Fun, free, cheap — What to do in San Francisco this week

By Johnny Funcheap

Special to The Examiner

“Last Week Tonight” masterpiece gallery

If you love weird art and are a fan of John Oliver, then you’ll definitely want to visit San Francisco’s Cartoon Art Museum this month. The museum is one of five small independent galleries across the United States chosen to host a traveling exhibit of three strange paintings (Wendy Williams eating a pork chop, a drawing of two sexy rats who are DTF and a still life of ties) that have been featured, adored and/or ridiculed on Oliver’s HBO show “Last Week Tonight.”

Through Jan. 25. Open daily except Wednesday. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Cartoon Art Museum, 781 Beach St., S.F., $10, $7 for S.F. residents. cartoonart.org

Farewell mochi

It’s sad to see historic businesses close, but at least in the case of Benkyodo Co., we’ll get a chance to say goodbye with one final treat. Having opened in 1906, this legendary Japantown bakery that makes handmade rice cakes, manju and mochi has announced it is closing forever unless someone buys the business. After a break during the holidays, the owners plan to reopen temporarily one last time starting Tuesday, then will close on a date TBD and retire for good.

Tuesday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (or until sold out), 1747 Buchanan St., S.F. Cash only. funcheap.com

(Courtesy Wonderland S.F.)

SKATE: 140+ artists showcase

Mirus Gallery in SoMa decks its halls with hundreds of skateboard decks, stepping in for the recently fire-damaged 111 Minna Gallery to host a dynamic group art show curated by Wonderland S.F. Check out original works from over 140+ artists using paint and sculpture and skate decks as their canvas.

Opening reception Friday, 6-10 p.m. Through Feb. 25. Mon.- Fri. noon-5 p.m., Mirus Gallery, 540 Howard St., 3rd Floor, S.F, Free. eventbrite.com

(Courtesy War Memorial Herbst Theatre)

Freedom songs for MLK

As part of an annual weeklong series of events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., this new program at War Memorial Herbst Theatre celebrates freedom, civil rights and social justice. The free concert features spoken word, speeches and live gospel, classical music and hip-hop. It will be streamed on Facebook Live by the San Francisco Human Rights Commission.

Thursday, 7-9 p.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F. RSVP required. eventbrite.com

(Courtesy Sazon Latin Food Festival)

Latin food festival

Taste your way across Latin America at the first Sazon Latin Food Festival, which takes over Speakeasy Ales’s & Lagers outdoor space in the Bayview with an afternoon of empanadas, pupusas, ceviche, Caribbean spices and more. Enjoy bites from a curated collection of 10+ pop-up food vendors serving dishes from Puerto Rico, Nicaragua, Peru, Haiti, El Salvador, Mexico and more — plus DJ Celo G spinning Latin rhythms to get your hips moving and help wash it all down.

Jan. 16, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Speakeasy Ales & Lagers, 1195 Evans Ave., S.F. eventbrite.com

