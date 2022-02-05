Gideon Rubin show is a haunted house between photography and painting

By Max Blue

Special to The Examiner

The Gideon Rubin show at Hosfelt Gallery feels a bit like a haunted house. “Red Boys and Green Girls” is the London-based painter’s seventh solo show with the gallery, serving up a recent selection of the painter’s now standard fare: minimalist, oil-on-linen figurative works with faceless characters. There’s an unsettling aspect to these blank countenances, but it draws more than it repels.

Rubin’s transition away from realist painting was inspired by the discovery of a collection of Victorian photo albums at a bookshop in Hampstead in 2006. Funny, since photographs are usually equated with realism. But it was the gaps in Rubin’s own personal history — an absence of photographic records predating his extended family’s emigration from Poland to Israel in the 1930s — that inspired him. He began painting from old photographs, and sometimes on top of them, leaving the faces blank both to homage lost records and to leave room for viewers to insert their own narratives.

The source material for Rubin’s more recent pictures comes from many places, but it’s always photographic. For this show, Rubin draws on internet images, vintage magazines and film stills. As Gabriel Coxhead points out in his essay “Blurred Visions,” “In Rubin’s paintings, photography itself is the subject,” rather than the people those photographs depict. Either way, what Rubin’s really playing with is memory.

The exhibition’s title comes from two series of four paintings, in which Rubin has painted the same figure at various sizes, from about 11 by seven inches, to nearly five-by-three-and-a-half feet. In one series, it’s a boy in a red shirt; in the other, it’s a girl in a green dress. The girls and boys are turned resolutely way from the viewer, their presumably faceless faces facing the wall. The two series, hung beside each other, invoke the reproductive capability of photography and the echo of memory. At a distance, the paintings in each series look the same; up close, their differences are revealed. This is mimetic of memory too, where each return to a recollection leaves it slightly altered.

Works like “Swing,” 2021, which shows a woman teeing off, or “Night at the Window,” 2020, a large, poignant picture of a man standing at a windowsill, watching the street below, are more straightforward reproductions, but Rubin’s recontextualizations refute anyone who might try to take them at face value.

By choosing to paint photographs as he does, Rubin isn’t necessarily insinuating that the other medium is deficient: only that it deserves painterly attention. Paint, especially when used as sparingly and exactingly as Rubin applies it, accentuates the ephemeral nature of the photograph and introduces something that’s missing from all that silver gelatin and digital gloss: humanity. Photographs are stalwart. Human memories are not; they are unreliable and freighted with emotional inflection.

Many of Rubin’s paintings are small, intimate works, and the whole show includes less than 30 pieces. At first, I wanted more! But the paintings hang heavy: Absence, as Rubin well knows, is a haunting presence. It is in the gaps that his work works — between representation and reproduction, event and record — reminding that memory is nothing but the fragile ornamentation on the wall of time.

IF YOU GO:

“Red Boys and Green Girls”

Where: Hosfelt Gallery, 260 Utah St., S.F.

When: Through Feb. 19, Tue, Wed, Fri, Sat 10am-5:30pm and Thu 11am-7pm

Contact: (415) 495-5454, hosfeltgallery.com