Good Day April 10-11, 2019

“Disney’s Aladdin,” the musical based on the cartoon film and Arabian folk tales, opens in San Jose. (Courtesy Deen van Meer)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10

Disney’s Aladdin: The hit Broadway musical adapted from the Oscar-winning animated film and folk tales including “One Thousand and One Nights” opens a two-week run. [7:30 p.m., Center for the Performing Arts, 255 S. Almaden Blvd., San Jose]

Weezer: With two recent album releases, the 1990s alt rockers are enjoying a renaissance, touring with co-headliners The Pixies. [7 p.m., Oracle Arena, 7000 Coliseum Way, Oakland]

Irving Penn: The gallery show, which highlights the seminal American photographer’s work in the Bay Area in 1967, opens with a reception. [4 to 7 p.m., Pace, 229 Hamilton Ave., Palo Alto]

Leslie Carol Roberts: The author speaks about “Here Is Where I Walk: Episodes From a Life in a Forest,” her collection of thought-provoking episodes describing her daily journeys in San Francisco’s Presidio. [7:30 p.m., Green Apple Books, 1231 Ninth Ave., S.F.]

David Gerald: The rockin’ blues and R&B guitarist from Detroit’s most recent album in “N2U.” [7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Biscuits and Blues, 401 Mason St., S.F.]

CubaCaribe Festival Kick Off: The 15th annual festivities celebrating artistic traditions of the Caribbean and its diaspora open with a reception with music and a talk with mixed-media artist Pablo Soto Campoamor. [6 p.m., Museum of the African Diaspora, 685 Mission St., S.F.]

Christina LaRocca: The singer-songwriter — who combines Americana, alternative and soul — is on her “Whiskey Dreams Tour. [9 p.m., El Rio, 3158 Mission St., S.F.]

Sam Morril: The New York-based comedian (from the MSG Networks series “People Talking Sports”) opens a four-night standup gig. [8 p.m., Punch Line, 444 Battery St., S.F.]

Ohtis: Opening for The Murlocs, the band’s “dark country Americana“ album Curve of Earth” is a “fitting introduction to songwriter Sam Swinson’s autobiographical journey through indoctrination and addiction.” [8 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.F.]

Health: The most recent release from Los Angeles-based electro-rockers (Jacob Duzsik, John Famiglietti and Benjamin Miller) is “Vol. 4: Slaves of Fear.” [8 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]

THURSDAY, APRIL 11

Dave Barry: Kepler’s presents the funny columnist in a ticketed event promoting his new book “Lessons from Lucy,” in which he looked to his dog for companionship and a model for how to grow old with grace. [7:30 p.m., Aragon High School Theater, 900 Alameda de las Pulgas, San Mateo]

Emanuel Ax: The pianist performs Brahms’ Piano Concerto No. 2 in a San Francisco Symphony concert also featuring conductor Andrey Boreyko leading the Zemlinsky’s “Die Seejungfrau” (“The Mermaid”). [8 p.m., Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

A Spoonful of Sherman: The musical revue celebrating three generations of creator Robert J. Sherman’s songwriting family’s long musical journey (including famed tunes from Disney movies) opens a four-week run. [7:30 p.m., 3Below Theaters, 288 S. Second St., San Jose]

Dennis Lloyd: Forbes said the Israeli singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist “creatively blends the elements of pop, R&B, rock and reggae, breaking global boundaries in addition to crossing them.” [8 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

Alyssandra Katherine Dance Project: The contemporary troupe headed by Alyssandra Wu opens a three-night stand of its premiere “Unraveled,” a performance-and-projection piece exploring “the all too common experience of dependency, addiction and isolation.” [8 p.m., ODC Theater, 3153 17th St., S.F.]

Gregory Cumming: The historian launches “Symbionese Liberation Army and Patricia Hearst, Queen of the Revolution,” his book about the radical group famous for kidnapping the famed heiress, and her role in its rise and fall. [7 p.m., Green Apple Books, 506 Clement St., S.F.]

Ten Fé: The English band, on tour with its second album “Future Perfect, Present Tense,” combines “exciting dark pop-electronica and organic Americana,” according to Rolling Stone. [8 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]

The Grapes of Wrath: Los Altos Stage Company begins a four-week run of Frank Galati’s stage adaptation of John Steinbeck’s classic. [8 p.m., Bus Barn Theater, 97 Hillview Ave., Los Altos]

Age as an Asset in Your Job Search: The workshop for mature job seekers covers common stereotypes, how to overcome them, and offers guidelines leveraging work experience. [5:30 p.m., Main Library Learning Studio, fifth floor, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

Asere! Musicians and Dancers of the Havana Cuba All-Stars: San Jose Jazz presents the group, which showcases Cuban beats from the cha cha to the rumba, “Son Cubano” and salsa. [7:30 p.m., Hammer Theatre Center, 101 Paseo De San Antonio, San Jose]

Flor y Canto Literature Festival: The free, three-day event showcasing local, national and international poets, opens with a Mayan blessing. [5:30 p.m., Balmy Alley and 24th Street, S.F.]

Don Ross: The Canadian modern fingerstyle guitar legend headlines a bill with innovative bassist Michael Manring and Glass House, the duo featuring acoustic guitar virtuoso Mark Vickness and vocalist David Worm. [8 p.m., Freight & Salvage, 2020 Addison St., Berkeley

Dos Duos-East/West: The concert features two acclaimed Americana duets: Bell & Moss from New Orleans and Barwick & Siegfried from Grass Valley. [8 p.m., Back Room, 1984 Bonita Ave., Berkeley]