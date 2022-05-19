Giants catchers work in Posey’s shadow

By Mark Kreidler

Special to The Examiner

Barely six weeks into this baseball season, it’s easy to look back and see how incredibly important Buster Posey was to the 2021 Giants. I’m not saying that you couldn’t figure it out last year; that team was winning at staggering percentages in real time, and Posey was hanging up major numbers in real time. We all watched. It was right there.

But as good as Posey was, he may be even better as a memory. His absence may be felt more acutely now than his presence was then. And although the Giants have gotten off to a perfectly respectable start, it’s fair to wonder how far they’ll go in this cold, windswept, Posey-less world.

This all came into closer focus over the past week or so, as manager Gabe Kapler began carefully wording his deliveries when asked Joey Bart questions. Kapler did so while finding more starts for Curt Casali, the putative backup catcher, and more bench time for Bart, Posey’s anointed heir.

It doesn’t mean Bart is failing, at least not precisely. But it’s a subtle reminder, as Kapler and his staff paw around trying to find the right combination of work for not one but two catchers, that even the ghost of Posey can cast a long shadow.

The first month and a half have been instructive. San Francisco bolted out to a 14-7 start, then was playing .500 ball in the month of May heading into the weekend series against the Padres at Oracle Park. That’s obviously not fatal, since last year’s Giants played at roughly the same pace to this point on the schedule, then took off and never looked back. Still, things feel different.

A year ago, Posey was a player coming back from we didn’t know what. He had taken the COVID year off, a family decision, and no one could say with any certainty what version of himself he would be in 2021. In his previous campaign, 2019, Posey had looked like what he was: a player coming off of hip surgery the summer before, struggling to recover his high-contact, high-power stroke.

No one knew last spring that Posey’s year off had done wonders for him. (For the Giants, not so much; they went 29-31 without him in the pandemic-shortened scrum.) No one knew that Posey was both physically and mentally recovered. Everything was a guess. And even when the beautiful truth emerged, Kapler took no chances; during a 107-55 masterpiece of a 2021 regular season, Posey started only 102 times at catcher.

But it was the elite, All-Star edition of Posey whom the Giants got. They got the great Posey, the one with impeccable relationships with his pitchers and a knowledge of opposing hitters that was not only encyclopedic, but institutional. He knew what guys had thrown to get certain hitters out for years. It was the kind of advantage that you maybe only really appreciate when it’s gone. And all that came along with a bat that went .304/.390/.499, one of the great offensive walk-off seasons by a catcher in memory.

The Giants had a preview of a world beyond Posey during the ’20 COVID year. Bart started about half the games, batted .233, struck out 37% of the time, got decent marks for how he worked with pitchers, and just generally looked like he wasn’t quite ready. He wasn’t; he’d been summoned after Posey’s decision to opt out. It was a deserved mulligan.

But this year is different. Bart was coming off a really solid Triple-A season in Sacramento, and everyone agreed it was his time. Casali was retained because he’s a solid, veteran second guy; 62 are the most games he’s ever started in an MLB season. No, Posey’s retirement was supposed to mean that the door was open for Joey Bart, period.

Six weeks in, it’s still too early to know things, or at least to think you know everything. But baseball seasons move along faster than you’d think. Bart continues to draw praise for his handling of the pitching staff, but a lot of elite pro catchers can do that. His offense is a black hole: a .174 average and an alarming 44% strikeout rate going into the Padres series.

Last week, after Casali started and logged a three-hit game against Colorado, he mentioned that getting more consecutive days of playing time was helping him into an offensive rhythm. The same day, Kapler noted Casali’s nice outing by telling reporters, “We can see what a difference a successful at-bat looks like.”

Pause.

“Let me take a step back and say this the right way,” Kapler quickly added. “This is not to take anything away from anybody. But you can see how valuable it is to have very competitive at-bats at the bottom of the lineup.”

The manager’s not wrong. During many of the Giants’ best recent seasons, 7-8-9 hitters did a tremendous job of turning over the lineup and getting back to the top of the order. It’s no mean feat, but in a DH-fed world, it should be possible.

That includes the guys behind the plate, a position for which keeping up a decent offense has historically been a challenge. Many, many teams have won big with a catcher who barely hit his weight, but almost none with a catcher who actively hurt them offensively.

Bart certainly isn’t out of time; heck, we’re just creeping up on the quarter-pole of the season. He could get there. He could be the catcher whose pop makes a real difference in the lineup if he can reach it more consistently.

In the meantime, the struggle is real. And it is a reminder: Buster Posey was a unicorn in a uniform. It’s not just that he’s missed; it’s that he cannot be re-created.

Mark Kreidler is a freelance contributor to The Examiner. Read more of his columns at https://markkreidler.substack.com