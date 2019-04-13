Good Day April 14-16, 2019

Ensemble Caprice, an early music group from Montreal, closes its local series of Baroque concerts at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in The City on Sunday. (Courtesy Bill Blackstone)

SUNDAY APRIL 14

Ensemble Caprice: The Montreal-based group, celebrating its 30th anniversary, plays a program inspired by love stories from five countries with works by Bach, Purcell, Falconieri, Schmelzer, Vivaldi and more. [4 p.m., St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 1111 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival: The mostly free huge celebration of Japanese culture — with origami, sword club activities, cosplay, karate demos, tea, anime, gaming, fashion, music (including J-Pop) and dance — is in its first weekend, culminating with an April 21 parade. [11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Japantown Peace Plaza, Post and Buchanan streets and surroundings, S.F.]

Queer California-Untold Stories: Opening this weekend and running through Aug. 11, the exhibit of rarely-seen artifacts, archival documents, photographs, costumes and ephemera reflects milestones in LGBTQ+ culture and focuses on diverse queer identities, civil rights and resistance to oppression. [10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Oakland Museum of California, 1000 Oak St., Oakland]

Israeli Chamber Project: The award-winning strings, winds and piano ensemble plays works by Bartok, Mozart, Brahms and Yinam Leef in a Music at Kohl Mansion concert. [7 p.m., 2750 Adeline Drive, Burlingame]

Spring Egg Hunt: District 8 Supervisor Rafael Mandelman will start festivities presented by Friends of Duboce Park; kids should bring their own baskets in their search for 1,000 eggs hidden in Duboce Park’s upper lawn. [9 to 10 a.m., Noe Street and Duboce Avenue, S.F.]

Palm Sunday at Grace Cathedral: The Palm Procession and Eucharist service includes a dramatic reading of the Passion from the Gospel according to Matthew, with music from the Girls’ Choir from St. Catherine’s College in Cambridge, England and the Choir of Men and Boys. [11 a.m., 1100 California St., S.F.]

Mariza: The Mozambican-born Portuguese singer, called the Queen of Fado, is known for bringing the expressive Portuguese genre back into the spotlight. [3 and 8 p.m., SFJAZZ, 201 Franklin St., S.F.]

Alan Cumming Sings Sappy Songs: In “A Cabaret Show,” Scotland’s “beloved man-child” is joined by musical director Lance Horne and cellist Eleanor Norton. [7:30 p.m., Albert and Janet Schultz Cultural Arts Hall, 3921 Fabian Way, Palo Alto]

Handel’s Messiah Sing: As Easter approaches, singers are invited to the Presbyterian Church of Los Gatos’ participatory performance of the oratorio; for free tickets, email messiahsing@pclg.org. [7 p.m., 16575 Shannon Road, Los Gatos]

The SF Grilled Cheese Festival: Ten grilled cheese vendors will be on hand at the food truck park; festivities also include games, a photobooth and craft beer. [Noon to 5 p.m., SoMa StrEat Food Park, 428 11th St., S.F.]

Unitarian Universalist San Francisco Forum: “The Camp Fire Documentary,” featuring Stephen Murray, who saved dozens of people in a mobile home park in Paradise that burned on Nov. 8, 2018, screens. [9:30 a.m., First Unitarian Universalist Society, 1187 Franklin St., S.F.]

Oakland Zoo Earth Day: Conservation and educational organizations are participating in the family-friendly festival, which includes interactive stations, music, demonstrations, animal presentations and cell phone recycling. [10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 9777 Golf Links Road, Oakland]

The Waiting Period: Brian Copeland appears in a free performance of his one-man show in which he reflects on a time when he considered taking his own life. [5:30 p.m., Marsh, 1062 Valencia St., S.F.]

Living on a Dollar a Day: The documentary, based on a book by Thomas Nazario about Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Renée C. Byer who investigates the lives of people who live in extreme poverty in 10 countries, screens. [5 p.m., Tateuchi Hall, Community School of Music and Arts, 230 San Antonio Circle, Mountain View]

Ben-Hur: The epic religious drama (with the famous chariot race) starring Charlton Heston as the title character hits the big screen in a 60th anniversary presentation. [1 and 6 p.m., Century 9 SF Centre, 845 Market St., S.F.]

The Capitol Steps: The new show by the famed comedy troupe composed of Congressional-staffers-turned comedians is called “Make America Grin Again.” [3 and 7 p.m., Montalvo Arts Center, 15400 Montalvo Road, Saratoga]

MONDAY, APRIL 15

Damon Young: The co-founder of VerySmartBrothas, an award-winning blog about pop culture and race, speaks about his new book, “What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Blacker: A Memoir in Essays.” [7 p.m., California Institute of Integral Studies, 1453 Mission St., S.F.]

The Great American Lie: Director Jennifer Siebel Newsom appears at the premiere of the film, the third in a trilogy exploring how the elevation of stereotypically “masculine” values and suppression of “feminine” values is a root cause of inequality. [7:30 p.m., Phyllis Wattis Theater, S.F. Museum of Modern Art, 151 Third St., S.F.]

Odd Mondays: Poets Shauna Hannibal, Fernando Marti and Zack Rogow read from their new work and from Lawrence Ferlinghetti’s poetry at “New Poetry & 100 Years of Ferlinghetti.” [7 p.m., Folio Books, 3957 24th St., Noe Valley]

John Leguizamo, Tony Taccone: The writers of the new musical “Kiss My Aztec!” appear in a free “Page to Stage” talk about the show, which premieres at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in May. [7 p.m., Roda Theatre, 2015 Addison St., Berkeley]

Tim Johnston: The best-selling author of the thriller “Descent” launches his new novel “The Current,” which the Washington Post called an “atmospheric, exquisitely suspenseful novel of two murders separated by 10 years.” [7 p.m., Book Passage, 51 Tamal Vista Blvd., Corte Madera]

Avey Tare: Also known as David Portner, the co-founder of the experimental band Animal Collective is promoting his new solo effort “Cows On Hourglass Pond.” [8 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.F.]

TUESDAY, APRIL 16

Lisa Vroman: The Broadway singer appears in concert with the South Bay choir The Choral Project in a one-night collaboration of pop tunes and more, accompanied by an orchestra. [7:30 p.m., Cathedral Basilica of St. Joseph, 80 S. Market St., San Jose]

Cathedral Bells: The bedroom pop project of Matthew Messore appears on a bill with Perhapsy (musician0graphic-artist Derek Barber) and jangle pop band Foliage, from San Bernardino. [8:30 p.m., Bottom of the Hill, 1233 17th St., S.F.]

Superorganism: The eight-member collective from London plays “goopy, cartoonish indie pop,” according to the New Yorker. [8 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

Parcels: The Berlin-based, Australian band blends electronica and funk into “classic but contemporary” pop. [8:30 p.m., Regency Ballroom, 1300 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Herbert Marcuse, Philosopher of Utopia: Cartoonist Nick Thorkelson discusses his graphic novel about the German scholar who became a pop star of sorts. [7 p.m., City Lights Bookstore, 261 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

High Voltage Women: Freedom Socialist Party hosts the talk about the book about female electrical trade pioneers who fought for affirmative action at Seattle’s public utility in the face of life-threatening sexism and racism. [7 p.m., New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St., S.F.]