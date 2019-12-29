Go City pass offers fun at a discount

People who purchase a Go San Francisco pass can enjoy discounted activities including a ride on the Hop On Hop Off Big Bus Classic Tour. (Courtesy Go City)

East Bay resident Jenny Op’t Holt wanted to plan an unforgettable holiday month for her two young boys, beyond the perfectly decorated Christmas tree and gifts from Santa.

For the 39-year-old partnership manager at a tech media company, that means wow-inducing outings that are entertaining, educational and fit into her and her sales director husband’s busy schedules.

“Presents put smiles on our children’s faces, which my husband and I love,” she says. “But at their current ages, 4 and 8, they quickly grow bored with them and soon they end up donated to our neighborhood thrift shop. We want to create fun family memories that they will tell their kids about.”

Spending her lunch hour researching activities around the Bay Area, she came across the Go City site where she learned about the many attractions her family could enjoy with the Go San Francisco pass.

With three digital pass options to choose from, locals and visitors can delight in over two dozen of The City’s most prized attractions, tours and experiences, including a visit to Madame Tussauds wax museum, a scenic cruise under the Golden Gate Bridge and an information-rich ride across town on the Hop On Hop Off Big Bus Classic Tour — for up to 60 percent off.

The All-Inclusive pass ($92-$214 for adults; $75-$176 for children) allows sightseers unlimited access to all of Go San Francisco’s attractions within a limited timeframe and the Build Your Own pass (price varies) is great for those who only want to check out a couple of sights.

Op’t Holt opted for the Explorer pass ($85-$130 for adults; $67-$95 for children), allowing her and her family to see up to five attractions over the course of 30 days.

Knowing that her husband and kids are avid sports fans and science enthusiasts, she selected the Oracle Park Tour, an 18-hole game at Subpar Miniature Golf and visits to the California Academy of Sciences and the Exploratorium before adding WinterFest at California’s Great America in Santa Clara as the perfect finale for her monthlong celebration.

Op’t Holt says she is so pleased with the Go San Francisco service, which also includes skip-the-line access to select attractions as well as discounts at participating dining, shopping and entertainment venues, that she’s already planning on purchasing more passes for her and her husband for Valentine’s Day.

“I want to book one of the Bay cruises, a reserve tasting at Wattle Creek Winery and a meal at Lefty’s Grill & Buffet,” she says. “After all the running around this month, I’m going to need a little bit of self-care.”

For more information, visit gocity.com/san-francisco/en-us

Paricipating Bay Area attractions:

• Angel Island Ferry

• Asian Art Museum

• Aquarium of the Bay

• Beat Museum

• Blazing Saddles Comfort Bike Rental

• Bridge 2 Bridge Cruise

• California Academy of Sciences

• California Historical Society

• Contemporary Jewish Museum

• de Young Museum and Legion of Honor

• Escape from the Rock

• Exploratorium

• GoCar San Francisco 30-Minute Rental

• Golden Gate Bay Cruise

• Hop On Hop Off Big Bus Classic Tour

• K1 Speed Indoor Karting

• Madame Tussauds

• Oracle Park Tour

• Ripley’s Believe It or Not

• San Francisco Dungeon

• San Francisco Museum of Modern Art

• San Francisco Zoo

• Six Flags Discovery Kingdom

• UC Berkeley Botanical Gardens

• U.S.S. Hornet Museum

• USS Pampanito

• Winterfest at Great America