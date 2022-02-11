Fun, free, cheap: What to do in San Francisco this week

By Johnny Funcheap

‘Hearts in San Francisco’ sculptures at Ferry Building

What’s 400 pounds, takes up to six weeks to create and helps raise critical funds to support health care in San Francisco? It’s “Hearts in SF,” those huge 6-foot-wide artist-designed heart sculptures that are part of a benefit for San Francisco General Hospital. For the first time, all 20 hearts (four large, six table-top size and 10 miniature) are on display at the same location in and around the Ferry Building until the end of the month. After Feb. 28, all the hearts sold at auction will go their separate ways with just a few large hearts making a final appearance at Union Square through October. On view through Feb. 28, Ferry Building Marketplace, One Ferry Building, S.F., Free. sfghf.org

Valentine’s Day outdoor festival at The Crossing

An entire 3+ acre block of SOMA that served as the site of Temporary Transbay Terminal from 2010 to 2018 has transformed itself into a community pop-up, “The Crossing.” The site will be open for about two years until construction of affordable and market-rate housing begins. So let’s have fun at the two new soccer fields, pickleball courts, a beer garden and a bunch of fun free events like, “A Jazzy Valentine’s All-Ages Happy Hour.” Join in for free cookies, Valentine’s card decorating, a five-piece swing band, free hot chocolate and a free flower and chocolate truffle for the first 100 guests who RSVP on Eventbrite. Monday, Feb. 14, 4-6 p.m., The Crossing at East Cut, 250 Main St., S.F., Free. eastcutcrossing.com

‘Nerd Nite’ is back

This is your brain on beer. Learning is so much more fun when you’re drinking with friends. That’s the premise behind “Nerd Nite,” an informal TED-style lecture event in 100+ cities at bars, pubs and concert venues. Three experts give 20-minute talks on amusing and fascinating topics often mixed in with DJs, trivia and a fair amount of cursing. After a four-month COVID/holiday break, Nerd Nite brings the geeks back for its return to San Francisco. This month you can learn about S.F.’s only public glass-making studio, hear how scientists are researching social harm and ecological change and champion the progress of Google’s multiracial employees, while drinking. Wednesday, Feb. 16, 8:00 p.m., Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St., S.F., $10 adv, $15 door. sf.nerdnite.com

Chinese New Year Parade, fireworks and street fair

Let’s try this again! S.F.’s Chinese New Year Parade, the largest celebration of its kind outside of Asia, is finally back and with some fun new changes for 2022. After spending the day exploring Chinatown during the Community Street Fair, find a comfy spot along Kearny to get a view of all the gorgeous floats (although fewer than previous years), the colorful costumes and the grand 288-foot golden dragon that takes a team of over 180 people to carry it. Among this year’s new parade additions is the first-ever Lucasfilm-approved Star Wars contingent. It’s all capped off with a short fireworks show from Union Square. Parade: Saturday, Feb. 19, 5:15-8 p.m., from Market & Second to Kearny & Jackson, S.F. Street Fair: Saturday, Feb. 19, 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 20, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Grant Ave. from California to Broadway, Washington, Jackson & Pacific between Stockton and Kearny, S.F. Free. chineseparade.com

S.F. Beer Week 2022

Want to just focus on the beer without all the learning of Nerd Nite? It’s time for S.F. Beer Week. There are 250+ events as part of the 10-day festival, including some that cost $95 to attend. But we’ve hunted through the calendar to find a dozen of the best free and cheap doings: Buy a pint and get a free pinball party at Outer Orbit (Feb. 16-17), drag queen karaoke at Laughing Monk (Feb. 18), a “Beers for the Sunset” beach cleanup with Seven Stills (Feb. 20) and on the final day of the festival, $5 full pours at Old Devil Moon or whatever’s left until the Beer Week taps run dry (Feb. 20). Feb. 11-20, multiple venues, S.F., many events free, but prices vary. funcheap.com

