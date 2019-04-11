Good Day April 11-13, 2019

Baby goats are among the attractions at the 10th annual Goat Festival at the Ferry Plaza Farmers Market on Saturday. (Courtesy CUESA)

THURSDAY, APRIL 11

Shane Dwight: The California blues man releases “No One Loves Me Better,” his collection of songs telling the story of a man “finding love, committing a crime and wanting redemption.” [7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Biscuits and Blues, 401 Mason St., S.F.]

Leslie Carol Roberts: The author reads from “Here Is Where I Walk: Episodes From a Life in a Forest,” her collection of thought-provoking episodes describing her daily journeys in San Francisco’s Presidio. [7 p.m., Officers’ Club, 50 Moraga Ave., S.F. Presidio]

Mano Raju: San Francisco’s new public defender appears in the political round-table with hosts John Zipperer and Michelle Meow, whose radio show covers issues of interest to the LGBTQ community. [Noon, Commonwealth Club, 110 The Embarcadero, S.F.]

Comedy Baseball: In the competitive joke-telling game, teams of comedians make jokes up on the spot, and the audience’s reactions help determine whether hits or outs happen. [9 p.m., PianoFight, 144 Taylor St., S.F.]

Poets on Film: The San Francisco Public Library National Poetry Month program screens short documentary films about U.S. Poet Laureates Rita Dove and Billy Collins. [3 to 5 p.m., Latino/Hispanic Room, Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

FRIDAY, APRIL 12

Steven Wright: The Academy-Award winning and Grammy-nominated comedian was named one of the 50 Best Standup Comics of All Time by Rolling Stone. [8 p.m., Palace of Fine Arts Theatre, 3301 Lyon St., S.F.]

Bassem Youssef: The political satirist, who opens a three-day engagement, has been called the “Jon Stewart of the Arab world.” [7:30 and 9:45 p.m., San Jose Improv, 62 S. Second St., San Jose]

Trio Ancuza Aprodu: The Paris-based ensemble (violinist Gaël Raessert, cellist Valerie Dulac and pianist Ancuza Aprodu) plays a free program of works by Debussy, Maurice Ravel and Gabriel Fauré, preceded by a 7 p.m. talk. [8 p.m., McKenna Theater, Creative Arts Building, SFSU, 1600 Holloway Ave., S.F.]

Alysha Umphress: The San Francisco native and Broadway actress opens a two-night stand of her cabaret show with her jazz-infused interpretations of material from Dinah Washington to Bernstein. [8 p.m., Feinstein’s at the Nikko, 222 Mason St., S.F.]

Ruby Boots: The Nashville-based, Australian-born artist’s country Americana Bloodshot label debut is “Don’t Talk About It.” [9 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.F.]

Harp Music at Grace Cathedral: Diana Stork and Portia Diwa play as visitors walk the church’s labyrinth in candlelight and in silence. [6 p.m., 1100 California St., S.F.]

Out of Line: The exhibition of drawings by six artists working with anything but pen or pencil — light, fabric, seeds, architectural drafting software and more — opens with a reception. [6 to 9 p.m., Embark Gallery, Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd., Building B, S.F.]

Luna Negra: Unidad A Través de la Mujer: The Mission Cultural Center evening of poetry and music features Diana Gameros, Leticia Hernandez, La Doña and Tres Lunas. [6 to 9 p.m., 2868 Mission St., S.F.]

Jon Hopkins: The British electronic artist’s newest album is “Singularity.” [8 p.m., Warfield, 982 Market St., S.F.]

Mariza: The Mozambican-born Portuguese singer, known as the Queen of Fado, opens a three-day, four-performance gig. [7:30 p.m., SFJAZZ, 201 Franklin St., S.F.]

Ensemble Caprice: The Montreal-based group, celebrating its 30th anniversary, plays a program inspired by love stories from five countries with works by Bach, Purcell, Falconieri, Schmelzer, Vivaldi and more. [8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 1140 Cowper St., Palo Alto]

Harlan Coben: The best-selling master of domestic suspense appears at a ticketed event to promote his new thriller, “Run Away.” [6 p.m., Book Passage, 51 Tamal Vista Blvd., Corte Madera]

Victor Krummenacher: The rocker, best known as a founding member of Camper Van Beethoven, plays from his ninth solo album “Blue Pacific.” [9 p.m., Ivy Room, 860 San Pablo Ave., Albany]

