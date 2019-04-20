Good Day April 21-23, 2019

Union Street Easter Parade, Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence 2019 Easter in the Park, Presto Opera! Easter Extravaganza, Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival, Lizzo, King Princess, La Frontera Artists Respond to the U.S./Mexico Border, Alexandre Tharaud, SF Conservatory of Music Orchestra, The 1975, Old Sea Brigade

Union Street's 28th annual Easter festivities include a parade and visit from the Easter Bunny. (Courtesy photo)

SUNDAY

Union Street Easter Parade & Spring Celebration: The 28th annual procession, which starts at 2 p.m., is part of free festivities including a bonnet contest, rides and games, the Easter Bunny, face painting, petting zoo, pony rides, a faerie garden and music. [10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Union Street, between Gough and Fillmore streets, S.F.]

2019 Easter in the Park: Highlights of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence’s 40th annual free festivities are the Easter bonnet, Hunky Jesus and Foxy Mary contests; also, a morning party from 10:30 a.m. to noon for families includes an egg hunt, stories and the Easter Bunny. [Noon to 4 p.m., Dolores Park, Mission and 19th streets, S.F.]

Presto Opera! Easter Extravaganza: The free Easter-themed performance of music, dance, stories and prayer is for children and the young at heart. [3 p.m., Grace Cathedral, 1100 California St., S.F.]

Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival: The concluding day of the annual event includes food booths, cultural performances, martial arts, live bands and a parade, which begins at 1 p.m. in Civic Center, continues down Polk Street to Post Street and ends in Japantown at Fillmore Street. [11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Japantown, Post, between Laguna and Fillmore streets, S.F.]

Darius James: The novelist appears to mark the re-release of “Negrophobia: An Urban Parable,” described as an “unapologetically raunchy, truly hilarious and deeply scary reckoning with the mutating insanity of American racism.” [5 p.m., City Lights, 261 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

Tom Kenny & The Hi-Seas: The Los Angeles-based rock and soul party band features vocals by the actor who’s the voice of SpongeBob SquarePants. [6 p.m., Palace Theatre, 644 Broadway, S.F.]

Hakone Estate and Gardens: The historic nature and cultural site opens its seasonal public series of authentic Japanese tea ceremonies, running every third Sunday through Nov. 17, and led by a tea master in traditional garb. [Noon, 1 or 2 p.m., 21000 Big Basin Way, Saratoga]

DMX: The veteran hardcore rapper is on tour for the 20th anniversary of his debut recording “It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot.” [9 p.m., UC Theatre, 2036 University Ave., Berkeley]

Kero Kero Bonito: The indie rock trio plays a sold-out show to promote its sophomore album “Time ‘n’ Place,” described as “a coming-of-age story told in warped guitar solos, shining melodies, unnervingly tender lyrics about yogurt and seafoam and feral parakeets.” [8 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 850 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

Wild and Scenic Film Festival: In the first of a two-day series, the Earth Day program screens land, sea and sky activist and adventure movies. [3 to 5 p.m., David Brower Center, 2150 Allston Way, Berkeley]

MONDAY

Lizzo: The body-positive rapper and soul singer has added a second local date on her “Cuz I Love You” tour, promoting her new third album. [8 p.m., Warfield, 982 Market St., S.F.]

The Green Future or A Green Fraud?: For Earth Day, the Environmental Justice Working Group and Unitarian Universalist Church of San Francisco host a debate on the Green New Deal, followed by a Q and A sesssion with participating activists. [7 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Center, 1187 Franklin St., S.F.]

King Princess: The soulful young producer and multi-instrumentalist hit with the tune “1950” from her debut EP “Make My Bed.” [8 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

La Frontera Artists Respond to the U.S./Mexico Border: Opening Monday and running through Sept. 23, the group exhibit addresses themes of immigration, migration, detainment and sylum; a reception is slated for 6 p.m. April 25. [8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Katz Snyder Gallery, Jewish Community Center, 3200 California St., S.F.]

Industrial Accident-The Story of Wax Trax! Records: The documentary about the Chicago record store and label that helped give rise to punk and industrial music of the 1980s screens, with a panel discussion. [5:30 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

Craig Wedren: The film and television composer, and former frontman of the indie band Shudder To Think, opens for The Messthetics, bassist Joe Lally and drummer Brendan Canty, the rhythm section of Fugazi. [8 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.F]

Solutions to the Climate Crisis Films and Panel: The Earth Day program begins with virtual reality tours of the Arctic followed by five short films and expert panelists speaking on climate change. [6 to 9:30 p.m., David Brower Center, 2150 Allston Way, Berkeley]

Okko’s Inn: The Japanese film directed by Kitaro Kosaka from anime studio Madhouse about an new innkeeper who is guided by spirits screens, dubbed in English, presented by Fathom Events. [7 p.m., Metreon, 101 Fourth St., S.F.]

TUESDAY

Alexandre Tharaud: San Francisco Performances presents the pianist playing Bach’s “Goldberg Variations.” [7:30 p.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

S.F. Conservatory of Music Orchestra: Christian Reif conducts Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4 and Jinzhao Xu, winner of SFCM’s concerto competition, solos in Saint-Saëns’ Piano Concerto No. 5 in F major, “The Egyptian.” [7 p.m., 50 Oak St., S.F.]

The 1975: Opening a two-night run, the catchy English synth pop band about to release its fourth album headlines a show with Pale Waves, an English group inspired by 1980s-90s artists including Madonna, Garbage and Prince. [7:30 p.m., Bill Graham Auditorium, 99 Grove St., S.F.]

Old Sea Brigade: Ben Cramer, whose sound blends Americana, indie, country, rock and ambient, releases his debut album “Ode to a Friend.” [8:30 p.m., Café Du Nord, 2174 Market St., S.F.[

Turnover: Established in Virginia Beach in 2009 as a pop punk-emo outfit, the band has since “evolved into a full-on indie/dream pop group.” [8 p.m., Regency Ballroom, 1300 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Happiness Is Easy-A Tribute to Mark Hollis: Members of Laughingstock, Bright Brown, Earl Monarchs, Invincible Vacuum Cleaner Co., Jill Tracy and others play the music of Talk Talk and its late frontman. [8:30 p.m., Bottom of the Hill, 1233 17th St., S.F.]

Swervedriver: The 30-year-old English band of “post-grunge guitar heroes” co-headlines with Los Angeles alt rockers, Failure. [8 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Classical Principles for Modern Design: Interior designer and decorative arts historian Thomas Jayne speaks with Paul Wiseman at a ticketed event, preceded by 6 p.m. wine reception and book signing hosted by the Institute of Classical Architecture and Art. [7 p.m., James L. Flood Mansion, 2222 Broadway, S.F.]

Sound Happenings: The audio and video show of installations and performances showcasing artists working at Stanford’s Center for Computer Research in Music and Acoustics opens with a reception. [5:30 p.m., Anderson Collection, 314 Lomita Drive, Stanford]