Reddy’s Charles Dickens’ inspired play tells the story of a Latina domestic worker and a young South Asian doctor — women separated by class, race and “unspoken rules.” [8 p.m., Live Oak Theater, 1301 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley]

Scenes from 71* Years: Golden Thread Productions’ run of the play by Hannah Khalil describing Palestinians’ daily life in the shadow of the “separation wall” continues through May 5. [8 p.m., Potrero Stage, 1695 18th St., S.F.]

Max Blumenthal: KPFA presents the journalist speaking about his book, “The Management of Savagery: How America’s National Security State Fueled the Rise of Al Qaeda, ISIS, and Donald Trump.” [7:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 2345 Channing Way, Berkeley]

