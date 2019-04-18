Good Day April 18-20, 2019

San Francisco Symphony with conductor Simone Young, Kingston Trio, Flyaway Productions’ The Wait Room, San Francisco Ballet’s The Little Mermaid, Caminos Flamencos, Midnight Cowboy, M. Lockwood Porter, Continuum, Randy Rainbow, Kyle Cook

Jo Kreiter’s Flyaway Productions opens the premiere “The Wait Room,” a site-specific dance on Market Street, on Friday; Clarissa Dyas is pictured. (Courtesy RJ Muna)

THURSDAY, APRIL 18

San Francisco Symphony: Conductor Simone Young makes her debut with the orchestra in a concert featuring Ravel’s “Pavane for a Dead Princess,” Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade” and pianist Louis Lortie performing Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G major. [8 p.m., Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

The Kingston Trio: The folk group that emerged from San Francisco’s North Beach club scene in 1957 opens a two-night engagement. [7:30 p.m., Montalvo Arts Center, 15400 Montalvo Road, Saratoga]

FRIDAY, APRIL 19

The Wait Room: Jo Kreiter’s Flyaway Productions opens its world-premiere, outdoor site-specific dance honoring women with incarcerated loved ones, which blends oral history, dance, music and public art; free performances continue through April 27; go to http://flyawayproductions.com/ for details. [8 p.m., 1125 Market St. (vacant lot), S.F.]

San Francisco Ballet Program 7: The company brings back John Neumeier’s adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Little Mermaid,” described as “a dark tale of love and loss.” [8 p.m., War Memorial Opera House, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Caminos Flamencos: The San Francisco troupe headed by Yaelisa and Jason McGuire (“El Rubio”) presents “Encrucijada,” featuring Alfonso Losa, an award-winning dancer from Madrid, and guitarist Antonio Sanchez, nephew of virtuoso guitarist Paco de Lucia. [8 p.m., Cowell Theater, Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd., S.F.]

Midnight Cowboy: SFFILM screens the Oscar-winning classic, with an appearance by Michael Childers, who worked on the movie with his life partner, director John Schlesinger. [8:45 p.m., San Francisco Musem of Modern Art, 151 Third St., S.F.]

M. Lockwood Porter: The Bay Area resident, an Oklahoma-born-and-bred Americana songwriter, releases his fourth LP, “Communion in the Ashes.” [9 p.m., Amnesia, 853 Valencia St., S.F.]

Paris to Pittsburgh: The National Geographic film that rebukes Donald Trump’s decision to remove the U.S. from the Paris Agreement screens in a free presentation. [6:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Center, 1187 Franklin St., S.F.]

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast: Children’s Musical Theater Marquee Productions San Jose opens a two-week run of the popular musical based on the Oscar-winning animated film. [7:30 p.m., Montgomery Theater, 271 S. Market St., San Jose]

Earl Sweatshirt: The 25-year-old rapper from Los Angeles first hit with his mixtape “Earl” in 2010, when he was just 16. [9 p.m., Regency Ballroom, 1300 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Four Year Bender: Ryan Smith’s band, a favorite at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, plays to release its sophomore album “Gettin’ Gone.” [9 p.m., Cafe Du Nord, 2174 Market St., S.F.]

Superfest Disability Film Festival Showcase and Conversation: Violinist, songwriter and disability rights advocate Gaelynn Lea appears to introduce “Gaelynn Lea-The Songs We Sing,” a documentary that follows the musician famous for her NPR Tiny Desk concert as she travels on tour. [4 p.m., Latino/Hispanic Room, Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

The Lil Smokies: The award-winning string band from Montana’s exceptional songwriting complements its bluegrass roots and rock-band delivery. [9 p.m., Slim’s, 333 11th St., S.F.]

Adam Carolla: The standup comic and popular podcaster opens a two-night run of “Adam Carolla is Unprepared.” [7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Cobb’s Comedy Club, 915 Columbus Ave., S.F.

Adilei: The vocal ensemble from the Republic of Georgia appears in concert with the Chamgeliani Sisters, a duo performing ancient traditional songs from Svaneti, a remote region in the Caucasian highlands. [7:30 p.m., Eristavi Family Winery, 1300 Potrero Ave., S.F.]

Latin Jazz at the Haas-Lilienthal House: Grammy Award-winning trumpeter and music professor Mario Silva appears in the intimate concert presented by San Francisco Heritage. [7 p.m., 2007 Franklin St., S.F.]