Kris Frieswick: The author speaks about “The Ghost Manuscript,” a “quest for King Arthur’s tomb written in the spirit of thrillers with fascinating female protagonists and taking readers to Wales, Boston and Cape Cod.” [5:30 p.m., Book Passage, 100 Bay St., Sausalito]

Piedmont Choirs: “Making History,” a classical contemporary choral concert, includes the premiere of Eric Tuan’s “Crossings,” a piece based on immigrant experiences, as well as music by Meredith Monk, Mark Winges and Pekka Kostianen. [7:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 2345 Channing Way, Berkeley]

SATURDAY, APRIL 13

Goat Festival: The 10th Center for Urban Education about Sustainable Agriculture celebration offers baby goats, local ranchers, food crafters and artisan cheeses. [9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Ferry Plaza Farmers Market, Embarcadero at Market Street, S.F.]

F213: Opening with a reception, the exhibit organized by Northern California Women’s Caucus for Art (named for Fahrenheit 213, one degree above the boiling point of blood) brings together work by feminist artists and writers commenting on social injustice. [7 to 10 p.m.. Arc Gallery, 1246 Folsom St., S.F.]

At the Water’s Edge: Hunters Point and Beyond: The panel features local scholars, activists and designers sharing perspectives on history and solutions for marginalized Bay Area neighborhoods. [2 p.m., Hunters Point Shipyard, Building 101, Auditorium, 101 Horn Ave., S.F.]

Cider Summit SF: The sixth annual event ($45 per person) offers tastings of dozens of ciders, cider cocktails and apple spirits. [1 to 5 p.m., Civil War Parade Ground, Main Post, 34 Graham St., S.F. Presidio]

Buddy Guy: The guitarist, promoting his 18th album “The Blues Is Alive and Well,” headlines a show with young Mississippi blues prodigy Christone “Kingfish” Ingram. [8 p.m., Masonic, 1111 California St., S.F.]

The Dodos: The indie folk-baroque pop duo features multi-instrumentalist Meric Long, whose interest in West African drumming and country blues finger-picking melds with Logan Kroeber’s experimental drumming and penchant for progressive metal. [9 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St. S.F.]

Jinn: Nijla Mu’min’s film directorial debut, a coming-of-age story of a girl whose life changes drastically when her mother introduces Islam into their lives, screens, presented by Reel Stories, a nonprofit assisting young women and gender non-conforming youth. [6 p.m., Classic Cars West, 411 26th St., Oakland]

Book Club~Brett Kaufman: The artist’s solo exhibit of biographical assemblage and photo collage, inspired by books he reads, opens with a reception. [4 to 7 p.m., Avenue 12 Gallery, 1101 Lake St., S.F.]

Taking Back Sunday: The Long Island band is commemorating its 20th anniversary with a year-long celebration including a 21-song career retrospective compilation. [8 p.m., Warfield, 982 Market St., S.F.]

Tinkerfest: The third annual gathering showcases work by scientists, makers, artists and tinkerers, while attendees of all ages are invited join the DIY fun. [10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Chabot Space & Science Center, 10000 Skyline Drive, Oakland]

Considering Matthew Shepard: The choral group Conspirare performs the work, a response to the publicized anti-gay hate crime in Wyoming in 1998. [7:30 p.m., Bing Concert Hall, 327 Lasuen St., Stanford University]

Opera San Jose: The company closes its 35th season with a six-performance run of Puccini’s classic tragedy “Madama Butterfly.” [8 p.m., California Theatre, 345 S. First St., San Jose]

Krishna Das: The vocalist, who layers traditional Hindu kirtan with accessible melodies and modern instrumentation, has been called yoga’s “rock star.” [7:30 p.m., Palace of Fine Arts, 3301 Lyon St., S.F.]

Dena Moes: The author of “The Buddha Sat Right Here” speaks about her memoir, which details the life-changing, eight-month journey she took with her family to India and Nepal. [3 p.m., Book Passage, 1 Ferry Building, S.F.]

Time to Talk: Davalois Fearon Dance Company performs the multimedia piece rooted in research on “American history, dance history, racial identity formation and systemic racism.” [2 p.m., Museum of the African Diaspora, 685 Mission St., S.F.]

Paula Cole: The singer-songwriter hit in the late 1990s with “I Don’t Want to Wait,” the theme from the TV show “Dawson’s Creek.” [8 p.m., Carriage House Theater, 15400 Montalvo Road, Saratoga]