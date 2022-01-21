Fun, free, cheap — What to do in San Francisco this week

By Johnny Funcheap

Special to The Examiner

S.F. debuts 6 life-sized tiger sculptures for Chinese New Year

Why do tigers have stripes? Because they don’t want to be spotted! (Dad joke alert.) But we’ve found six huge tigers that are going out of their way to be seen as part of the “Tigers on Parade” public art project. Kicking off the Year of the Tiger, the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of S.F. have commissioned a series of life-sized artist-designed tiger sculptures that have planted their paws in grrrreat outdoor spots throughout The City like Portsmouth Square, Chase Center, Union Square, the Asian Art Museum and more. Prizes are awarded for fun photos with the tigers.

On display Jan. 17 -Feb. 19 at six outdoor locations in S.F. chineseparade.com

(Courtesy of S.F. Asian Art Museum)

$10 Thursday nights at Asian Art Museum + New “Seeing Gender” exhibition

Looking for a fun, affordable (and possibly titillating) date night? Check out the Asian Art Museum’s brand new exhibition “Seeing Gender,” which opened last week. Spark a provocative conversation with your partner as you explore a curated selection from the museum’s collection through the lens of gender and sexuality. The exhibit includes 16 works, ranging from a 1,000-year-old Indian sandstone sculpture to a 21st-century Korean work crafted from mulberry paper. Thursday nights the museum is open late (until 8:00 p.m.) and you’ll get discounted $10 admission after 5:00 p.m.

Every Thursday starting Jan. 27, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Asian Art Museum, 200 Larkin St., S.F. $10 for adults after 5:00 p.m. exhibitions.asianart.org

(Courtesy of Zeitgeist)

Zeitgeist’s free patio concerts in the beer garden

The only good reason ever to turn off Zeitgeist’s epic punk rock-fueled jukebox is when they’ve got the real thing live outside out in the beer garden. And the patio is so much better to enjoy now that half of the plastic pandemic partitions have been removed. Kick it at a picnic table for one Zeitgeist’s free twice-a-week outdoor concerts, including back-to-back-to–back local punk bands this Sunday (Jan. 23) 6-8 p.m. Other days it’s a rotating mishmash of musical styles (from honkytonk, to latin to blues) and ever-changing start times. Pick a beer from one of their 64 taps and just go with the flow. Check out the “Events” section at zeitgeistsf.com for the latest info.

Live music every Wednesday and Sunday, concert times vary wildly, Zeitgeist, 199 Valencia St., S.F. zeitgeistsf.com

(Courtesy of San Francisco Bicycle Coalition)

“Light up the Night” Golden Gate Park lighted bike parade

To help keep the City’s bike riding population safe when riding at night the San Francisco Bike Coalition is teaming up with the S.F. Parks Alliance to give out hundreds of free bike lights and reflectors (while supplies last) at a special lighted bike parade in Golden Gate Park. If you want to go the extra mile, deck out your bike in advance with as many lights as possible and meet up at Peacock Meadow and get ready to roll at 5:30 p.m. for a slow ride through the heart of the park with prizes for the most creative light displays. And because S.F. is extra inclusive, bikes, strollers, wheelchairs, skates and scooters and wheels of all kinds are all welcome.

Saturday, Jan. 29, 5-7:30 p.m. Meet at Peacock Meadow, Golden Gate Park, S.F. RSVP requested. sfbike.org

(Courtesy of Chinese New Year Festival & Parade)

2022 + mini parade

Ahead of the annual Chinese New Year Parade (scheduled for Feb. 19) comes the first of two weekend street fairs. Jan. 29-30 the annual flower market takes over 11 blocks of Chinatown with over 120 booths of candies, fresh flowers (symbolizing growth and a year of prosperity) and fruits (the Cantonese word for tangerine, gut, sounds like good luck, while oranges, gum, sound like gold). It all kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday with a mini-procession at St. Mary’s Square, which follows the original 1860 parade route down Grant Avenue with giant walking puppets, stilt walkers, lions and ribbon dancers to officially open the month-long celebration.

Saturday, Jan. 29, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 30, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Grant Ave. from Sacramento to Broadway, Washington, Jackson and Pacific between Stockton and Kearny. chineseparade.com