SATURDAY, APRIL 20

Continuum: The Chhandam School of Kathak and Leela Dance open the two-day festival of North Indian classical music and kathak dance featuring a lineup of artists that has never been brought togetherbefore. [2 and 7:30 p.m., Z Space, 450 Florida St., S.F.]

Randy Rainbow: The comedian and singer is famous for his viral YouTube spoofs and political parodies. [7 p.m., Masonic, 1111 California St., S.F.]

Kyle Cook: The Matchbox Twenty guitarist is promoting his debut solo album “Wolves,” headlining a bill with “American Idol” alum Paul McDonald and Pablo Dylan, Bob Dylan’s grandson. [8 p.m., Hotel Utah, 500 Fourth St., S.F.]

Winchester Mystery House: The historical attraction hosts its first-ever Easter egg hunt, The Hoppening, free for all ages. [10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 525 S. Winchester Blvd., San Jose]

Design Workshop: Friends of San Francisco Public Library host Sherrill Baldwin Halbe and Rose K. Mark, authors of “Interior Design for Small Dwellings” offering information on how to design rooms to reflect aesthetic and functional needs. [2 to 4 p.m., Latino Hispanic Room, Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

Buffalo Exchange Earth Day $1 Day Sale: Select clothing items at the resale store will be sold for $1, with proceeds going to the Humane Society of the United States’ Animal Rescue Team. [11 a.m. to 8 p.m., 1555 Haight St., S.F.]

Earth Day San Francisco Street Festival: Nonprofit groups’ booths, live bands, DJs, environmental speakers, hands-on eco workshops, a sustainable fashion show, organic chef showcase and the clean energy zone are on the program. [10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Valencia between 19th and 20th streets, S.F.]

Angel Island Spring Festival: The third annual free event includes an egg hunt for kids, wine for adults and the opportunity to take in the island’s unique and beautiful scenery; ferry service runs from Tiburon and San Francisco. [11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., visit http://angelisland.com/ferry-tickets/ for transit details]

San Francisco Art Institute Spring Graduate Open Studios: Visitors are invited to meet the next generation of contemporary artists at the event hosted by the only school of higher education dedicated to contemporary art. [1 to 5 p.m., Fort Mason, Pier 2, 2 Marina Blvd., S.F.]

Cokie The Clown: The alter ego of Fat Mike from the punk band NOFX plays from his first full-length album, “You’re Welcome.” [9 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F]

The Floozies: The electronic duo features Kansas brothers Matt and Mark Hill, who were “born in funk and bred in the digital age.” [10 p.m., UC Theatre, 2036 University Ave., Berkeley]

Dolph Ziggler: The wrestling star and standup comedian’s tour also features his Roast Battle nemesis Sarah Tiana. [8 p.m., PianoFight, 144 Taylor St., S.F.]

S.F. Maritime National Historical Park Junior Ranger Day: Young sailors ages 5 to 12 and their families are invited to participate for free in sea- and ship-related activities to earn a badge at a ceremony. [9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hyde Street Pier, 2905 Hyde St., S.F.]

Omara Portuondo: The Cuban vocalist of Buena Vista Social Club fame plays a sold-out show on her final tour. [8 p.m., Freight & Salvage, 2020 Addison St., Berkeley]

Randy Randall: The guitarist from No Age’s first solo effort “Sound Field Volume One” is an ambient album that accompanied by an experimental film and experiential installation of the same name. [8:30 p.m., Cafe Du Nord, 2174 Market St., S.F.]

Sammy Hagar and The Circle: The super group features Hagar, bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson playing new music from the album “Space Between” and career-spanning hits from Montrose, Van Halen, Sammy Hagar and The Waboritas and Led Zeppelin. [7:30 p.m., Concord Pavilion, 2000 Kirker Pass Road, Concord]

Christopher Cross: The singer-songwriter who hit in 1979 with his self-titled album and the tune “Sailing” is on his “Take Me As I Am” tour. [9 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]

Trey Anastasio Band: The Phish frontman appears with his group — Jon Fishman, Jennifer Hartswick, Celisse Henderson, Tony Markellis and Ray Paczkowski — on his “Ghosts of the Forest” tour. [7 p.m., Greek Theatre, 2001 Gayley Road, Berkeley]