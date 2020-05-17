Golden Gate Audubon Society auctions bird-themed art

Wildlife artist Sophie Murre’s print “Common Murres on the Farallon Islands” is among the items being auctioned by the Golden Gate Audubon Society. (Courtesy photo)

The Golden Gate Audubon Society is hosting its first online auction of bird art.

As a fundraising measure after the pandemic prompted the cancellation of spring benefit events, the advocacy and environmental group is selling 48 paintings, prints, photographs and sculptures of birds at http://goldengateaudubon.org/auction from May 17 through June 1.

Proceeds will be split between Golden Gate Audubon and the artists.

“Nonprofit organizations and artists are both facing serious economic challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Golden Gate Audubon Executive Director Pam Young. “This auction is a way to support both Audubon’s conservation work, and some of the talented artists who convey the wonders of the natural world.”

Prints of kingfishers and herons open for bidding at $20, and paintings of chickadees and roadrunners valued at over $1,800 are also offered.

Best-selling author Amy Tan, a proficient bird artist, is offering a set of bird notecards and autographed copies of her novel “The Joy Luck Club” and memoir “Where the Past Begins.”

Founded in 1917, the Golden Gate Audubon Society invites people to experience the wonder of birds (more than 150 free bird walks are offered in a typical year) and protects native bird populations and their habitats.

