Good Day April 17-18, 2019

Once at Present, Messer Chups, Beyond Borders, Lest We Forget, The Body Electric, The Wolves, Vanity Fair, KiSMiT, 700 Sharks, Sonia Purnell, Hop Along

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17

Once at Present: Twenty Iranian diaspora artists capture the legacy of fallout from the 1979 Iranian revolution — “lives interrupted, traumatic memories, separation from country and family, hyphenated identities, and assimilation” in the group exhibit curated by Taraneh Hemami and San Francisco State University professor Kevin B. Chen; the show closes at 4 p.m. April 20 with reception. [11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Minnesota Street Project, 1275 Minnesota St., S.F.]

Messer Chups: The Russian band from St. Petersburg plays mostly instrumental tunes for fans of rockabilly, horror punk, vintage surf records, Italian slasher films and lounge music. [9 p.m., Bottom of the Hill, 1233 17th St., S.F.]

Beyond Borders: The storytelling series presents “Metamorphosis Story Jam,” an evening of tales of dramatic change, “a transformation, rebirth or makeover.” [8 p.m., PianoFight, 144 Taylor St., S.F.]

Lest We Forget: German-Italian artist Luigi Toscano unveils the exhibition of 78 large-scale portraits of Holocaust survivors in an event including comments from local people pictured in the photos. [Noon, Civic Center Plaza, 335 McAllister St., S.F.]

The Body Electric: The group exhibition that examines “how memory impacts the flesh” opens with an event featuring a conversation with ALEXANDMUSHI and poetry reading from JiaJing Liu. [6 to 8 p.m., 41 Ross Alley, S.F.]

The Wolves: American Conservatory Theater’s Young Conservatory stages Sarah DeLappe’s 2017 Pulitzer Prize finalist play that follows high school girls as they compete in a winter indoor soccer league. [7 p.m., Strand Theater, 1127 Market St., S.F.]a

Vanity Fair: American Conservatory Theater begins preview performances of Kate Hamill’s stage adaptation of William Thackeray’s 19th-century satire about female empowerment and high society manners with a special “bike to the theater night.” [8 p.m., Geary Theater, 415 Geary St., S.F.]

Perfume: The multi-platinum selling J-pop girl group is promoting its seventh studio album “Future Pop.” [8 p.m., City National Civic, 135 W. San Carlos St., San Jose]

Soccer Mommy: Bedroom producer and Nashville native Sophie Allison’s “Clean” was named one of the best albums of 2018 by Rolling Stone and Pitchfork. [8 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

Looking Forward Giving Back: The gala — with refreshments, a silent auction and art show — benefits First Exposures, a nonprofit youth photography and mentoring program. [6 to 9 p.m., SOMArts Cultural Center, 934 Brannan St., S.F.]

If Cities Could Dance: KQED launches the second season of its Webby-nominated web series, which captures dancers’ personal stories and their relationships to their communities. [7:30 p.m., Impact Hub, 2323 Broadway, Oakland]

THURSDAY, APRIL 18

KiSMiT: The catchy soul-funk duo of Carly Barnette and Baz King appears on a bill with ARIA award winning, Grammy nominated British-Australian singer-songwriter Georgi Kay and songwriter Ariana Tibi. [9 p.m., Amnesia, 853 Valencia St., S.F.]

Poem in Your Pocket Day: Visitors are invited to pick up a poem from the reference desk of the San Francisco Public Library’s Western Addition Branch, as well as bring printouts of favorite poems to share. [10 a.m. to 7 p.m., 1550 Scott St., S.F.]

700 Sharks: The International Ocean Film Festival screens the National Geographic documentary about a team of international scientists studying the largest school of sharks in Fakarava Atoll in French Polynesia. [7 p.m., Delancey Street Screening Room, 600 The Embarcadero, S.F.]

RiffTrax Live: “Mystery Science Theater 3000” comedians offer fun commentary of the guy-in-a-rubber-suit creature feature and B-movie classic “Octaman.” [8 p.m., Century 9 SF Centre, 845 Market St., S.F.]

Taste 2019: The culinary fundraiser (tickets are $125) to benefit Root Division’s art training programs features 20 local chefs making “artfully inspired bites and cocktails onsite in gallery and artist studios.” [7:30 p.m., 1131 Mission St., S.F.]

With(out) With(in) the very moment: The group exhibition focusing on 1980s-90s activism resulting from the HIV/AIDS epidemic (stemming from the collection of late artist-activist Ed Aulerich-Sugai and featuring work by eight artists) opens with a reception. [6 to 8 p.m., San Francisco Arts Commission Main Gallery, 401 Van Ness Ave., Suite 126, S.F.]

Sonia Purnell: The biographer speaks about “A Woman of No Importance,” which tells the “never-before-told story” of Virginia Hall, an American spy who changed the course of World War II, at a ticketed event preceded by a 6 p.m. book-signing and reception. [6:30 p.m., Metropolitan Club, 640 Sutter St., S.F.]

Hop Along: The indie rockers — whose 2018 recording “Bark Your Head Off, Dog” made NPR, Pitchfork, VICE’s Noisey, Stereogum and Paste’s “best of the year” lists — open a two-night stand. [8 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]

The Budos Band: The group’s sound has been described as “horn-powered instrumental rock” and “pedal-to-the-metal rocker.” [8 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]